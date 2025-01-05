Summary Some high-priced players in EAFC 25 may not perform as expected.

They might still be world-class but not worth their price tag.

Theo Hernandez, Heung-Min Son and Kevin De Bruyne all fall under this category.

EA Sports FC 25 offers a wide range of cards, for all sorts of budgets. However, players do not always perform according to their price. Many players could be termed as "overrated" in the gaming world, simply stating that they should be avoided as much as possible.

It can mean one of two things. They can either perform poorly in-game and not meet up to expectations or they are simply too expensive compared to other options elsewhere in the market. Naturally, some stars shine for some players, but not for others, so it's an incredibly subjective conversation.

However, we have tried to outline the nine most overrated players in EAFC 25. While all of them will be able to perform on the pitch in some manner, we believe they are too expensive and that you should consider other options. These values have been taken from FUTBIN.

Ranking Factors

Price - To be overrated, they have to be considered overpriced.

To be overrated, they have to be considered overpriced. Stats - Some players might have impressive stats but not play well in-game.

Some players might have impressive stats but not play well in-game. League, Nation and Club - These factors typically impact which players are used commonly.

Most Overrated Players in EAFC 25 Rank Player Version Club Nationality Price 1. Theo Hernandez Inform AC Milan France 610k 2. Rivaldo Icon N/A Brazil 238k 3. Alexia Putellas Total Rush Barcelona Spain 665k 4. Kevin De Bruyne Total Rush Manchester City Belgium 783k 5. Sam Kerr Globetrotters Chelsea Australia 330k 6. Erling Haaland Trailblazers Manchester City Norway 522k 7. Ryan Gravenberch FC Pro Liverpool Netherlands 610k 8. Heung-Min Son FUT Centurions Tottenham South Korea 578k 9. Petr Cech Icon N/A Czech Republic 136k

Player prices are correct as of 3/1/25, but please note that the EAFC 25 market fluctuates massively. Prices might be different when you are looking at them.

9 Petr Cech

Icon

Petr Cech is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. He had a phenomenal career at Chelsea, winning both the Premier League and Champions League, which cemented his status not only in the club's history but also the sports. His 'Icon card' in EAFC 25 celebrates his career.

However, for a price of 136k, he is not value for money. While that is not particularly expensive when Coins are so easy to acquire this year, there are far better – and cheaper – goalkeepers available. The chemistry with everyone, as an Icon, does help, but spending elsewhere is smarter.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Kicking 76 Height 6'5" Reflexes 88 Diving 86 Speed 54 Handling 85 Positioning 90

Related 9 Pro Tips to Win More Games in EA Sports FC 25 Champions Several tips, including custom tactics and player tweaks, can help you win matches effortlessly in EA Sports FC 25 Champions

8 Heung-Min Son

FUT Centurions

Close

Meanwhile, Heung-Min Son is typically one of the best players in EAFC 25. Four-star skill moves. Five-star skill moves. Electric pace. Sharp shooting. The list could go on, and his FUT Centurions card has all of that and more, but it is not worth the price gap between that and his base card.

Son's base card can be picked up for 17k, and there are minimal differences between the two. Across the board, he has slightly less pace, finishing, dribbling and passing, yet nothing noticeable. His FUT Centurions card costs 578k, significantly more than his Inform as well, so – just like Cech – use your budget wisely and look elsewhere.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Passing 84 Position(s) ST/LM/LW Dribbling 87 Pace 89 Defending 46 Shooting 91 Physicality 76

7 Ryan Gravenberch

FC Pro

Ryan Gravenberch's FC Pro is so close to being part of the 'Gullit Gang'. Only his '79 defending' stops him from being included in the prestigious group, but that doesn't necessarily mean it is good value for money. The FC Pro promo links to how pro players perform in the competitive scene.

Therefore, if Emre Yilmaz performs, Gravenberch's stats could improve, but that's a risk when his card is already worth 610k — and could plummet just after you pick him up. Meanwhile, there are better options for cheaper. Rodri, 2024's Ballon d'Or winner, has a FUT Centurions card with better stats for 100k less.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 88 Position(s) CM/CDM Dribbling 91 Pace 83 Defending 79 Shooting 86 Physicality 83

6 Erling Haaland

Trailblazers

Erling Haaland is one of, if not, the best strikers in the world. The former Borussia Dortmund star has dominated the Premier League ever since he joined in the summer of 2020 — and that has consistently been replicated in EAFC 25. His strength, power and pace allow him to dominate the opposition.

However, not every card of his is worth the money. His Trailblazers card, which is 93-rated and worth 522k, is superb, but it is not worth the price difference between either his base card or his 92-rated Inform. The striker is likely to get a 'Team of the Year' card as well, and that will be worth the upgrade.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 74 Position(s) ST Dribbling 84 Pace 90 Defending 47 Shooting 94 Physicality 90

5 Sam Kerr

Globetrotters

Sam Kerr is currently out injured with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign. Chelsea lost their best player but still managed to win the title, as Kerr was forced to watch from the sidelines and go through painful months of rehabilitation.

Her injury means she has not been able to secure performance-based special cards, but EA gave her a Globetrotters card instead. While, at 330k and 92-rated, it is superb with '87 pace' and '90 shooting', just like other cards on this list, it is not worth the upgrade between that and her standard card.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 76 Position(s) ST Dribbling 92 Pace 87 Defending 45 Shooting 90 Physicality 85

Related 9 Most Meta Full-Backs in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Premier League star Kyle Walker and Champions League winner Ferland Mendy, the most meta full-backs in EA Sports FC 25 are here.

4 Kevin De Bruyne

Total Rush