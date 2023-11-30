Highlights The 4-1-2-1-2 formation in EA Sports FC 24 is highly effective, especially with the right tactics and player instructions applied.

EA Sports FC 24 arrived with the largest range of Ultimate Team formations in its history. However, the 4-1-2-1-2 which has been in the game since the mode was founded can still be one of the most effective formations with the best set of tactics and player instructions applied.

The 4-1-2-1-2 was a fan-favourite system and by far the most commonly used formation, more than a decade ago in the first few editions of FUT. It offered domination in the wide areas that no other setup could compete with.

The formation gradually faded away over the following years, with its lack of central midfield players meaning it did fit into the meta of the FIFA games during the late 2010s. However, this year in the rebranded FC 24, wing play is more effective than ever, and the 4-1-2-1-2 has inevitably become a viable option again as a result.

FC 24 features a meta which is frustrating for some players, but also highly suitable for the styles of others. If you are a player who likes to progress the play out wide and cut the ball back from the byline, then the latest edition of Ultimate Team suits you perfectly, and the 4-1-2-1-2 is an ideal formation to take full advantage of this year's meta.

The 4-1-2-1-2 provides a structure which is naturally very effective in EA Sports' latest release. However, a well-structured set of tactics and player instructions can truly take the formation to the next level.

We have constructed what we believe is the best 4-1-2-1-2 tactic in FC 24, and we have even considered which meta players would fit well into the various positions within the setup. Last year in FIFA 23 we produced a guide on the formation, and this year, we are back with another overpowered 4-1-2-1-2 tactic.

Here is our take on the leading 4-1-2-1-2 tactics in Ultimate Team this year.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 55

55 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 55

55 Players In Box: Four

Four Corners and Free Kicks: One

The most important part of this tactic is the overall defensive and offensive tactics, which determine the approach of the entire team, both in and out and possession.

Beginning with the defensive aspect of the setup, we selected a balanced style. This will allow our players to simply perform their natural roles when defending. If the opportunity to press the opposition appears, then the ball will be pressed to the centre of the pitch.

The defensive width is set at 55. The formation is naturally wide, and we want to ensure it remains that way so that we cannot be bypassed through the wide areas.

As for depth, 60 is a compromise that delivers the perfect results while using the 4-1-2-1-2. The back four sits fairly high when defending, but we avoided upping the depth figure to 71 which would have triggered the exploit of constant pressing with reduced tiredness, as this would make the tactic vulnerable to through balls in between the defenders.

Onto the offensive tactics, the build-up-play we opted for was balanced, as this is the most effective setting for the vast majority of FC 24 formations.

In the chance creation, it's a similar story, as the typical overpowered direct passing is a key component of this 4-1-2-12 tactic. The strike partnership must constantly stretch the back line to create space for the wide midfielders.

The width of the attacking tactics is identical to the defensive tactics. The aim is for the team's lines to be slightly wider than an average setup while allowing the wingers to spread the play individually.

Players in the box are set at four, which should ensure that only one winger makes attacking runs at a time. The other can help to provide cover against the counter-attack.

Finally, the set piece setup is purely down to preference. We selected just a single player to get into the box, to utilise custom routines.

However, if you prefer to take direct corners and free kicks, then it may be worth increasing the number of players that get into the opposition area.

Player instructions

Custom player instructions are another crucial part of building the best 4-1-2-1-2 tactic in EA Sports FC 24. They allow player roles and duties on the pitch to be intricately altered so that they sometimes perform different roles, both with and without possession of the ball.

Beginning with the goalkeeper, it is purely preferential whether you edit their instructions. The default instructions or sweeper-keeper instructions could both be effective depending on your play style. If you like to play out from the back, then the latter may be ideal.

The central defenders should certainly be left untouched when it comes to instructions. It is too risky to ask them to make forward runs or to roam from their positions at all. They will perform their typical defensive duties if they are left on the default settings.

The fullback positions are where the player instructions start to change things. They are told to stay back while attacking and to invert as part of this 4-1-2-1-2 tactic. This means that they will primarily focus on defending their flank, but in possession they will move into the midfield, to support the single central defensive midfielder. This can be a significant help in the build-up stage as there are more central options.

The central defensive midfielder has the vital role of providing the only permanent central cover for the defence. As a result, they are told to cover centre and stay back while attacking for this tactic. They must always remain behind the ball, as they have no midfield partner to help them out.

The wingers have an extremely straightforward role to play in this tactic. They simply need to run down the wing relentlessly, and hence they are given the sole instruction to stay wide. They will constantly occupy the wide zones to allow the fullback behind them to always push into midfield.

The central attacking midfielders are kept on the default instructions for this tactic. They simply need to stay in a central area between the opposition lines, to pick up the ball and regularly supply the forwards with opportunities.

The striker instructions conclude this tactical setup of the 4-1-2-1-2 formation. Both are told to stay central and get behind so that they are always available to finish the chances that the wide midfielders and attacking midfielders create.

Besides deploying an effective tactic, Ultimate Team players need to ensure that they use a squad of top meta players. From goalkeeper to defence, it is important to use some of the leading options that fit his 4-1-2-1-2 system.

Best players to use

We found a range of meta players, the term used to describe overpowered individuals, across all the positions in the 4-1-2-1-2 formation that could be perfect in combination with our tactics.

The goalkeeper position simply requires a fairly high-rated player. Alisson Becker, Marc-André ter Stegen and World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez are all suitable options at affordable price ranges.

In the heart of defence, a specific profile is not required, any of the highly-regarded meta options would be perfect here. Raphael Varane and William Saliba for small budgets, or those with more Coins to spend could invest in top-tier defenders like Lucio and Team of the Week Virgil van Dijk.

In the fullback positions, pace and defending are important, but well-rounded stats are needed in general - as these players will be acting as midfielders when the team is in possession.

Marcos Llorente or Hero Alex Scott would fit seamlessly into the role on the right-hand side.

For the left back, UEFA Champions League Road to the Knockouts Marcos Acuna would be an incredible option, as well as RTTK Selma Bacha - if you happened to complete her Squad Building Challenge SBC.

Onto the midfield, the CDM must be a complete defensive destroyer in this tactic. Icon Frank Rijkaard and RTTK Konrad Laimer have well-rounded stats which are notably high in defending and physicality, which are ideal for this role.

Both of the wide midfielders require the same attributes, pace and dribbling should be prioritised. There is a wide range of low-cost options that satisfy these requirements, including Delphine Cascarino, Moussa Diaby, Ousmane Dembele and Paulo Futre - if you have the funds to buy a top-level wide player.

In the attacking midfield position, there is again an abundance of options that could do the job. Triple Threat Fran Kirby has settled at less than 20,000 Coins which means she would be a remarkable bargain purchase to complement the tactic. Hero Wesley Sneijder and Icon Kaka are, however, even greater options at successively higher price ranges.

In attack, pace and clinical finishing are paramount. Manchester City's record-breaking striker Erling Haaland has been given several stunning cards this year which would make perfect fits. Sophia Smith, Heung Min-Son and Samuel Eto'o - for mammoth budgets - would make excellent options in the two-player attack as well.

Here we have outlined the best tactics for the 4-1-2-1-2 as well as the perfect player to use in the formation this year. The classic FUT formation is finally back, and it is here to stay as long as wide play remains dominant in EA Sports FC.