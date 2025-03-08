Summary The 'Toon Squad' Evolution in EAFC 25 lets you convert a striker to a central midfielder.

It can be completed for either 60,000 Coins or 400 EAFC Points.

Edinson Cavani, Luuk de Jong and Oihan Sancet are all world-class options.

Evolutions are released nearly every day in EA Sports FC 25 — and the latest one, named 'Toon Squad', allows you to upgrade most base strikers around the world. It arrived at the end of the Fantasy FC promo and it was inspired by Joelinton, who converted from a striker to central midfielder at the age of 25.

To be able to do it, you have to follow some specific requirements, which we have showcased here: A maximum rating of 88, a maximum of 88 Pace and 88 Physicality, three total positions at most and no more than 10 PlayStyles (two of which can be PlayStyle+. They must be a striker as well.

It can be their primary or secondary position, though, so you are left without countless options in EAFC 25. Whoever you pick, they will receive some major upgrades, which we have outlined here: An overall increase of 20 (up to 90), 15+ Pace (up to 86), 10+ Shooting (up to 86), 25+ Passing (up to 90), 15+ Dribbling (up to 88), 25+ Defending (up to 86) and 30+ Physical (up to 88). They also get given a new position, central midfield, and one PlayStyle+, Pinged Pass.

With an endless amount of possibilities available, we have made your life slightly simpler by outlining the nine best currently available in EAFC 25. This Evolution can be completed via several easy challenges, continuing the theme showcased in other Evolutions such as 'A Star is Born' and 'Central to Sensational'.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Toon Squad' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Oihan Sancet Athletic Bilbao Spain 2. Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid Argentina 3. Wayne Rooney N/A England 4. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Portugal 5. Ivan Toney Al Ahli England 6. Jorge Campos N/A Mexico 7. Mikel Merino Arsenal Spain 8. Luuk de Jong PSV Eindhoven Netherlands 9. Edinson Cavani Boca Juniors Uruguay

This Evolution costs 60,000 Coins or 400 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by the 20th March and finished a week later.

9 Edinson Cavani

Boca Juniors and Uruguay

Edinson Cavani was once of the world's best strikers. At Paris Saint-Germain he was prolific — and, even when he was near the end of his prime at Manchester United, he still scored goals on a regular basis. The Uruguayan was given a Flashback SBC in EAFC 25 to celebrate his prime, and that can be upgraded further here.

Cavani has one flaw – just a three-star weak foot – but, apart from that, he looks superb, both offensively and defensively. With five-star skills, 98 Attacking Positioning, 92 Finishing, 94 Shot Power, 89 Ball Control and 86 Dribbling, it seems he can do anything. That's before you consider his most impressive stat – 96 Composure.

8 Luuk de Jong

PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands

From one effective, perhaps underrated, striker to another. Luuk de Jong is now 34 years old and, just like Cavani, is not as effective as he once was. However, EAFC 25 allows you to be creative, unique and different, with the Dutchman's potential in this Evolution symbolising this.

If you upgrade his NumeroFUT card, De Jong could become a striker-turned-midfielder with four-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, 93 Defensive Awareness, 87 Stand Tackle, 91 Ball Control, 86 Dribbling and 91 Composure. Whether you want to play him up front or slightly deeper, he has all the attributes to impress.

7 Mikel Merino

Arsenal and Spain

In real life, the Gunners have been dealing with an injury crisis in the final third of the pitch this campaign — and that meant Mikel Merino, often a central midfielder, played up front away to Leicester. He scored twice, earning himself an in-form card in the process.

We believe you should upgrade that card further, as he could end up with a plethora of incredible stats, including 92 Reactions, 91 Ball Control, 89 Dribbling and 86 Composure. The main point of this Evolution is to take a striker and make them better defensively; Merino is different, but just as effective.

6 Jorge Campos

MLS and Mexico

Jorge Campos is not normally a popular Evolution in the world of EAFC 25, but that can change if you choose him for this Evolution. The striker can become part of the 'Gullit Gang' in the process, so – if you need someone to never stop running in the final third – he might be the player for you.

With four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, 91 Agility, 86 Balance, 90 Reactions and 88 Ball Control, there's no doubt the Mexican can glide around the pitch. Combine that with 81 Stand Tackle and 91 Slide Tackle, Campos seems overpowered, with the only downside being his lack of links to world-class players in the MLS.

5 Ivan Toney

Al Ahli and England

When Ivan Toney moved to Al Ahli and Saudi Arabia at the end of the 2024 summer transfer window, there was a natural sense of disappointment. One of England's best strikers was switching the challenge of the Premier League with Brentford for a life of luxury and money in the Middle East.

However, as Toney is one of several 'superstars' in the division, he is still usable in EAFC 25. This Evolution would also make him a member of the 'Gullit Gang', with stats such as 89 Stand Tackle, 90 Attacking Positioning, 93 Finishing and 91 Shot Po