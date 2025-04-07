Summary Al Ittihad are on course to win the Saudi Pro League this season.

With the campaign coming to a close, the EA Sports FC Team of the Season promo will soon begin.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney and N'Golo Kante are all expected to represent the division in the promo.

The Saudi Pro League has witnessed a meteoric boom in recent years. The nation is looking to be at the heart of countless sports, and – due to this – they have invested heavily in some of the world's best footballers. Saudi Arabian clubs are paying some of their best stars ridiculous wages.

Names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the finest players to ever grace a football pitch, Karim Benzema and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic all play in the division now. This season, Al Ittihad are on course to win the title, sitting four points clear of Al Hilal with nine matches to go. Meanwhile, with the season coming to a close, thoughts are now starting towards deciding the Team of the Season (TOTS), both in real life and in EA Sports FC 25.

The promo is released every year to celebrate the best-performing players from each division. The release date for the Saudi Pro League TOTS is not yet confirmed, and the format is unclear as well. In EAFC 24, EA Sports released 'Mixed League' squads, which incorporated players from the 'smaller divisions' around the world. This means that the number of Saudi Pro League players who will be included is unclear, but we have selected 11 players who could be included after impressive seasons.