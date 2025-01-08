Summary Africa is home to a plethora of talented strikers.

Victor Osimhen is the highest-rated African striker in EAFC 25, despite his transfer struggles in 2024.

Female stars Asisat Oshoala and Racheal Kundananji have also impressed at Bay FC.

Every year, it is typically South American and European footballers who take the limelight. It follows their historical success, but – in the process – African stars are often overlooked. There's only ever been one African Ballon d'Or winner and, in the EA Sports FC 25 franchise, they are, barring a few exceptions, considered the highest-rated players in the game.

However, that doesn't mean the continent isn't full of talent; it is and it stretches from the south to the north. Ratings in any game, especially EAFC 25, are always a controversial topic. We have decided to outline the nine highest-rated African strikers to show that the quality is there.

All of them have impressed on the global stage. While some are coming towards the end of their careers, others are in their prime, shining on a regular basis. It's important to note that we have considered male and female players, some of whom are strikers as their primary position, whilst others have it as their alternate position.

Highest-Rated African Players in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Rating 1. Victor Osimhen Galatasaray Nigeria 87 2. Asisat Oshoala Bay FC Nigeria 85 3. Sadio Mane Al Nassr Senegal 84 4. Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund Guinea 5. Tabitha Chawinga Lyon Malawi 6. Rasheedat Ajibade Atletico Madrid Nigeria 83 7. Racheal Kundananji Bay FC Zambia 8. Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao Ghana 82 9. Ademola Lookman Atalanta Nigeria

Related 9 Highest-Rated African Players in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including former Premier League stars Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez, the highest-rated African players in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

9 Ademola Lookman – 82

Atalanta and Nigeria

When Ademola Lookman was a struggling striker at Fulham, very few tipped him to become one of the hottest prospects around. However, in May 2024, he was in the deadlines after his stunning performance in Dublin helped Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win the Europa League. He became just the sixth player ever to score a hat-trick in a European final.

He's continued that form with Atalanta in the 2024/25 campaign, and his card – if anything – underappreciated his talent. With '84 pace' and '81 shooting', he is a 'cheap beast' personified. You can pick him up for less than 1000 Coins in the game, so if you're looking for a meta striker, look no further.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 71 Position ST Dribbling 86 Pace 84 Defending 31 Shooting 81 Physicality 66

8 Inaki Williams – 82

Athletic Bilbao and Ghana

Moving west to Spain, Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams is in a similar position to Lookman. He's considered overpowered and meta in the game after his performances in real life have showcased his reliability. Not only is he one of the quickest cards in the game, but Williams also has a natural instinct in the final third.

The Ghanian turned down the opportunity to represent Spain, unlike his brother – Nico Williams – and now he is one of the country's best players. In EAFC 25, he is capable of playing on the right wing or upfront, whilst his four-star skill moves will give him an extra edge over the opposition.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 72 Positions RM/RW/ST Dribbling 80 Pace 94 Defending 45 Shooting 81 Physicality 84

Related 9 Most Overrated Players in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team (Ranked) Including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Alexia Putellas, we have outlined the nine most overrated Ultimate Team cards in EA Sports FC 25.

7 Racheal Kundananji – 83

Bay FC and Zambia

Racheal Kundananji has inspired a nation throughout her career. The Zambian has been a symbol of resilience through several controversial moments in her career, and she is now seen as the spearhead of women's football on the continent. Now at Bay FC in America after a record-breaking deal, she has gone from stride to stride.

In EAFC 25, there are very few flaws to her card when you consider her price and rating. Despite being just 83-rated, she has '91 pace', '85 dribbling' and '87 physicality'. That epitomises her impact on the international scene in America; you can never write her off.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 73 Positions LW/ST/LM Dribbling 85 Pace 91 Defending 42 Shooting 82 Physicality 87

6 Rasheedat Ajibade – 83

Atletico Madrid and Nigeria

Rasheedat Ajibade may be more of an unknown star compared to others, but the Nigerian forward has had an impressive career. Currently playing for Atletico Madrid – where she has been since 2021 – the 25-year-old has impressed in the division, whilst that has translated to the international scene as well.

In EAFC 25, she is also incredibly well-rounded. Her '91 pace' stands out, but her shooting – at 83 – and dribbling – at 84 – are just as impressive once you consider her cheap price. It's unlikely you'll want to use her due to a lack of world-class teammates, but there's no doubt she deserves her place on this list.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 74 Positions LW/LM/ST Dribbling 84 Pace 91 Defending 37 Shooting 83 Physicality 76

5 Tabitha Chawinga – 84

Lyon and Malawi

Tabitha Chawinga is the quickest woman on EAFC 25. Shining a light in the final third, the Malawi international may go under the radar compared to other superstars on this list, but she has all the characteristics to excel in the game. Playing for Lyon, she has strong links to a plethora of impressive players.

Her '94 pace' will allow her to catch up to defenders even if they have a yard head start, whilst her well-rounded shooting and dribbling stats will make her one of the best starting strikers in the game. The 28-year-old is not expensive, either, allowing you to spend richly on other players elsewhere.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 70 Positions ST/LM/LW Dribbling 84 Pace 94 Defending 36 Shooting 81 Physicality 78

Related 9 Most Meta Full-Backs in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Premier League star Kyle Walker and Champions League winner Ferland Mendy, the most meta full-backs in EA Sports FC 25 are here.

4 Sadio Mane – 84

Al Nassr and Senegal

Sadio Mane used to be one of the best wingers in the world. Feared by everyone, Mane could dazzle past anyone, dancing around the final third as if it was a casual kickabout in the park. It helped Liverpool create one of the best attacking trios of all time, with Roberto Firmino and Salah alongside him.

However, all good things must come to an end. A failed spell at Bayern Munich followed whilst he is now playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He is still 84-rated at the club, but he's lost pace and talent in the final third compared to his greatest years. It won't be much longer until he misses out on lists like this.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 78 Positions LM/RM/ST/LW Dribbling 86 Pace 83 Defending 44 Shooting 81 Physicality 75

3 Serhou Guirassy – 84

Dortmund and Guinea

During the 2023/24 campaign, Serhou Guirassy set the world alight. He scored 28 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches for Stuttgart, which saw him linked with several moves to the Premier League. However, the Guinea striker opted to stay in Germany and move to the north-west of the country with Dortmund.

He's continued his form, albeit not quite as impressive, at Dortmund, but he doesn't fit into the 'meta' in EAFC 25. With '69 pace', he won't be able to burst past any defenders, meaning you will have to use him as a target man. Unfortunately, that rarely works in competitive online matches. There's no doubt he deserves his place on this list, though.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 71 Position ST Dribbling 80 Pace 69 Defending 39 Shooting 86 Physicality 79

2 Asisat Oshoala – 85

Bay FC and Nigeria

Imagine having one of the best African strikers in the form of Kundananji. Then imagine how powerful it would be to put Asisat Oshoala alongside her. That's what NWSL side Bay FC have — and the iconic duo are spearheading the revolution in the continent at the moment.

She's rated at 85 in EAFC 25, and that's hardly surprising considering her reputation in the women's game; she scored 85 goals in 101 matches for Barcelona, after all. The Nigerian lacks height in the game – at just five feet, seven inches – but she makes up for it with her superb technique within the opposition's box. From her '90 finishing' and '82 attacking position' to her '91 agility' and '87 dribbling', the Bay FC forward is fit for every occasion.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 78 Position ST Dribbling 85 Pace 91 Defending 50 Shooting 84 Physicality 85

1 Victor Osimhen – 87

Galatasaray and Nigeria