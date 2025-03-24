Summary The EAFC 25 La Liga TOTS is expected to be released on Friday, May 23rd.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to dominate the squad.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal are all but certain guarantees.

The 2024/25 La Liga season has had everything required. Drama. Chaos. Controversy. Barcelona and Real Madrid are going head-to-head for the title, and it feels that the competition has not been this exciting since the legendary days between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It is unclear who will win the title with 10 matches remaining, but thoughts are starting to turn towards deciding the Team of the Season (TOTS) in real life and EA Sports FC 25. Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's 17-year-old sensation, feels all but guaranteed to be included, whilst Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham will likely join him.

In EAFC 25, the promo celebrates the league's best-performing players from the season, giving them boosted cards that are all considered 'meta'. We have decided to try and predict the La Liga TOTS, which is expected to be released on Friday, May 23rd. We've outlined the main starting 11 and a selection of substitutes who may feature elsewhere.

Defenders

Oblak is Atletico Madrid's only player in the starting XI