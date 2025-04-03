Summary Team of the Season is just around the corner in EA Sports FC 25.

Chelsea are on course to win their sixth title in a row and are predicted to have several TOTS inclusions.

Hannah Hampton, Lucy Bronze and Erin Cuthbert are all predicted to be included.

Women's football is consistently growing around the world. England felt that rise in 2022 when the Lionesses won the Euros by beating Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley. The Women's Super League (WSL) is now an increasingly competitive division, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal trying to compete for the title.

This campaign, it looks like Chelsea are on course to win the title for the sixth season in a row under new manager Sonia Bompastor. They are currently unbeaten, with Arsenal – managed by Renee Slegers after Jonas Eidevall departed in October 2024 – close behind. With the season coming to a close, thoughts are starting to turn towards deciding the Team of the Season (TOTS) in real life and EA Sports FC 25.

In EAFC 25, the promo celebrates the league's best-performing players from the season, giving them boosted cards that are all considered overpowered. We have decided to try to predict the WSL TOTS, which is expected to be released on Friday, May 2nd. In EAFC 24, one main WSL starting 11 was released, so we have done the same for our predictions.