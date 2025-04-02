Summary Liga Portugal TOTS players could be released via 'Mixed League' squads like EAFC 24.

Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and Porto players dominate the predicted list.

Arsenal-linked star Viktor Gyokeres is set to be given a mind-boggling EAFC 25 card.

Liga Portugal has helped produce some of the greatest players of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo started his career at Sporting Lisbon, as did Luis Figo, and Eusebio spent a large portion of his career at Benfica. It's a brilliant league, with the 2024/25 campaign epitomising that.

With seven rounds to go, Sporting Lisbon, now managed by Rui Borges after Ruben Amorim left them for Manchester United, are just ahead of rivals Benfica. It's set to be a title race that goes down to the wire, and they've both had a plethora of players who have helped them get into this position.

Those players – and other stars in the division – deserve their plaudits once the season draws to a close — and that's showcased by the league's Team of the Season (TOTS) in real life and EA Sports FC 25. The promo is released every year, giving the best-performing players boosted cards to celebrate their performances. The release date for the Liga Portugal TOTS is not yet confirmed, whilst it's unclear how it will work.

In EAFC 24, EA Sports released 'Mixed League' squads, which incorporated players from the 'smaller divisions' around the world. 10 Liga Portugal players were selected. Due to this, we have decided to predict 10 Liga Portugal players who will be given TOTS cards in EAFC 25.

Defenders

Otamendi is still excelling at 37