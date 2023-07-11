The release of EA Sports FC is a matter of months away, and the physical game cover for the Ultimate Edition has been released. It features over 30 players in a big switch up from the covers of its predecessor, the FIFA gaming series.

The game cover features a wide range of players - icons of the past are prevalent as well as current and upcoming stars within the footballing world. Many players from the women's game also feature, signifying that they will play a significant part in EA's newest football title.

From World Cup winners of the past to record-breakers of the most recent season, a host of huge stars that have had an impact on the real-life game will headline EASFC 24.

The trailer was eye-opening and certainly indicated a new direction that EA has decided to head in.

Regardless of the generation of football that attracted you to follow the sport. There will likely be footballing heroes present on the Ultimate Edition cover for all fans of the series.

Here we will outline all the players that are featured, with context regarding their achievements within the game.

EA Sports FC Cover Stars

Here is the official cover for EA Sports FC 24 and below we have listed all 30 men and women athletes that are featured.

Johan Cruyff

Zinedine Zidane

David Beckham

Andrea Pirlo

Rudi Voller

Ronaldinho

Juan Roman Riquleme

Didier Drogba

Kylian Mbappe

Buyako Saka

Marcus Rashford

Jude Bellingham

Erling Haaland

Vinicius Jr

Marquinhos

Virgil van Dijk

Heung-min Son

Enzo Fernandez

Alexander Isak

Federico Chiesa

Youssoufa Moukoko

Leah Williamson

Alex Scott

Mia Hamm

Trinity Rodman

Alexia Putellas

Sam Kerr

Alexandra Popp

Selma Bacha

Leicy Santos

Marta

Keep scrolling to find out more about each footballer - and why EA might have chosen them. Some may be more obvious than others, but we're pretty certain there are some names you are unfamiliar with.

European greats of the past

The game cover features a variety of footballing greats from both the men's and women's sides of the game.

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Johan Cruyff is the highlight of the selection. The Dutch legend was incredibly successful throughout his playing and managerial career. This has already been recognised in EA Sports' FIFA series with a range of stunning Icon cards, but perhaps there could be more great Cruyff cards to come in EASFC.

Zinedine Zidane is another undisputed legend regarding the beautiful game. He is engaged in a partnership with EA Sports as part of the new games' release. He cooperated with the gaming company to help install new pitches for young children in Aix-En-Provence, France.

Having won everything there is to win during his club career, the Frenchman is looking to inspire the next generation alongside the release of EASFC.

David Beckham has also played a role in EA's FC Futures initiative, which looks to utilise the game to increase interest in real life. He unveiled the new pitch alongside Zidane in France, and he also features alongside his fellow great on the new game cover.

Andrea Pirlo offers Italian representation - he revolutionised the holding midfield role in football and is well worthy of his place on the cover.

Rudi Voller is a legendary German forward that FIFA fans have become accustomed to over the past year, as he was added as a Hero card to FIFA 23. The frontman is another European legend that features on the Ultimate Edition cover.

Rest of the world legends

One of EA's main slogans attached to the upcoming release is the idea that football is for everyone. They have backed this up on their cover, where people from all types of geographical backgrounds are featured.

Some of South America's most skilful players of all time are present on the Ultimate Edition cover.

Ronaldinho is Brazil's headline player on the cover - he won the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and is regularly one of the most popular players in Ultimate Team.

Juan Roman Riquelme is Argentina's offering of a footballing magician. His presence on the cover could give fans hope that he will be given meta items in EA Sports FC's Ultimate Team.

Didier Drogba rounds up the range of legends included on the cover from within the men's game. The Chelsea legend spearheaded his former club to their maiden UEFA Champions League victory.

Superstars of the current game

The Ultimate Edition cover features a host of superstars from within the current playing generation of footballers.

Kylian Mbappe is of course, the highlight, and it is no surprise that the world-class Frenchman features after he headlined FIFA 23's cover.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham represent England on the cover of the new game. Saka and Rashford are coming off the back of stunning Premier League campaigns. Bellingham has recently joined Real Madrid - one of few English players in history to have made such a switch.

Erling Haaland is another huge star at present that is featured within the crowd on the cover. His feature is a stunning coup for EA Sports as his stocks are huge in the sport currently. The Norwegian broke the Premier League goalscoring record in the 2022/23 season. Scoring goals is the most important thing in EA Sports FC, and Haaland's rate of scoring is unparalleled in the real-life game.

Vinicius Jr and Marquinhos represent the current Brazilian generation. The former has established himself as one of Europe's leading stars in the past season. The latter has built a reputation for being a reliable defender for club and country and is often a meta option within Ultimate Team.

The Premier League is arguably the biggest in the world, and EA's selection of cover stars backs that up. There are more players featured from the English top flight than any other.

Aside from Saka, Rashford and Haaland; Virgil van Dijk, Heung Min-Son and Enzo Hernandez are featured. EA have featured cover stars from all the league's traditional big six clubs. Alexander Isak is even featured - he is a key player for Newcastle United who have broken the dominance of the big six this season.

EA has looked to include players from all of England's most popular clubs on the cover.

Federico Chiesa offers a rare example of Serie A representation among the array of players on the cover. He is arguably the greatest Italian player at present.

Youssoufa Moukoko rounds up the selection of stars featured from the men's side of football. He is a genuine wonderkid, expected to become one of the greatest players in the world in the coming years.

His appearance is symbolic of EA's aims for the future. They maintain the game's heritage by featuring legends of the past. Offer an immersive experience with stunning cards of current players. And of course, do not forget about the future of football - which they are directly contributing to via the FC Futures initiative.

Champions and stars of the women's game

As mentioned prior, EA is looking to offer the most realistic and immersive experience possible with the new game. Aside from including men's players from a variety of backgrounds, past and present. Women will feature in Ultimate Team in EASFC 24 and several women's players past and present are featured on the cover to mark this.

In terms of England stars, there are current and retired lionesses featured in the cover star lineup.

The England captain Leah Williamson is featured, and she is a great addition to the host of stars, having led her nation to European glory in 2022.

Alex Scott is an England legend that is present on the cover of the new game's Ultimate Edition. She won every trophy possible at club level during her playing career.

The United States of America are a dominant nation when it comes to women's football and EA has included two cover stars that have played for the US women's national team to represent that.

Mia Hamm is one of the most decorated players in the women's game - she won the FIFA World Cup twice in the 1990s, as well as securing two Olympic gold medals. When it comes to recognising the great history of the women's game, she is one of the landmark players.

The other US star featured is a rising star within the ranks of the national team. Trinity Rodman has played just 18 times for her nation so far, but she is predicted to become their leading forward in her upcoming prime years.

Aside from offering representation from the leading nations within the women's game, EA Sports have ensured that the outright greatest players are present on the cover of their new game.

Alexia Putellas is a current player that has already earned legendary status within the game. She is the current Ballon d'Or holder, having won the award back to back in 2021 and 2022.

Sam Kerr is another world-class star in the current game that is on the cover of the Ultimate Edition. Kerr is one of the greatest forwards in the entirety of the women's game.

Alexandra Popp is a veteran forward that EA has opted to include within their EASFC cover. Popp is a multiple UCL winner and has won trophies everywhere she has ventured into the women's game.

Selma Bacha represents the French when it comes to the women's side of things. At 22 years old, she is still an upcoming star in the game, but she already has four UCL titles to her name at Lyon.

A South American presence is also offered on the Ultimate Edition cover for the maiden EASFC release. Colombian Leicy Santos is the sole Atletico Madrid player among the cover stars. She has won the Copa America with her country and the La Liga title with her club during her career so far.

Brazil legend Marta completes the list of every cover star featured in the EASFC Ultimate Edition cover. She is an icon of the women's game and will likely receive one of the most meta women's cards in the new EA Sports game.