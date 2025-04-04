Summary TOTS in EA Sports FC 25 is just around the corner.

The Liga F TOTS will be released at the same time as the La Liga TOTS.

Barcelona stars Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen and Ewa Pajor are all predicted.

With women's football around the world booming, millions of people are finally starting to notice the product that is on offer — entertaining, bold and creative football which produces moments of sheer chaos and drama. It's what football is all about. Liga F, the top flight of Spanish women's football, is getting more competitive every year.

Barcelona have won the past five titles — and look to be on course to win their sixth in a row this year — but the gap is closing, with Real and Atletico Madrid looking to have a spell on the top step of the podium. With the season coming to a close soon, thoughts are starting to turn towards deciding the Team of the Season (TOTS) in real life and EA Sports FC 25.

In EAFC 25, the promo celebrates the league's best-performing players from the season, giving them boosted cards that are all considered overpowered. We have decided to try to predict the Liga F TOTS, which is expected to be released on Friday, May 23rd. In EAFC 24, one main Liga F starting 11 was released, so we have done the same for our predictions.