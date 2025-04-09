Summary The Ultimate TOTS in EAFC 25 will round up the TOTS promo.

It combines the best TOTS cards from every division into one squad.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham are all predicted.

Team of the Season (TOTS) in EA Sports FC 25 is always the best time of the year for gamers around the world. The promo celebrates the league's best-performing players from the season, giving them boosted cards that are all considered overpowered.

We have already predicted every major league TOTS in EAFC 25, from the Premier League TOTS to the Bundesliga TOTS. It's clear to see that some incredible cards are going to be released, and the promo concludes in June with the Ultimate TOTS. This puts the best TOTS cards together into one squad, which are available via packs for one final week.

The Ultimate TOTS is expected to be released on Friday, June 6th — and, in EAFC 24, an incredible 33 cards featured. Due to this, we have predicted the 34 players who will be selected for the Ultimate TOTS this time around, all of whom have had world-class seasons.