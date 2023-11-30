Highlights The 3-5-2 formation in EA Sports FC 24 offers incredible versatility and can easily adapt to different playstyles, both in defence and attack.

The key to success in this formation lies in selecting the right tactics and instructions. A balanced defensive style and direct passing in offence are recommended.

When using the 3-5-2 formation, it's important to choose suitable players for each position. Pace, physicality, and defensive skills are crucial for central defenders, while wide midfielders should have offensive or defensive attributes depending on their role.

EA Sports FC 24 was released with Ultimate Team's largest range of formations ever. The four-defender systems are typically the most popular. However, we have constructed an extremely overpowered 3-5-2 tactic that could tempt you to move away from that four-back comfort zone.

The 3-5-2 has typically been the most popular three-defender formation through the years. It offers incredible versatility, as it can easily blend into a five-defender formation when under sustained pressure. It offers similar flexibility in attack - as many as five players can position themselves in the front line at times.

This formation is suitable for a variety of different playstyles, depending on the tactics that are deployed. The five-man midfield offers a strong base to dominate possession or the wide midfielders can look to stretch the play and create regular opportunities on the counter-attack.

In addition to selecting a formation, it is just as important to apply a range of tactics and instructions that enhance the quality of the formation in-game. Here we will provide you with just that for the 3-5-2 formation as we did in FIFA 23. We have produced many tactics for FC 24 including meta options like the 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2, but perhaps this one could even trump those fan-favourites.

We have created a set of tactics which we believe could help to deliver a top FC Champions rank or aid your upward journey in Rivals this year. However, if online play is not your thing, our tactics would still be viable in modes like Career Mode.

Here is our take on the best 3-5-2 tactics in FC 24.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 60

60 Depth: 71

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 60

60 Players In Box: Four

Four Corners and Free Kicks: One

Beginning with the defensive aspect of the custom tactics, we opted for a balanced style. This means our players will maintain their natural positions when out of possession, and they will press the ball to the middle of the pitch.

The width is a key part of this 3-5-2 tactic. We selected 60 here as we need our wide players to take control of the wings. The two central defensive midfielders and three central defenders do not need any extra support. The wide midfielders will be free to track wide runs and launch counterattacks down the wings themselves.

Regarding defensive depth, we opted for 71. Three and five-back formations are often set up with a focus on defending. These custom tactics, however, will allow you to constantly be on the front foot.

Onto the offensive tactics, the form of build-up play we utilised was balanced. This will allow our players to choose the perfect moments to make runs when the ball is not quite in the final third yet. Unnecessary attacking runs could reduce our defensive cover and our numerical superiority in midfield.

The direct passing tactic, however, will mean that our strikers will make constant runs behind the opposition defence once the ball advances into the attacking zone.

The width of this tactic is consistent across the defensive and attacking setup. 60 is a perfect compromise which will allow us to play fairly wide without leaving significant space vacant in the central areas.

We selected four players to make runs into the box at one time. This should allow one of the wide midfielders to always prioritise providing cover against the counter-attack.

The set-piece setup is not a vital part of constructing this 3-5-2 tactic. We selected one player in the box for these situations, to aid custom corner and free-kick routines. However, this can be adjusted to suit your preference as is the case with all the tactical guides we have produced for FC 24.

Player instructions

The individual player instructions are another vital part of this 3-5-2 tactic. They can completely change the structure of your team, and ultimately make or break this tactical system.

Beginning with the man between the sticks, the goalkeeper can be left on default instructions or could be tweaked slightly. Sweeper-keeper roles for example can be advantageous for aggressive attacking styles. Simply choose what suits you most here.

The central defenders, on the other hand, should certainly be left untouched. The default instructions will ensure that they are always present in the heart of the defence and that they do not make any extravagant forward runs.

The player instructions for the central defensive midfielders are where the first significant customisations come in. They are both told to stay back while attacking and cover centre - they need to provide constant support for the three-man defence in the central areas.

The two wide midfielders have completely different player instructions in this tactic. One is told to stay wide and come back on defence. They will provide a constant option on the flank in the build-up stage and will help to form a temporary back four when possession is lost.

The wide midfielder on the opposite flank will have a completely different role to play. They are instructed to simply cut inside in this tactic, they will primarily be an offensive player who will help to overload the opposition box.

However, these two wide midfielders can easily be interchanged. You can have your right-sided player operating in the more attacking role or vice versa. It will not be detrimental to how this tactic performs.

Finally, the player instructions for the strikers within this 3-5-2 tactic are identical. The pair are told to stay central and get in behind. They have an abundance of creative talent behind them and simply need to constantly stretch the back line and get on the end of chances in front of goal.

Here we have outlined a range of custom tactics as well as player instructions that can be used to get the most out of the 3-5-2 formation in FC 24 Ultimate Team. However, it is also important to start a range of meta players that suit this formation if you are to truly make strides forward in the game this year.

What players to use?

GettyImages

It is important to use meta players regardless of which formation you use in FC 24. Here, though, we will describe a range of ideal players to carry out the roles within this 3-5-2 formation.

Beginning with the goalkeeper, any high-rated option should suffice. All goalkeepers are prone to an occasional error, but a high-rated card should limit this as much as possible.

For the central defenders, it is important to seek players who have an impressive combination of pace, physicality and defending. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Hero Vincent Kompany are perfect for the central role within the back three.

For the wider central defenders, pace is paramount. The likes of Eder Militao and Fikayo Tomori would be perfect. However, for the defender who operates on the side of the more attacking wide midfielder, it is helpful to have a player who can play centrally or as a fullback. This way, they can comfortably cover the wide defensive areas when necessary. The likes of David Alaba and Jules Kounde are perfect options for such a role. The central defensive midfielders similarly require different profiles to complement each other.

GettyImages

One should be a tall, physical player with well-rounded stats, such as Jude Bellingham or perhaps Hero Yaya Toure for those with expansive budgets. The other player in the midfield pivot is best suited to be a more agile and technically gifted player who can help in progressing the play when needed. Women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati would fit this role like a glove and Icon Camille Abily is an example of another excellent option. For the wide midfielders, the more defensive player requires strong overall attributes with a fairly high defensive stat. The likes of Marcos Llorente and Jeremie Frimpong are examples of players who could be effective in this role.

The offensive wide midfielder, however, should have a strong mix of top technical attributes, as well as a relatively high pace stat. Brazilians Neymar Jr and Vinícius Jr would be incredible wide playmakers in this position. The central attacking midfielder spot should be reserved for a player with high passing and dribbling stats, as well as a pace stat in the 90s, so they can attack the wide areas when space presents itself. FC Pro Live Florian Thauvin would be a fantastic fit, as well as Team of the Week Kingsley Coman. For both the centre forwards in this 3-5-2 tactic, a similar profile is required. Pace and physicality are vital, besides a strong finishing ability. Premier League Golden Boot holder Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen and Icon Fernando Torres would be genuine top-tier options for these roles in the front line.

We have provided you here with the tactics, instructions and player profiles to use to achieve success with the 3-5-2 tactic in FC 24. If defensive solidity and fast attacks are your style, then this could be the perfect formation for you.