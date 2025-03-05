Summary Training Camp Evolutions have been added to EA Sports FC 25.

They allow you to upgrade players on the web or companion app without playing matches, unlike normal Evolutions.

The cost and length of each Training Camp Evolution works on an Evolution-to-Evolution basis.

Evolutions are one of the most important aspects of EA Sports FC 25 — and, at the end of February 2025, they were given a new and unique dimension. They normally work by playing games — and often scoring goals – to upgrade players, but now 'Training Camp Evolutions' exist.

They allow you to upgrade players 'on the go' without playing the game. Finding ways to continually improve on EAFC 25 is a key aspect of the game. The community is always improving, vying for the world's best players to win matches in FUT Champs, and this might help you along the way.

We have outlined everything you need to know about Training Camp Evolutions — from what they are and how they work to their cost and length. Naturally, no two Evolutions are the same, but that's part of the fun. You can never truly predict what EA Sports will throw at you next.

What Are Training Camp Evolutions

EA Sports

As we suggested earlier, Training Camp Evolutions are Evolutions which can be completed without actually playing a football match. They are completed on the web or the companion app which goes alongside EAFC 25, meaning – technically – even if you are on holiday, you can still upgrade specific players.

Training Camp Evolutions appear alongside other Evolutions, but they function differently and do not count towards the active Evolutions limit. This means you are not limited to the number you do, and upgrades given out will – unsurprisingly – depend on an Evolution-to-Evolution basis.

Training Camp Evolutions Rules

EA Sports

As they can be completed on the web or the companion app, there are specific rules which need to be considered. Firstly, when you submit an eligible player for it, they will be unavailable to use in matches for a set period of time until it’s upgraded, but they can still be viewed in your club.

When time passes, your Evolution will have the upgrades applied once you claim it, and it can be used in gameplay once again. Some Training Camp Evolutions may even let you do further upgrades over time, which – theoretically – allows you to claim multiple levels of upgrades for that player.

You might understandably make a mistake when beginning a Training Camp Evolution — and, thankfully, you can cancel them, but this will result in your player not getting any upgrades and the Evolution you used on the player will no longer be available. Therefore, we recommend you avoid cancelling at all costs.

You are able to view your active Training Camp Evolution details and claim completed levels in-game on console/PC as well, but they can only begin on the companion or web app. Finally, it's worth noting that if you try to enter a match with a player who is currently in an active Training Camp Evolution, you will receive a message prompting you to remove them from your squad before you begin matchmaking.

Activation Process of Training Camp Evolutions

Training Camp Evolutions can only be activated on the web or companion app within the Evolutions section, yet if you want to look on your PC or console beforehand, you can. Just like any other Evolution, you can look at possible upgrades and see which player is the best choice. You are not able to use in-progress Evolutions to start a Training Camp Evolution, yet you can put players created through a standard Evolution into a Training Camp Evolution if it meets the necessary requirements.

FUTBIN is also a reliable site to 'build Evolutions' as they allow you to chain them to build an even better card. One of the first Training Camp Evolutions, named 'In On Goal', offers the Chip Shot PlayStyle, and the screenshot showcases that you can look at it on your console or PC.

Length of Training Camp Evolutions

EA Sports

The length of Training Camp Evolutions will vary depending on the Evolution. It's just like the length of a piece of string — it is never the same — and that's the case in EAFC 25. 'The Step Inside' Training Camp Evolution can be completed in 12 hours, whilst the other one, 'In On Goal', takes three days.

The easiest thing to suggest is that Evolutions with greater rewards will take longer, and – as the game cycle progresses – Evolutions will likely be more appealing to the community, especially if you can start to upgrade some of the game's best players. EA Sports state on their website: "They can be as short as a few hours to longer than 30 days." We're yet to see one that long, but it does suggest it will eventually arrive.

Cost of Training Camp Evolutions

Finally, there is no set price for Training Camp Evolutions in EAFC 25, just like there is no set length. They can be completed with or without in-game currency requirements, and it will vary on an Evolution-to-Evolution basis depending on what rewards are offered.

For example, the 'In On Goal' Training Camp Evolution can be completed for either 7,500 Coins or 100 EAFC Points. However, the 'Step Inside' Training Camp Evolution is free and requires no cost. Further Evolutions will be similar, whilst EA Sports state: "Cancelling Training Camp Evolutions means gamers will not receive any FC Points or Coins used on the Evolution. "