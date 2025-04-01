Summary Eredivisie TOTS players are predicted to be released in 'mixed league' squads throughout the promo.

Ajax are on course to win the title and are set to be represented by Jordan Henderson and Jorrel Hato.

The division's top goalscorer, Sem Steijn, is also expected to be included.

European football seems to have a set-in-stone pecking order in the modern-day. The best Premier League and La Liga clubs seem to always be challenging to win the Champions League, whilst sides like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also have aspirations.

Further down the 'league order', you reach the Dutch league, called the Eredivisie. It's immensely competitive each year, with Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord always attempting to win the league title. That's been the case this season, and it looks like Ajax are going to return to the top step of the podium for the first time since 2022.

With the season coming to a close, it's not time to start thinking about the Team of the Season (TOTS) from the division, both in real life and EA Sports FC 25. The promo is released every year, giving the best-performing players boosted cards to celebrate their performances. The release date for the Eredivisie TOTS is not yet confirmed, and the format is unclear as well. In EAFC 24, EA Sports released 'Mixed League' squads, which incorporated players from the 'smaller divisions' around the world. Nine Eredivisie players were selected, so we have picked the same number for this year.

Defenders

Hato is one of the most promising players around