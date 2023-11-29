Highlights The 4-2-1-3 formation in EA Sports FC 24 offers increased attacking width compared to the traditional 4-2-3-1 formation.

The defensive aspect of the 4-2-1-3 tactic includes a balanced defensive style, compact defensive width, and a high line of defence.

The offensive aspect of the tactic includes balanced build-up play, direct passing for chance creation, wide attacking tactics, and four players in the opposition box.

EA Sports FC 24 features dozens of formations that can suit all styles of football. The 4-2-1-3 offers all the benefits of the classic 4-2-3-1 formation but with an extra level of threat in the wide areas. We have devised a custom tactic to create one of the most overpowered tactics in Ultimate Team this year.

The 4-2-3-1 is a tactical system that has been common throughout the modern history of football. However, the formation can play out rather differently depending on the roles that the individual players take up.

Some managers have created 4-2-3-1 formations in the past that have involved wide midfielders who operate high and wide like traditional touchline wingers, and that is where the 4-2-1-3 comes into play.

The new addition to Ultimate Team this year allows players to finally utilise a typical 4-2-3-1 system- which we covered back in FIFA 23 - but with a significant increase in attacking width. The typical back four and double pivot of central defensive midfielders remains. There is still a central attacking midfielder and a centre forward, but instead of right and left attacking midfielders, there are natural wide men, who stretch the play and make runs in behind.

The 4-2-1-3 solves clear deficiencies that have always been present in the 4-2-3-1. While the traditional system is ideal for dominating possession in the central areas, the wider attacking midfielders typically do not make dynamic attacking runs. However, following the new addition, this will no longer be an issue for those who prefer wing play.

With a well-thought-out set of tactics and instructions. The 4-2-1-3 can be one of the most effective formations in FC 24. We have done all the work for you, including which sort of player profiles would best suit this brand-new formation in Ultimate Team.

Here is our take on the best 4-2-1-3 tactics in FC 24. Perhaps they could help increase your Champions ranking or even help you win major trophies in Career Mode if offline play is more your thing.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 65

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 55

55 Players In Box: Four

Four Corners and Free Kicks: One

The overall custom tactics are by far the most crucial component of this tactic. Beginning with the defensive aspect, we opted for a balanced style. This will ensure the defensive unit maintains their positions off the ball and presses the ball to the centre of the pitch.

For the defensive width, we selected a setting of 40. This will allow the team to be compact defensively, before allowing the wingers and fullbacks to create natural width when possession is won.

The defensive depth is set at 65 for this 4-2-1-3 tactic. This creates a fairly high line of defence which will keep the midfield area compact. We decided against the 71-depth relentless pressing exploit as this setup could be vulnerable to through balls in between the central defenders.

Onto the offensive part of the custom tactics, the form of build-up play we selected was balanced, as this will allow the players to remain closely together, rather than make attacking runs too early in possession.

The most effective chance creation setting is generally direct passing across all tactics and that is also the case here. It is a remarkably overpowered feature as the attackers will constantly attack the space behind the opposition's defence.

The width of the attacking tactics differs greatly from the defensive tactics of our 4-2-1-3. With a selection of 55, the wide players will immediately look to stretch the play when the team is in possession.

The amount of players that will get into the opposition box is best limited to four for this tactic. The front three and central attacking midfielder can make penetrating runs, while the fullbacks and central defensive midfielders provide constant cover.

The set-piece setup is mainly down to preference here. A small number in the box for corners and freekicks is ideal for custom routines, but you may wish to have more players in the box if you typically utilise direct set-piece routines.

Player instructions

The player instructions are another key component of this 4-2-1-3 tactic. They allow intricate customisations of the specific roles that individual players will perform.

The goalkeeper's instructions are mainly down to personal preference, which is the case in all of our tactical guides. You could opt for the default settings, or perhaps demand a sweeper-keeper role from your shot-stopper.

The central defenders are without doubt best kept on the default instructions. They must perform their orthodox defensive duties.

The fullbacks, however, are where significant tweaks come into play. They are given the instructions to stay back while attacking and overlap. This will allow them to prioritise their defensive duties but overlap whenever the wingers happen to cut inside.

The central defensive midfielders in this system have a vital role to play in constantly providing central cover ahead of the defence. They are told to stay back while attacking and cover centre which gives the players ahead of them full freedom to primarily focus on creating and scoring goals.

The wide attacking players in this tactic will operate like traditional touchline wingers in the build-up and like wide forwards in attack. They are given the instructions to stay wide and get in behind, which allows them to be deadly creative and goal-scoring threats.

The final player instructions relate to arguably the most important player - the striker who will provide most of the goals. For this 4-2-1-3 tactic, this player is told to stay central and get in behind. Their main duty is to patrol the central areas in search of space to exploit. The creative players in the team will do most of the work for them.

Custom tactics and player instructions are both crucial when it comes to creating the best FC 24 tactics. However, there is one more key factor to consider - which players will suit the 4-2-1-3 tactic?

We have sought out several meta players that would be incredibly effective in this setup we have outlined.

What players to use?

Reuters

When it comes to the man between the sticks, a high-rated option is simply required from your goalkeeper in Ultimate Team. No goalkeepers are immune from making errors, but players with high attributes in this position should display the least flaws on the FC 24 pitch.

The likes of Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois or UEFA Champions League winner Ederson Moraes would be ideal selections here.

Any of the typical meta options for central defenders will suffice here. There is no unique requirement for this 4-2-1-3 tactic. Eder Militao, Raphael Varane and Fikayo Tomori are all fine and affordable options. If you have a significant budget, then you could even splash the cash on a Hero Lucio or Vincent Kompany as they are genuine top-tier defenders in FC 24.

For the fullbacks, pace is key as well as a decent defensive stat. Kyle Walker and Marcos Llorente are some of the most meta options for the right-hand side. On the opposite flank, Trailblazers Andrew Robertson or the commonly used Ferland Mendy would be ideal, as they can comfortably contribute to defence and attack.

In defensive midfield, a duo of all-rounders are a must. Two workhorses with a fair bit of technicality are required. Jude Bellingham, Women's Icon Homare Sawa and Grace Geyoro make up the leading options for these two slots in the team.

A high-level technician should occupy the attacking midfield spot. High dribbling and passing attributes are the most important factors here. Centurions Martin Odegaard, End of an Era Megan Rapinoe, or Icon Kaka - for those with substantial budgets - could all be excellent creative focal points in this 4-2-1-3 formation.

GettyImages

In the winger position, a high 80s pace stat and a respectable shooting stat are ideally needed for this tactic. On the right, Caroline Hansen and Triple Threat Hero Joe Cole are some of the most complete options. On the other side, Hero Paulo Futre or Icon Hristo Stoichkov are perfect left-footed options albeit they are fairly expensive. FIFA Women's World Cup champion Salma Paralluelo could provide a more affordable option on the left flank in the form of her Team of the Week player item.

Finally, for the striker, a pacey option is required who can hold the ball up to allow the wingers to make runs out wide. There is no shortage of this sort of player profile in Ultimate Team, but Erling Haaland, Heung Min-Son and Europa League Road to the Knockouts Joao Pedro offer impressive abilities that are fairly affordable at this point in the game.

Here we have provided custom tactics, individual instructions and even the ideal player profiles that make up the best 4-2-1-3 tactics in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Although if this one doesn't suit your style then we have produced plenty of other formation guides for the game so far.