Summary The Ligue 1 TOTS is expected to be released on Friday, May 16th in EAFC 25.

PSG are set to dominate the squad as they cruise to the league title.

Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be the most sought-after players.

Ligue 1 is often branded as a "farmers league". It's normally one-sided, with Paris Saint-Germain cruising to the title whilst the clubs below them, often Marseille, Monaco and Lyon, battle it out for second place and a route into the UEFA Champions League. That's been the case this year.

PSG are cruising to the title, but – with the season nearly over – thoughts are starting to turn towards deciding the Team of the Season (TOTS) in real life and EA Sports FC 25. With PSG miles clear in the race for domestic glory, they unsurprisingly dominate the list. Their victory against Liverpool showed they are now a 'team' instead of a squad of individuals.

In EAFC 25, the promo celebrates the league's best-performing players from the season, giving them boosted cards that are all considered 'meta'. We have decided to try and predict the Ligue 1 TOTS, which is expected to be released on Friday, May 16th. We've outlined the main starting 11 and a selection of substitutes who may feature elsewhere.

Defenders

PSG have been defensively secure this campaign