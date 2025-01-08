Summary The EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year vote is already underway, with the first players in packs on the 17th January.

There will be a male and female team, all of whom will receive incredible upgrades.

Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Rodri will all but certainly be included.

Every year in the EA Sports football universe, one promo always takes priority – Team of the Year. EA Sports FC 25 is no different, with anticipation building as the best players in the world are celebrated for their achievements in 2024. The players picked for the squads receive incredible cards, often worth thousands.

It is incredibly unlikely you will ever pack one, with the odds standing at less than one percent, but that's part of the enjoyment. The thought of battling against the odds and securing a world-class player that most could only dream of acquiring is exciting. It epitomises the idea of living in hope.

With the excitement rising, we have decided to outline everything you need to know about Team of the Year (TOTY) in EAFC 25. From its confirmed release date and nominees to expected packs and icons, we have outlined all the key details. After several underwhelming promos this year, including the 'Numero FUT' one recently, EA desperately need to impress with Team of the Year.

When is EAFC 25 Team of the Year

Voting for Team of the Year opened on Monday, 6th January, but the first cards will not be released into packs until Friday, 17th January. Previous years have seen attackers released first, then midfielders and later defenders. That is expected to remain the case this year, which will see midfielders released on Sunday, 19th January and defenders on Tuesday, 21st January.

This will also be alongside TOTY Icons. EA are yet to confirm details of who will be released and when, but – in EAFC 24 – the likes of Ronaldo, Patrick Vieira, Petr Cech and Xavi all received specific Icon cards to celebrate their achievements during their playing career. Throughout TOTY, you can expect countless lightning rounds to be able to buy packs, whilst Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) will be non-stop. You will have more than enough, if not too much, to do. We have outlined all the key dates below.

TOTY Schedule Date Information Monday, 6th January Voting begins Monday, 13th January Voting closes Friday, 17th January TOTY Attackers released Friday, 17th January TOTY Icons Team 1 released Sunday, 19th January TOTY Midfielders released Tuesday, 21st January TOTY Defenders released Tuesday, 21st January TOTY Icons Team 2 released Thursday, 23rd January Full male and female TOTY squads in packs Friday, 24th January TOTY Honourable Mentions and 12th man/woman released Friday, 24th January All TOTY Icons released again Friday, 31st January TOTY ends

How to Vote for the Team of the Year

You can vote for your EAFC 25 Team of the Year on the official EA Sports website. There, you can choose from the nominees we have outlined below, eventually picking a male and female team. It must be in a 4-3-3 formation, so – understandably – you can only choose four defenders and three attackers, for example.

Voting is open until Monday, 13th January, when all votes will be counted. The most popular players in each position will make the squad, where they will be rewarded with a world-class card that will be worth thousands, if not millions, of Coins in the game. The excitement is building.

Male Team of the Year Nominees