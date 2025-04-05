Summary The MLS season runs differently from European leagues, and the 2024 version finished last December.

However, there will still be MLS cards during TOTS in EA Sports FC 25.

Inter Miami's famous trio of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are expected.

Major League Soccer, commonly known as the MLS, is growing increasingly popular and competitive. Once considered a retirement home for some of the world's best players, now it is thriving and starting to stand on its own two feet around the globe, let alone in just North America.

The season works differently to European leagues, as the MLS' 2024 campaign started in February 2024 and finished in December. Inter Miami won the Supporters' Shield, and thus secured a controversial place in the Club World Cup, whilst LA Galaxy won the MLS Cup for the sixth time in their history, beating New York Red Bulls 2-1 in the final.

While the competition's calendar works differently, it will still be included in the EA Sports FC 25 promo. The promo is released every year to celebrate the best-performing players from each division. The release date for the MLS TOTS is not yet confirmed, and the format is unclear as well. In EAFC 24, EA Sports released 'Mixed League' squads, which incorporated players from the 'smaller divisions' around the world. Seven MLS players were selected, but – with this year's game releasing promo cards more frequently – we have predicted nine who we think will be included.