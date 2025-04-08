Summary The EFL TOTS could be released via 'Mixed League' squads like EAFC 24.

Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley players dominate the predicted list.

Jobe Bellingham, brother of Ballon d'Or contender Jude Bellingham, is expected.

The English Football League (EFL) consists of 72 teams competing in three divisions: The Championship, League One and League Two. The main goal for every club is to rise through the divisions and eventually compete in the top flight of English football, the Premier League, but it is never straightforward.

This season, there's been a titanic promotion race in the Championship between Sheffield United, Burnley and Leeds United, whilst in League One, heavy-spenders Birmingham City and Wrexham have flexed their strength. Sudden shocks are never far away, which is what makes all three divisions entertaining viewing.

However, with the season soon coming to a close, thoughts are now starting towards deciding the Team of the Season (TOTS), both in real life and in EA Sports FC 25. The promo is released every year to celebrate the best-performing players from each division. The release date for the EFL TOTS is not yet confirmed, and the format is unclear as well.

In EAFC 24, EA Sports released 'Mixed League' squads, which incorporated players from the 'smaller divisions' around the world. This means that the number of EFL players who will be included is unclear, but we have selected 11 players who could be included after impressive seasons. All three leagues are represented.