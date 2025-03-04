Evolutions are, without a doubt, the best part of EA Sports FC 25. When they allow you to upgrade some of your favourite players, including those who aren't typically considered good enough to suit the game's meta, it's easy to see why — and the 'Central to Sensational' Evolution continues that trend.

To be able to do it, you have to follow some specific requirements, which we have showcased here: A maximum rating of 88, maximum of 86 Pace, 87 Passing, and 90 Physical, no more than 10 PlayStyles (two of which can be PlayStyle+) and they must be a defensive midfielder.

There are countless options to choose from, and it allows you to create a plethora of world-class cards who will stand tall amongst greatness. We have outlined the full upgrades they get here: An overall increase of six (up to 90), six+ Pace (up to 86), 10+ Passing (up to 88), seven+ Aggression (up to 87), seven+ Agility (up to 87), 15+ Balance (up to 87), 20+ Interceptions (up to 93), five+ Jumping (up to 88), 15+ Defensive Awareness (up to 90), 10+ Reactions (up to 88), five+ Slide Tackle (up to 90), 10+ Stand Tackle (up to 89), 15+ Stamina (up to 88), seven+ Strength (up to 87) and 15+ Composure (up to 88).

They also get a four-star weak foot and two PlayStyle+ — Intercept and Bruiser. There's no doubt this is an incredible Evolution which can be completed via several easy challenges. Therefore, we have ranked the nine best and most meta players to use for it.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'The Anchor' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Khephren Thuram Juventus France 2. Yaya Toure N/A Ivory Coast 3. Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid France 4. Blaise Matuidi N/A France 5. Robert Andrich Bayer Leverkusen Germany 6. Oriane Jean-Francois Chelsea France 7. Malick Thiaw AC Milan Germany 8. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal Serbia 9. Nabil Bentaleb Lille Algeria

This Evolution costs 85,000 Coins or 650 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by the 15th March and finished a week later.

9 Nabil Bentaleb

Lille and Algeria

To begin, Lille's Nabil Bentaleb was told his career might end in the summer of 2024 after he suffered a cardiac arrest, but he scored on his return to action in February 2025, earning himself a Team of the Week in EAFC 25. His comeback story is inspirational, and you can give him the card he deserves.

The former Tottenham central midfielder can go up five ratings to 90 and he could have a plethora of world-class stats, including 88 Reactions, 89 Ball Control, 87 Dribbling and 88 Composure. If that doesn't highlight how the Algerian will be able to dicate the tempo of matches easily, nothing will.

8 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Al Hilal and Serbia

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was a Lazio legend and then he chose to make a money-spinning move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023. No one could truly blame him once they saw his wage, but that doesn't mean he has suddenly become 'unusable' in EAFC 25.

The Serbian remains a viable option and you can upgrade his Trailblazers card in this instance. If you do, he will be a part of the 'Gullit' Gang, whilst stats such as 90 Defensive Awareness, 89 Stand Tackle, 88 Slide Tackle and 87 Balance will allow the non-stop worker to dominate battles in the middle of the park.

7 Malick Thiaw

AC Milan and Germany

Malick Thiaw definitely isn't a well-rounded star, even after this Evolution. However, the German seems to be a slight loophole at the moment, as you can upgrade him to become a simply world-class and 'meta' centre-back. It's because his secondary position on his Future Stars card is 'CDM'.

If you're looking for a quick, aggressive and powerful centre-back, it seems the AC Milan centre-back is quite literally one of the best options around. He ends up with 90 Defensive Awareness, 90 Stand Tackle, 90 Slide Tackle and 86 Acceleration, allowing him to send fear into the eyes of the world's best strikers.

6 Oriane Jean-Francois

Chelsea and France

Oriane Jean-Francois is the only female player on this list — and, if anything, that showcases how she stands tall amongst a crowded market. The Frenchwoman is hardly a Chelsea superstar, but that can change if you upgrade her 88-rated Future Stars card.

The defensive midfielder, who is also comfortable slightly further forward, will end up with some stunning stats, including 90 Defensive Awareness, 92 Stand Tackle, 88 Slide Tackle and – remarkably – 99 Short Pass. She will lack height and strength, but it's clear she makes up for it in other areas.

5 Robert Andrich

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

From one central midfielder who will struggle in physical encounters to one who shines in them. Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich really can't be forgotten about, especially if you are being played through the middle of the park too easily. The German will quickly change that.

You can upgrade his 88-rated Thunderstruck card and give him 91 Reactions, 83 Ball Control, 90 Defensive Awareness, 91 Stand Tackle and 89 Slide Tackle. That's before you even start talking about his physical qualities, which will allow him to outmuscle nearly everyone that tries to do the same to him.

4 Blaise Matuidi

Ligue 1 and Algeria

Blaise Matuidi was a new hero in EAFC 25 and the Frenchman has quickly been seen as a 'meta' player in the gaming community. Formerly a Paris Saint-Germain player, Matuidi possesses everything you want from a central midfielder who can do everything.

The only slight issue for this Evolution is the price; if you don't already have Matuidi's Prime Hero card, it will cost you 450k before you even pay for the Evolution itself. However, when he will eventually have 87 Agility, 89 Stand Tackle, 89 Reactions and 87 Balance, it's worth it. Let the midfield domination begin.

3 Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid and France

Real Madrid always seem to be the team to beat in the Champions League each year. It's why they are 15-time winners in the competition, with Carlo Ancelotti's side seemingly knowing how to click in the latter stages of the competition, Aurelien Tchouameni has played his part in that in recent years, and there's no doubt that he's 'meta' in EAFC 25 as well.

The Frenchman was 85-rated at the start of his game and he has recently been given a, to put it simply, world-class Fantasy FC card. However, we suggest that you improve his Total Rush card, which can be acquired for the hefty price of 260k. It's worth it though when he finishes up with 89 Stand Tackle, 87 Agility, 87 Balance and 88 Reactions. World-class.

2 Yaya Toure

Premier League and Ivory Coast

Yaya Toure is considered by some to be one of the greatest Premier League players of all time — and you can take his 87-rated Base Hero card on a journey in EAFC 25, although it does originally cost 480k. His other cards, both higher rated, do not qualify for the Evolution.

Toure will end up with 88 Reactions, 89 Ball Control, 83 Dribbling and 88 Composure — all stats that make him considered 'meta'. You also can't talk about the former Manchester City star's career without mentioning his threat from range; 90 Shot Power on this card will let you recreate some of the greatest goals of his illustrious career.

1 Khephren Thuram

Juventus and France

Finally, while Heroes Matuidi and Toure pushed him close, Khephren Thuram is the best option for 'The Anchor' Evolution in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team. The Frenchman, currently playing for Juventus, can become a world-class card if you upgrade his 'UCL Road to the Knockout' card.

The only caveat is that this was a SBC in October, so this is only possible if you completed it for around 70k. You're in luck if you did though, as the former Nice midfielder has 87 Balance, 88 Reactions, 87 Ball Control, 85 Finishing and 85 Shot Power. In every situation, he will thrive and send the opposition into a spiralling nightmare.