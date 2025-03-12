Summary EA Sports released 'Road to the Final' cards in EAFC 25 to go alongside the drama of UEFA's competitions.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai can not improve further after they were knocked out by PSG.

Barcelona's Dani Olmo is still on course, though, after they overcame Benfica.

UEFA's most prestigious European competitions are now in full swing. Clubs are dreaming of winning the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League or Women's Champions League, but they know it won't be easy; there is still a long way to go.

Partnering with the drama and excitement on the pitch, EA Sports FC 25 released a selection of cards which can be upgraded if their respective teams progress in the competitions. They are called 'Road to the Final' cards — RTTF for short — and they could receive some superb boosts. The upgrade path for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League has been outlined below:

Win/draw round of 16 match: +1 OVR

+1 OVR Qualify for quarter-finals: +1 OVR and +1 Role++

+1 OVR and +1 Role++ Qualify for semi-finals: +1 OVR and +1 skill moves or weak foot

+1 OVR and +1 skill moves or weak foot Qualify for final: +1 PlayStyle Plus (+2 PlayStyle Plus if player has one PlayStyle Plus)

+1 PlayStyle Plus (+2 PlayStyle Plus if player has one PlayStyle Plus) Win the final: +1 OVR or 96 OVR and five-star skill moves or weak foot

Due to this, and after Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on March 11th, we have decided to reveal a full tracker for every RTTF player. Some are still on course to earn upgrades, yet that can quickly change if they do not perform in real life.

Champions League RTTF Tracker

Odegaard and Olmo are in the best positions