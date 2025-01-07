Summary Learning how to attack impressively in EAFC 25 is crucial to your chances of success.

We have outlined the seven best tips to consider.

You should utilise the L1 Speedboast and consider Timed Finishing.

Playing EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team is like a jigsaw. Every aspect, however big or small, combines to create a masterpiece. Some components are more challenging than others, and learning how to attack is arguably the most important thing. Fail to understand the basic principles and it'll end in disaster.

EAFC 25 is immensely competitive, with Champions – known as the hardest competition in Ultimate Team, epitomising this. You have to be at your best to even think about winning, so – if you can't master the final third – you might as well quit before you start.

However, you don't need to worry anymore, as we have outlined the seven most important tips to consider when playing EA Sports FC 25. They can help you shine in Champions, Division Rivals and any other mode in the game. You should also consider the formation and custom tactics you use. While we have not included them on this list, instead focusing on specific in-game options, they are crucial. The 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-2-1 are all examples of systems that can help you thrive in the final third.

Tips to Attack Better List Tips 1. L1 Speedboost 2. Use L1/LB and R1/RB 3. Don't Overlook Set-Pieces 4. Focus on Timed Finishing 5. Improve Decision-Making 6. Use Skill Moves Effectively 7. Use 'Meta' Players

1 L1 Speedboost

The L1 Speedboost at the start of EAFC 25 nearly broke the game. It was so effective that the company was forced to reduce its quality in an update, but that doesn't mean it is suddenly useless. When completing it, you trick the defender by starting off at a slow pace and then rapidly accelerating to beat them and take the ball away.

Every player can do it, but it works better for some of the quickest players in the game. If they also have the 'Quick Step PlayStyles', 'Rapid PlayStyles', and high dribbling, like Vinicius Junior, they will thrive. To complete it, you press the L1/LB button, face the direction you want to accelerate into, release the L1/LB button and then immediately press the R2/RT button as you release L2/LT. It can give defenders nightmares.

However, as we have outlined, it's important to know a player's talents before you try the L1 Speedboost. Each player has their own attributes that determine their performance on the field, such as pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling. The most meta players in the game are easy to spot, as they are quick and strong, but if they have specific PlayStyles as well, they will thrive even more.

2 Use L1/LB and R1/RB

Meanwhile, another small trick to consider is the use of L1/LB and R1/RB in specific situations. L1/LB is used for calling a teammate to come closer to you and create space, while R1/RB is used for making a run. This can work nicely alongside the L1 Speedboost.

Using L1/LB can help you create new passing options and move the ball further forward. While the AI are effective in the game, sometimes forcing them to come short is the only way they will do so. Meanwhile, using R1/RB can help you make a run into space and get in behind the defence. It will give you versatility, which is crucial as you look to compete against some of the best players in the world.

3 Don't Overlook Set-Pieces

Set-pieces can be incredibly effective in EAFC 25, especially if you channel the work of Arsenal's Nicolas Jover. In the 2024/25 campaign, the Gunners have become one of the best set-piece teams of all time, helping them continue their potential, albeit unlikely, title charge.

In EAFC 25, free-kicks and corners should not be overlooked. When taking a free-kick, you aim with the left stick and apply power, whilst it's a similar idea for corners. It's an aspect that takes time and practice, but – once mastered – it can give you a new dimension in a competitive industry. Moreover, when taking free-kicks, you can even consider knuckleballs and curling shots. They are more challenging, but they can surprise your opponent.

4 Focus on Timed Finishing

Timed finishing in EAFC 25 gives you the chance to boost your shot power and accuracy by pressing the shoot button twice, once to initiate the shot and a second time to “green time” it just before the player hits the ball. When timed perfectly, it can increase your shot power by up to 150%. This technique is especially valuable in one-on-one situations and tight shooting angles.

To perfect this, you should avoid early shots. Red-timed shots happen when you press the shoot button too early, drastically decreasing your shot accuracy and power, down to 25% of a normal shot. It means you should always aim for timing efforts late. This might sound contradictory, but late shots result in a regular shot without any negative impact, whilst there is always a chance it will be "green timed".

It's clearly a challenging thing to do, even with the best strikers in the world, so you should consistently practice your shooting in different situations. This can either be done in the practice arena or in less important matches. You should try different types of shots as well, including chips and finesse, to add another dimension to your attack.

5 Improve Decision-Making

Finding the right pass in the final third is crucial to scoring in EAFC 25. It may be tempting to unleash a powerful long-range strike from 30 yards, but – truthfully – it doesn't work 99% of the time. Instead, waiting for the right option in the final third improves your attacking phase in EAFC 25.

It all links back to your custom tactics as well; having a balanced formation and options in the final third provides you with unpredictability when moving into a dangerous position. Whether you've got both wingers overlapping or a target man up front, it provides options for you to have. Utilising those assets is key, which is only possible if you're patient and wait for the right move. It takes practice, but once mastered, it improves your attacking play significantly.

6 Use Skill Moves Effectively

Meanwhile, you should use skill moves to perform better than your opponent. It can create a 'skill gap', with only the best gamers around the world able to use skill moves on a regular basis. Skill moves such as the 'drag back' or 'fake shot' aren't complicated either. Players don't need to have five-star skills to do them.

For example, to perform the 'drag back', you need to press R1/RB and, at the same time, pull the left stick backwards from the direction your player is running. If you are running straight towards the right-hand goal, press the left stick to the left and vice versa. It can be used to create space suddenly when you wouldn't be able to do so without a skill move. Meanwhile, the 'fake shot' can be completed by pressing the shoot button and then the pass button to cancel, whilst the 'ball roll' is just as easy. Hold RB/R1 and move the right stick to the left or right.

7 Use 'Meta' Players

Finally, you could be the greatest attacker of all time, but – if you don't use world-class or meta players – you won't have much luck consistently winning. It's arguably a sad state of affairs that this is the case, but the equipment you use is just as important as the person in control. The saying 'a bad workman blames his tools' goes out of the window in this instance.

When looking for the most meta forwards, you should consider their pace and natural talent in the final third. They have to be quick – that's not even a debate – but finding strikers with that component alongside impressive attacking positioning and finishing is not always easy.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, despite his off-pitch struggles in real life, Lois Openda and Inaki Williams can thrive for a cheap price in EAFC 25. Meanwhile, if you have cash to spend, you can't look past two of the best attackers in the world – Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. With so many special cards continually added to the game, there's a nearly endless list of players available.