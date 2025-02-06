Summary There are countless world-class strikers in EAFC 25.

Icons Pele, Johan Cruyff and Ronaldo have all been given mind-blowing special cards.

However, Kylian Mbappe's Team of the Year card is the best striker in EAFC 25 at 12.1m.

Playing EA Sports FC 25 can be a stressful ordeal, so having a target — something that you can look to push for – can be crucial during moments of frustration in the online scene. There's nothing better than dreaming of using one of the best strikers in the game.

Capable of changing the direction of matches in an instant, they carry a heavy weight on their shoulders, but they have no problem soldiering on every single time. Some are Icons – legendary players who have now hung up their boots; others are still plying their trade as the finest athletes in the world elegantly.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best strikers currently available in EAFC 25. We have considered everything and thought about every single player who, whether primary or secondary, can play as a striker. From Icons to Team of the Year forward, it's a list steeped in talent.

Ranking Factors

Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.

Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

PlayStyles - They separate the elite from the legends.

Best Strikers in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France Team of the Year 12.1m 2. Ronaldo N/A Brazil Winter Wildcards Icon 10.4m 3. Johan Cruyff N/A Netherlands Future Stars Icon 8.4m 4. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France Thunderstruck 6.0m 5. Thierry Henry N/A France Team of the Year Icon 5.1m 6. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil Team of the Year 9.2m 7. Pele N/A Brazil Team of the Year Icon 4.7m 8. Sophia Smith Portland Thorns USA Team of the Year 3.5m 9. Eusebio N/A Portugal Team of the Year Icon 3.8m

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Eusebio

Team of the Year Icon

Playing decades ago, Eusebio is typically underrated by fans around the world, but – in truth – there is no question that he is one of the greatest strikers of all time. A Team of the Year (TOTY) icon in EAFC 25, he is able to channel his talent from real life, with his pace, shooting and dribbling working perfectly.

The striker takes a bit of practice to get used to while on the ball in EAFC 25, but his off-the-ball AI is one of his most noticeable qualities. He has Rapid and Power Shot PlayStyle+, helping him sit above countless other strikers. The only downside is that he lacks height, but – for 3.8m – he makes up for it in other ways.

Stats Overall Rating 95 Passing 88 Position ST Dribbling 95 Pace 94 Defending 48 Shooting 95 Physicality 82

8 Sophia Smith

Team of the Year

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sophia Smith is the only female player on this list, with even Mia Hamm missing. The 24-year-old Portland Thorns striker was named in EA Sports' Team of the Year in January after a stellar year domestically and on the international stage. She scored 12 in 20 NWSL matches in 2024.

That talent has been replicated in EAFC 25, and her TOTY card is worth 3.5m. She has three PlayStyles – the + version, at least – coming in the form of 'Power Shot', 'First Touch' and 'Quick Step'. Coupled with her elegance in the final third, as showcased by her 97 Finishing and 93 Agility, you have one of the finest strikers around.

Stats Overall Rating 97 Passing 87 Positions ST/LW/RW Dribbling 98 Pace 98 Defending 54 Shooting 95 Physicality 93

7 Pele

Team of the Year Icon

Whether Pele is truly the greatest player of all time will always be up for debate, especially since the rise of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the modern-day. However, there is no doubting his talent, with the Brazilian translating that to EAFC 25. He's the highest-rated icon in the game, and he was given a greater TOTY card.

Originally a CAM but can play as a striker, Pele has no flaws. Every attacking, dribbling and passing stat is immaculate, although you expect that for 4.7m, whilst he has Technical and Quick Step PlayStyle+. With five-star skills and a four-star weak foot, using Pele is a dream for most.

Stats Overall Rating 96 Passing 92 Positions ST/CAM Dribbling 95 Pace 94 Defending 60 Shooting 95 Physicality 80

6 Vinicius Junior

Team of the Year