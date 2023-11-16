Highlights The 4-2-3-1 formation is a fan favourite in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team and offers a balance between attacking and defensive play.

New tactical additions like the 4-2-1-3 formation provide similar shapes to the 4-2-3-1 but with wider players.

Custom tactics and player instructions are crucial to elevating the quality of your team and achieving the best rank in the Champions Finals.

EA Sports FC 24 arrived with a more diverse range of formations than was seen throughout the FIFA series. However, the long-term fan favourite the 4-2-3-1 formation remains one of the most commonly deployed in Ultimate Team.

The 4-2-3-1 tends to dominate Ultimate Team each year. The formation typically offers the perfect combination of maintaining a fierce attacking shape while remaining compact in defence.

It caters to players who like to dictate the proceedings and dominate possession in the central areas of the pitch. This year there have been new tactical additions to the game, such as 4-2-1-3 - which offers a similar shape to 4-2-3-1 but with traditional wide men who stretch the play.

The 4-2-3-1, however, remains more effective for players who wish to progress the play through the middle of the pitch, rather than rely on pace from the wings. Perhaps you could even replicate the tiki-taka style of the 2008/09 Barcelona treble winners with this tactic.

Besides picking a formation, tactics are essential in FC 24 and can help elevate the quality of your team. You must attach effective custom tactics and player instructions to your formation to achieve the best possible rank in the Champions Finals. Just like we did for FIFA 23 we will provide you with top tactical setups in FC 24.

We have devised a set of tactics which we believe are the most effective for the 4-2-3-1 formation in FC 24. These could aid your online endeavours in Ultimate Team, or they could even be used while in pursuit of major honours in Career Mode.

Owning meta players is, of course, a huge advantage, but you must create the perfect conditions in which they can succeed. Our 4-2-3-1 tactics could provide an ideal platform for your players to be as effective as possible on the most competitive stage in FC 24.

Here is our take on the leading 4-2-3-1 tactical setup in EA Sports FC this year.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 71

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 25

25 Players In Box: Four

Four Corners and Free Kicks: One

Beginning with the defensive section of this 4-2-3-1 tactic, we have opted to stick to a balanced defensive style. This will allow our team to press the ball to the centre of the pitch which will suit the narrow shape of the formation.

The width is set at 40 to ensure the defence is compact and will avoid being penetrated by through balls from the opposition. 71 defensive depth will allow the team to constantly press the opposing attackers. Defence could be turned to attack in an instant.

When it comes to the offensive area of the custom tactics. We have again opted to focus mainly on the central areas. This will help the team to dominate possession and will bring a beneficial side effect of space out wide for the overlapping fullbacks to exploit.

The build-up play is set at balanced in our tactic. This will ensure that the attackers stay in their natural positions until the ball reaches the final third.

The form of chance creation we have selected is direct passing. The attackers will make runs into the central areas, which will create an overload on the opposition defence.

The attacking width is set at 25 as we want our attackers to tuck inside and overwhelm defences. This is perfect for players who utilise quick-passing exchanges to create chances. There is an abundance of passing options in dangerous areas at all times.

We set the number of players that get into the box at four - this will allow all our attacking quarter to get into goalscoring positions, while the midfielders and fullbacks can sit slightly deeper and help to pen the opposition in by recycling loose balls.

We have chosen to have one player in the box for corners and free kicks. It is effective to have one tall defender attack the front post, while all the other players make late runs to reach the second ball. However, this part of the tactic is down to personal preference, so if you want to pull off a few skills and tricks, or just play conservatively, feel free to adjust this to your liking.

Player Instructions

The goalkeeper's instructions for this 4-2-3-1 tactic are purely subject to personal preference. You may wish for a more traditional goalkeeper style or a more aggressive sweeper-keeper role from your shot-stopper.

The central defenders are best deployed on default instructions. They need to simply maintain their positions and perform their typical defensive roles.

The fullback positions are where our customisations first arrive. This formation is extremely narrow both in defence and attack. The fullbacks however can offer width in the attack due to the overlap instruction. They are also told to stay back while attacking as their main priority is defence, and their attacking runs will be carefully measured.

The central defensive midfielders have huge roles to play in this tactic. They are given the instructions to stay back while attacking and cover centre. It is vital that they do not make runs beyond the attackers and that they offer constant coverage against opposition counterattacks.

The central attacking midfielders in this 4-2-3-1 all have the same instructions. They are simply told to get into the box for cross. This will aid the team's ability to overload the opposition's central defenders. There will regularly be four different options to pick out in the box.

The striker player instructions for this tactic are typical of any tactic on FC 24. Our centre forward is told to stay central and get in behind. They, like the attacking midfielders behind them, will look to penetrate defences with their relentless attacking runs in behind.

Ultimately, this tactic creates a team that is extremely strong in defence and often overwhelms defences on the other side of the pitch. Our take on the 4-2-3-1 this year could be ideal for those who wish to play their football predominantly in the middle of the pitch.

We have provided you with an extensive set of custom tactics and player instructions so that you can dominate possession and create an abundance of attacking opportunities in FC 24. But which sort of players best suit this tactical style in Ultimate Team this year?

Best players to use in this system

When it comes to the goalkeeper for this tactic, any high-rated goalkeeper will fit the bill. All shot-stoppers are typically inconsistent in the game, but one in the mid to high 80s should not make too many errors for your side.

The likes of World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez could be perfect for a Premier League-themed setup. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Thibaut Courtois are also solid options from other top European leagues.

The central defenders for this tactic require a decent pace stat as well as high physicality and defensive attributes. Virgil van Dijk is a top option and he is likely affordable for a regular player of the game. Icon Laurent Blanc who won the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998 is a genuine top-tier option for those with heavy budgets.

In order for this tactic to perform optimally, the profile of the fullback that is deployed is vital. These positions require players with high attacking and defensive work rates so that they can implicate the scoreline at both ends of the pitch.

At right-back, Kyle Walker is an exceptional option at an affordable price. On the opposition side of the defence, any version of Olympique Lyonnais Feminine's Selma Bacha would be perfect for this 4-2-3-1 system.

For the defensive midfield roles, you must assemble a duo that complements each other on the pitch. One player that is aerially dominant and one that is short, but an agile ball winner would be optimal. European Golden Boy frontrunner Jude Bellingham ticks every box based on the role he would need to play in this tactic.

Alongside an all-action box-to-box player like Bellingham, an elite ball winner in the mould of prime N'Golo Kante is required.

Women's Icon Camille Abily would be one of the leading options in the entire game, but there are more affordable options like Sandro Tonali or the Premium Squad Building Challenge Ali Krieger if you happen to have some top players from the National Women's Soccer League.

The attacking midfield roles require genuine complete forward options if they are to be as effective as possible in-game. Ideally, you need a trio that all have high shooting and dribbling, as well as a decent pace and shooting stat. There is a wide range of suitable options here, such as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Rodrygo of Real Madrid.

The striker requires no unique attributes compared to what would typically be required of a forward in Ultimate Team. A high finishing stat is of paramount importance, but pace and physicality could also be massively beneficial when it comes to creating chances in behind.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland fits the bill here, or perhaps even Darwin Nunez's Founders Evolution if you managed to complete it.

There are a range of factors that go into reaching your peak capabilities in FC 24's most competitive modes.

Here we have outlined an effective set of custom tactics, as well as describing which players would be perfect for the roles that are present in this 4-2-3-1 formation. Perhaps this guide could help you improve how many wins you achieve in FC Champions this week.