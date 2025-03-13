Summary The 'Versatile Goalscorer' Evolution in EAFC 25 offers great upgrades for strikers rated 88 or lower.

It costs 50,000 Coins or 250 EAFC Points and must be started by March 26th.

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Johan Cruyff are some of the best options to consider.

FUT Birthday has produced a nearly endless stream of content in EA Sports FC 25 — and a large part of that seems to be due to Evolutions. They let you upgrade players to make them 'meta', meaning you don't always have to use the game's highest-rated players.

The 'Versatile Goalscorer' Evolution, released on March 12th, highlights that, but there are some specific requirements to follow, as we have outlined here: A maximum overall rating of 88, no more than 98 Shooting, 94 Pace and 98 Sprint Speed and no more than 10 PlayStyle (only two of which can be a PlayStyle+). They must also be a striker, whether that's primary or secondary.

It leaves countless players available to choose from — and they will receive some brilliant upgrades via this Evolution: An overall increase of six (up to 91), 10+ Pace (up to 92), 10+ Passing (up to 82), 10+ Aggression (up to 89), 15+ Agility (up to 89), 15+ Balance (up to 88), 20+ Finishing (up to 92), 20+ Jumping (up to 90), 10+ Long Shots (up to 90), 15+ Positioning (up to 90), 20+ Shot Power (up to 92), 20+ Stamina (up to 92), 10+ Strength (up to 88), 10+ Volleys (up to 90) and 15+ Composure (up to 90). They will also get a five-star weak foot and the Trivela PlayStyle+.

With the ability to create a world-class card, just like the 'FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up' Evolution, we have outlined the nine best players to consider in this article. It can be completed via several easy challenges, which you will be able to do stress-free within a day.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Versatile Goalscorer' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina 2. Johan Cruyff N/A (Icon) Netherlands 3. Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid France 4. Christopher Nkunku Chelsea France 5. Nico Paz Como Argentina 6. Marcus Rashford Manchester United England 7. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Portugal 8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Al Qadsiah Gabon 9. Paulo Dybala Roma Argentina

9 Paulo Dybala

Roma and Argentina

Up first, Paulo Dybala has excelled over the years, often for Juventus and now for fellow Italian side Roma. The Argentine has treated football with a grace and elegance which very few have — and that has almost always been replicated in every EAFC, formally FIFA, game.

He's already an incredibly powerful card in EAFC 25, but you can improve his 88-rated Team of the Week card further. By the end, he will have five-star skills – to go alongside the mandatory five-star weak foot – 90 Attacking Positioning, 92 Finishing and 92 Shot Power. There's no doubt he will be able to shine effortlessly.

8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Al Qadsiah and Gabon

You can build incredibly overpowered and 'meta' players via Evolutions, but you can also take a different, often nostalgic, route. Upgrading players who used to be world-class can be incredibly fun in EAFC 25 — and that's what we're suggesting here with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This is the perfect opportunity to take for any Arsenal fan looking to build a 'past and present' Gunners side in Ultimate Team. While Aubameyang lacks links to other players, as he plays for Al Qadsiah and Gabon, there's no doubt he has an impressive card. From 89 Agility to 87 Balance, he's a natural striker in the final third.

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr and Portugal

From one Saudi Pro League striker to another. While Aubameyang is struggling to hit the heights he showed at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, the same can't be said for Cristiano Ronaldo. One of the greatest players of all time is still scoring countless goals effortlessly.

The former Real Madrid star was in the EAFC spotlight at the start of March when he was given a Flashback SBC, but you can come close to replicating that here for a significantly cheaper price. With 92 Attacking Positioning, 92 Finishing, 94 Shot Power and 99 Jumping, Ronaldo is a threat in nearly any situation.

6 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and England

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan from boyhood club Manchester United at the end of the 2025 January transfer window — and the Englishman has had an instant impact at Villa Park, picking up two assists to help them beat Chelsea on February 22nd.

However, you can still use his Manchester United card in EAFC 25, which remains more popular. You can upgrade that or his Aston Villa version to a world-class option via the 'Late to the Party' Evolution and this. It will cost 100k in total, but that's worth it when he'll have five-star skills, a five-star weak foot and stats such as 90 Composure, 92 Finishing and 99 Shot Power. You can't ignore the Englishman in EAFC 25, especially when this comes close to replicating his Fantasy FC card.

5 Nico Paz

Como and Argentina

There was one stage when Nico Paz was considered one of Real Madrid's next up-and-coming talents, but – despite scoring in the Champions League against Napoli – his career took a turn in 2024. The Argentine moved to Como, a Serie A side looking to rise up the table.

He's impressed in Italy and he could become a key player for you in EAFC 25. If you upgrade his 87-rated Team of the Week card, you could end up with a striker-turned-playmaker with 92 Attacking Positioning, 92 Finishing, 93 Ball Control and 90 Dribbling. He'll be a defender's worst nightmare as he dances around the final third.

4 Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea and France

Christopher Nkunku has had a challenging time since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2023. He's been plagued by injury and has never truly been given a consistent run in the starting 11. However, EAFC 25 doesn't replicate real life precisely — and that's showcased by the Frenchman, who is a brilliant option in the virtual world.

You can upgrade his Team of the Week card for this Evolution; if you do, you'll get a card with 93 Acceleration, 92 Sprint Speed, 93 Agility, 95 Balance and five-star skills. That's alongside the standard five-star weak foot for every player at the end of this Evolution. There's no doubt he's a world-class player in EAFC 25.

3 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid and France

From one Frenchman to another. While Nkunku has had a challenging few years, the same can't be said for Antoine Griezmann. He's now 33 and back at Atletico Madrid, but the playmaker is still playing brilliantly. It's as if he's ageing like a fine wine — and that's even the case in EAFC 25 where he remains 'meta'.

You can upgrade his base 88-rated card for this Evolution and make him a 91-rated star with stats such as 91 Ball Control, 88 Dribbling and 90 Composure. He can glide around the final third – almost dancing, in truth – and even the world's best defenders struggle to get a hand on him.

2 Johan Cruyff

Dutch Icon