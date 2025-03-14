Summary Team of the Season (TOTS) is always the most exciting period of any EAFC game.

It is predicted to start on Friday, April 25th, but this has not been confirmed.

TOTS will cycle through all the main divisions over the course of May, starting with the Premier League and finishing with the 'Ultimate TOTS'.

Team of the Season (TOTS) is always one of the most exciting periods of the year for EAFC gamers. That's set to be the case in EA Sports FC 25. Every promo released at the moment — while great — will not be as fun or chaotic as TOTS. It's the pinnacle of the game.

So far in EAFC 25, promos such as Team of the Year (TOTY), Future Stars, Grassroot Greats and FUT Birthday have seen a plethora of world-class cards released, but that will all be toppled at the end of the real-life campaign when some of the world's best players are celebrated.

Ahead of its impending release, we have decided to predict the TOTS release date and schedule, whilst also outlining details from previous EAFC, also FIFA, games that are all but guaranteed to be in this year's version. There's no doubt that the gaming community will be gripped.

Team of the Season Format

TOTS in EAFC 24

TOTS is an annual promo in every EAFC, formally FIFA, that celebrates the best-performing players from the 2024/25 season. These players receive special cards in Ultimate Team that reflect their contributions to their clubs. The promo runs for at least over a month.

Every week, a new TOTS will be added to packs, with it cycling between the world's best leagues. Alongside this, there will also be countless Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), Objectives and Evolutions. Gamers will have a nearly endless stream of content to work through — and, going by the past few months in EAFC 25, it's incredibly likely that Evolutions will play a significant part.

They allow you to upgrade low-rated players and make them 'meta'. Some are paid and others are free, but all of them give you the opportunity to 'build' an impressive card. While details of Evolutions in TOTS have not been revealed or leaked, it seems highly likely that they will play a pivotal and crucial role.

The same can be said for SBCs. Over the years, you have been able to pick up countless TOTS players from that specific section of the game. This came in the form of specific player SBCs, but also random TOTS packs. The same is predicted in EAFC 25, which will give you entertainment for days on end.

Elsewhere, you can expect rewards in Champions, Division Rivals and Squad Battles to be heavily improved and TOTS-themed. The higher ranks within each mode will likely offer guaranteed TOTS packs, whilst player picks — allowing you to choose one of a number of stars — are also expected to be prominent.

While no TOTS release date has been leaked or confirmed, we can predict that – going by the current EAFC 25 cycle and previous years – that it will be released on Friday, April 25th. This means it will arrive as every major European league is coming to the end of their campaigns.

However, the build-up and hype for TOTS will start before then. The first TOTS in EAFC 24 was a 'Live Team', although in previous years it was a 'Community Team', and you will likely be able to vote for every single TOTS that is released. Voting for the first team is predicted to start on Monday, April 7th, with voting for each specific league being released each week. The final Ultimate EAFC 25 TOTS, combining the game's best TOTS cards, will likely be picked by EA Sports themselves instead of a public vote.

Predicted Team of the Season Schedule