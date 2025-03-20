Summary The EA Sports FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS is expected to be released on May 9th.

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich are predicted to dominate it.

Dortmund's Gregor Kobel and Serhou Guirassy will also probably be included.

The 2024/25 Bundesliga season has been dramatic. While Bayer Leverkusen look unlikely to retain their title, which they did so by being unbeaten, and Bayern Munich are expected to return to their traditional position of first, there's been entertainment at every corner.

Harry Kane has continued to shine as one of the best players in the world. Borussia Dortmund have hit new and frustrating lows. There's also been, and still is, a dramatic and chaotic battle for Champions League qualification between Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg and RB Leipzig.

As the season comes to a close, Team of the Season (TOTS) is thought about in real life and in EA Sports FC 25. The promo celebrates the league's best-performing players from the season, giving them boosted cards that are all considered 'meta'. We have decided to try and predict the Bundesliga TOTS, which is expected to be released on Friday, May 9th. We've outlined the main starting 11 and a selection of substitutes who may feature elsewhere.

Defenders

Kobel is the only Dortmund player in the starting eleven