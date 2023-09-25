Highlights EA FC 24 has arrived and Career Mode remains a hot property as far as game modes are concerned.

11 teams have made the grade in this list - one of which is a Saudi Pro League team, which would make for an interesting save.

Difficulty levels have been added to each side to test your skill as a player, or manager, to judge your tactical ability in-game.

EA Sports FC 24 has finally arrived, but despite this, many questions remain, how can gamers get the coveted edge this time? The new edition will be released on 29th September. In this article, we take an in-depth look at the top teams that you can use in Career Mode. The classic game mode may have been forgotten by some, with the endeavours of more popular game modes such as ultimate team growing in recent years. Nonetheless, old-school gamers know how exciting a Career Mode can be, whether that be taking a lower division side to European Glory or developing youth prospects that lead the side to silverware, career is timeless in that sense and can be enjoyed by gamers of all levels.

We have seen many ‘favourites’ in Career Mode throughout the years with Newcastle United, Wrexham AFC and Union Berlin all standing out from last year's game. So, the question remains, who are the hidden gems this time around? Who will fly through the divisions? What teams have academy talent ready to tear it up?

Last year, the joint highest-rated team was Real Madrid boasting a rating of 85 overall, the Galacticos also held the joint highest-rated individual with striker, Karim Benzema, being rated 91 on FIFA 23. Three other sides joined Madrid with 85 ratings, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all sharing the top spot. In terms of attacking prowess, Paris Saint-Germain topped the rest with an astonishing rating of 91 overall as they tried to cram 91-rated Lionel Messi, 91-rated Kylian Mbappe and 89-rated Neymar, into the same front three. Defensively, Liverpool stood above the rest with a rating of 85 overall, the likes of 87-rated Andrew Roberston, 86-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold and 89-rated Virgil Van Dijk made up the backline. So, what has changed this year? Who will your top pick be?

All statistics in this article are courtesy of TransferMarkt, FifaUTeam and EA. We've taken great care to ensure that all data included is correct and up to date.

11 Wrexham AFC

The Welsh outfit has grown in popularity in recent years mainly due to Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney taking the reigns at the club. However, it is not all fame and documentaries, on the pitch Wrexham set new records last season being promoted dramatically from the National League to the Football League.

The main stars of this success remain at Wrexham, a standout being striker Paul Mullin who netted 46 times last season, the Liverpudlian is rated 68 on this year's game an impressive rating for a striker fresh to the league. Wrexham will further expand their fanbase this season alongside building a team bidding for back-to-back promotions. Another side worth a try for gamers who love a promotion charge!

Key players Paul Mullin, James McClean & Elliot Lee Transfer budget £3.17 million Difficulty Easy

10 Newcastle United

The 'toon army' had a season to remember in 2023, not in their wildest dreams did they believe the UEFA Champions League would be on the horizon. Although, it must be said they are a powerful, regimented team they still do not strike me as a side ready to compete against Europe's elite, but I am open to being surprised.

In terms of career mode, they have many highly rated stars with standouts including the 85-rated Kieran Trippier who has gained on last year's numbers. Adding to that, Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes boasts a respectable 84-rated card, certainly not the easiest of career modes with the Geordies fighting on all four fronts but one that could bring twists and turns along the way. The manager of Newcastle will also be blessed with great riches which will no doubt help recruit in the game’s transfer market, potentially combating the busy fixture list.

Key players Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak & Kieran Trippier Transfer budget £38.86 million Difficulty Easy

9 Leicester City

The 2016 Premier League champions have dropped off in the last few years, so badly that last campaign they suffered relegation to the Championship. Many thought they would lose their stars, however, although Harvey Barnes departed for pastures new at Newcastle United, many stayed with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Ihaeanacho all choosing to help Leicester’s cause. With this abundance of Premier League quality talent, you would expect to see the Foxes bounce straight back to the big time.

In terms of gameplay, Leicester should take the Championship by storm with their quality not to mention a large transfer budget blowing other teams in the division out of the water. To add, with a large squad and a League potentially won by early April you may find some joy in the cup competitions to complement your potential league success. With 12 players possessing a rating of 75 and above this Career Mode should be an exciting one for those who love that promotion battle.

Key players Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi & Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Transfer budget £48.26 million Difficulty Medium

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

Many pundits are running out of superlatives for the seagulls. A team that seemingly loses their best player's year upon year to then somehow replace them with a South American we have never heard of. The model Brighton employs is certainly one to be envied. This exciting side will embark on their first-ever European adventure this year drawing Ajax, AEK Athens and Marseille in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

This career mode certainly will not be the easiest with such a mountain of games and a relatively small squad. However, recent recruits such as Ansu Fati and James Milner should help manage the workload. With just three players rated 80 or over this Career Mode is certainly not for the faint-hearted recommended for the more experienced gamer.

Key players Lewis Dunk, Kaoru Mitoma & Pascal Gross Transfer budget £49.72 million Difficulty Hard

7 Inter Miami

The new darlings of Major League Soccer, Inter Miami have taken the League by storm since the arrival of the great man, Lionel Messi (90 rated) and his merry men Jordi Alba (83 rated) and Sergio Busquets (83 rated). A side that was struggling but has vastly improved still sits near the bottom of the MLS table.

This season may be too late to save but a full season with Messi and Co may be a very different story. As ratings go, David Beckham’s club boast a series of talented footballers outside of the Barcelona old boys, with Argentinian Fecundo Farias offering a pace rating of 86 with the attacking midfielder having the potential to run riot when combined with Messi. All things considered an exciting Career Mode for those Messi fans.

Key players Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets Transfer budget £17.58 million Difficulty Easy

6 Union Berlin

A surprise package to many last season finishing fourth and gaining a UEFA Champions League place in the process. The Germans have burst into the limelight and aim to further their success this time around albeit a heavy workload for one of the smaller squads in the Bundesliga.

In terms of ratings, ‘Die Eisernen’ are not blessed with world-class talent, zero players are rated 80 or over with a squad full of workers rather than exceptionally skilled footballers, however they do have some experienced heads with Kevin Volland and Robin Gosins at the helm. A Career Mode for the more experienced gamer who enjoys an underdog story.

Key players Kevin Volland, Robin Gosins & Leonardo Bonucci Transfer budget £19.59 million Difficulty Hard

5 RC Lens

Fresh off the back of an amazing season finishing second in Ligue 1 RC Lens will be looking forward to what the new season brings. This year ‘Les Sang et Or’ will be competing in the Champions League for just the third time in their history, hoping to make their home a fortress after winning ten out of ten in the early part of the 2022-23 season. The European campaign is by no means an easy one with games against Sevilla, Arsenal and PSV all providing tough tests.

In terms of personnel, the defence seems to be the strongest asset they possess on EAFC 24, with Goalkeeper Brice Samba sporting an impressive rating of 81 accompanied by 4 defenders all with ratings between 78 and 80. The French side will be resolute in defence, possibly being used as a counter-attacking team in the game. A tough but exciting Career Mode for gamers who like a challenge.

Key players Brice Samba, Kevin Danso & Salis Samed Transfer budget £21.37 million Difficulty Hard

4 Bayern Munich

A giant of European football, the German champions had to be on the list. They possess a battalion of talent throughout the squad, only added to by recent recruit Harry Kane (89 rated). Adding to that, ‘Die Bayern’ possesses seven players with ratings of 85 or over, no doubt a relatively easy campaign domestically for those who choose to manage them.

However, the real measure of success in Munich is European success, Bayern are forever tied into the history of Europe's elite club competition with six triumphs making them the joint-third most successful club in the history of the competition. This Career Mode will also be accompanied by a large transfer budget, significantly higher than all other competitors domestically further adding to the advantages of what should be a Career Mode for beginners.

Key players Harry Kane, Leroy Sane & Jamal Musiala Transfer budget £105.51 million Difficulty Easy

3 Al-Nassr

It was a tough decision to pick one specific Saudi Pro League outfit, however Al Nassr just stood out due to the spine of the team not to mention eight players with ratings of 80 or above. It would have been easy to miss some of the transfers to Saudi Arabia this summer, but names such as Seko Fofana, David Ospina and Anderson Talisca may have gone under the radar. The two standouts on the side are, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo (86 rated) accompanied by Sadio Mane with the same rating.

This team could arguably compete in most European Leagues providing an exciting Career Mode for anyone who chooses to take the reigns.

Key players Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane & Marcelo Brozovic Transfer budget £49.58 million Difficulty Easy

2 Napoli

The current Scudetto holders are a team full of players who have that something special. However, two players stand out from the rest marauding winger, Khivicha Kvaratskhelia, and his partner in crime, Victor Osimhen. Kvaratskhelia the ‘provider’ of the two contributed to the Serie A triumph with world-class displays last season, contributing to 31 goal involvements. The finisher in this combination, Osimhen contributed to 36 goal involvements.

Therefore, there is a strong argument that such a successful side will be a joy to manage on EAFC 24, they are not just successful but also entertaining in a way that gets fans off their seats, Naples as a city is in love with this team and maybe you could be too. The Italians are rated highly this time around with three players rated 85 or over. Certainly worth a try if you are looking for a successful Career Mode.

Key players Victor Osimhen, Khivicha Kvaratskhelia & Alex Meret Transfer budget £55.63 million Difficulty Medium

1 Real Madrid

The most successful club in Europe need no introduction, a team that oozes with talent in whatever era you look at, this year is no exception. A young side in some senses with an experienced back-bone of Luka Modric, Toni Kross and Thibaut Courtois providing the perfect blend for a successful side.

As always, the Galacticos possess a plethora of talent with the hottest ticket in town being to see 86-rated Jude Bellingham. It is not only the Englishman who is highly rated, with Vinicius Junior boasting a rating of 89 alongside his compatriot Eder Militao with an impressive 86-rated card at the heart of the defence.

As expected Real Madrid will be expected to not only compete but win every competition they enter, career mode will be no different. As a manager at the Santiago Bernabeu standards will be through the roof, and you could be fearing for your job at Christmas if you are underperforming. Arguably an easier Career Mode than others, nonetheless very enjoyable.