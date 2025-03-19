Summary The EA Sports FC 25 Premier League TOTS is expected to be released on May 2nd.

Liverpool dominate the predictions with six players in the starting 11.

Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland are both included up front.

The 2024/25 Premier League season has been full of thrills and spills. From Liverpool looking on course to secure just their second-ever Premier League title to Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Bournemouth all impressing, you've never quite known what to expect.

Tottenham and Manchester United have found that out the hard way, with two of the world's biggest clubs struggling in the bottom half of the table. It's been a season like no other — and, as the season starts to draw to a close, Team of the Season (TOTS) in EA Sports FC 25 becomes prominent.

The promo celebrates the league's best-performing players from the season, giving them boosted cards that are all considered 'meta'. We have decided to try and predict the Premier League TOTS, which is expected to be released on Friday, May 2nd. We've outlined the main starting 11 and a selection of substitutes who may feature elsewhere.

Defenders

Liverpool dominate the backline