Squad Building Challenges - commonly known as SBCs - are a huge part of EA Sports FC 25, with the possibility of high-rated and valuable players highly likely. Whether you are rewarded with packs or a specific player, they have played a huge part in EA's enormous gaming franchise ever since their arrival in FIFA 17.

However, the process of completing them can sometimes be tedious. By inserting specific-rated players into certain squads, it can feel like a chore instead of enjoyment, but it's worth the frustration when you are rewarded with one of the best players in EAFC 25. Thankfully for you, we have outlined the cheapest 84, 85, 86, 87, 88 and 89-rated players, so you don't have to endlessly search.

These players are cheap because they either don't suit the style of the game – often due to their pace – or simply because the market in EAFC 25 has crashed. Very few gold cards hold any value now, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior lacking company in the expensive pile.

All of the following valuations have been taken from Futbin at the time of writing, and these are likely to fluctuate heavily daily and weekly.

Cheapest 84-rated Players

Player Position Club Price Griedge Mbock CB Paris Saint-Germain (W) 2k Cristian Romero CB Tottenham Artem Dovbyk ST Roma Lara Prašnikar ST Frankfurt (W) Casemiro CDM Manchester United 2.1k Kalidou Koulibaly CB Al-Hilal Marcel Sabitzer CM Borussia Dortmund

Firstly, countless SBCS require 84-rated squads, which can be completed by inserting nine 84-rated players and two 83-rated stars. Whilst you may have several untradeable options in your club, you may need to delve into the transfer market to be able to complete the challenge; we have listed the seven cheapest, although there are several other options at the same price range.

With chemistry often needed to complete SBCs, the Premier League could be the place to look for cheap squads. Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Manchester United's Casemiro are both available for around 2k, and they both have links to players of the same nation. That's the story with most options. Choosing anyone with links to other players, such as Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, makes the most sense.

Cheapest 85-rated Players