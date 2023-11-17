Highlights The 4-3-2-1 formation is highly effective for attacking in EA Sports FC 24 and can outnumber defensive duos.

The custom defensive tactics focus on maintaining a neutral position and compactness to aid counter-pressing.

Player instructions are crucial in this formation, with specific roles for each position, including defensive midfield pivot and attacking runners.

EA Sports FC 24 features an abundance of meta formations and the 4-3-2-1 is arguably the best when it comes to attacking. The formation is regularly popular on each EA Sports title and that has certainly not changed this year.

The 4-3-2-1 is an incredibly unique formation which is extremely flexible when it comes to its shape on and off the ball. The three centre forwards can repeatedly outnumber defensive duos and in the case of playing five-at-the-back systems, it is the perfect solution to the stubborn and compact back lines that are always present in Ultimate Team.

Our 4-3-2-1 tactic operates almost as a 4-2-4 in possession and defends as a compact 4-4-2. The instructions that we selected for this tactic ensure that the team has sufficient coverage and support in defence and attack at all times.

The formation itself is not typically seen in football, yet in video game format it provides a platform for stunning football to be played. All football formations have strengths and weaknesses, and this 4-3-2-1 system is overwhelmingly strong in attack.

We brought you a wide range of meta tactics in FIFA 23, and this year we have devised many more packages of overpowering tactics and instructions. We have even assembled a range of meta players that would be perfect for this formation.

Here is our take on the best 4-3-2-1 tactics in FC 24. They could perhaps help you improve your Champions Finals rank, or help you in pursuit of major honours in offline modes like Career Mode if that is more your thing.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 71

Offence

Build-up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 35

35 Players In Box: 4

4 Corners and Free Kicks: 1

The custom tactics are vital to achieving success with the 4-2-3-1 as they determine the runs that your players will make as well as how they will position themselves. The options we have selected will create a strong pressing team that attacks quickly and decisively.

Beginning with the defensive structure of the team, we opted for a balanced defensive style. This means that while out of possession, the team will press the ball to the middle of the pitch while maintaining their neutral position.

In terms of defensive width, we selected a narrow 35 as we want to remain as compact as possible while defending. The depth is set at 71, as we also want to make the area between our defensive and midfield lines compact to aid the counter-pressing endeavours of this 4-3-2-1 tactic.

Onto the attacking section of the tactical tweaks, we first opted for a balanced style of build-up play. This means that all the midfielders and attackers will maintain neutral positions before the play reaches the final third. They can help to support the gradual progression of the play, before making penetrative runs when the time is right. The attacking width is set at 35. Similarly to the set-up in defence, we aim to dominate the central areas. Individual players will create the necessary width as opposed to altering the team's overall shape. For the players that will get into the box, a figure of four is ideal. The three forwards will, of course, be present in front of the goal, and an offensive midfielder will join them in the opposition area to help create overloads. The setup for corners and freekicks is mainly down to your personal preference. We opted for one as this is ideal for custom set piece routines, but feel free to tweak this to your liking.

These are the tactics which determine the team's overall shape and structure. They make for a 4-3-2-1 system which will enhance your team's ability to press, as well as launch counter-attacks quickly, so this suits those who like to take risks to force regular turnovers of possession. If you wish to use a tactic that has more control and a lower tempo, then our guide could be ideal for your Ultimate Team. However, you also need to add a range of player instructions, if you are to take full advantage of the meta formation in FC 24.

Player Instructions

The individual player instructions are just as important to this 4-3-2-1 tactic as the overall tactics that cover the team's shape and style on and off the ball.

The instructions we have chosen allow the team to play in totally different formations while in and out of possession. They also allow players who play in the same position to take completely different roles on the FC 24 pitch.

Beginning with the goalkeeper, no specific instructions are required. Default instructions may be favoured by some, but if a sweeper-keeper style works for you, then it could certainly fit this tactic.

The central defenders are certainly best kept on the default instructions. They must maintain their natural position and perform an exemplary role of constantly guarding the space behind the high line that they lead.

The fullback roles are where significant changes come into play. The two wide defensive anchors are told to stay back while attacking and overlap. Their many duties are to provide constant cover out wide, but if the team needs width, they will provide it on occasion.

Onto the midfield, two of the central midfielders received identical instructions. The player in the centre of the trio and one from either side are told to stay central and stay back while attacking for this tactic. They will operate like a defensive midfield pivot in-game.

They will provide regular defensive cover, and will also help to recycle possession and dictate the tempo from the deeper midfield areas.

The third and final midfielder will be the offensive central player who will make attacking runs. They are simply told to get forward, which means they will frequently enter the final third but will be flexible as to whether they attack the central areas, or provide broad support.

They also remain on the default instruction of cover wing - this will allow them to naturally drift wide out of possession, which will help to create a 4-4-2 shape when defending.

The attacking player instructions are dependent on how you set your midfield up. One of the wide attackers will be a traditional forward who looks to get in behind and does not drop back to defend. This player must be placed on the same side as your offensive central midfielder for this 4-3-2-1 tactic.

This forward is simply told to get in behind.

The centre forward in the middle of the trio is given the instructions to stay central and get in behind. They will lead the line, with one of the wider forwards joining them in behind, and the other dropping into the midfield at times.

The final set of player instructions applies to the final forward. This one should be deployed on the opposite side to where your offensive midfield is situated. The instruction required here is simply to come back on defence. You simply need this player to always track back and operate as a left midfielder when the team is defending.

Here we have outlined all the necessary tactics and instructions for this 4-3-2-1 tactic, but you also need to ensure you deploy a squad of meta players who fit this system, if you are to achieve success in FC 24.

Best players to use

Getty Images

The rule with goalkeepers is the same with any FC 24 tactic. Picking a high-rated option is your best bet - although all shot-stoppers tend to have some mistakes in them in Ultimate Team.

When it comes to central defenders, you require a pacey pairing due to the high line that this tactic features. The likes of Eder Militao and Fikayo Tomori are excellent options at affordable prices. For those with more hefty budgets, Ultimate Team Hero and World Cup winner Lucio would be as complete as a central defender comes.

The fullbacks for our 4-3-2-1 need to be well-rounded players that possess a fairly high pace stat. The likes of Marcos Llorente and Kyle Walker could be perfect to bomb up and down the right-hand side. On the left, Theo Hernandez and Selma Bacha are ideal options.

GettyImages

For the two defensive central players in the midfield, again, well-rounded players are required, who, of course, have a decent defending stat. Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham would both fit the bill, as well as female options like Icons Camille Abily and Homare Sawa.

For the offensive midfield role, high shooting, dribbling and passing stats are vital. Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala and Memphis Depay are all fine examples of a player who could excel in this position.

The front three, similarly to the midfield, also require contrasting profiles. The duo that will get in behind should possess pace, physicality and a high shooting stat. Manchester City's record-breaking striker Erling Haaland as well as Victor Osimhen and Darwin Nunez could fit these roles like a glove.

Reuters

Finally, the forward who drops deep into the left midfield role must be incredibly gifted on the ball. Here we need high dribbling and passing stats on top of shooting and pace. Hristo Stoichkov is a perfect option, but he comes at a significant price of around 600,000 Coins. More affordable options include End of an Era Megan Rapinoe and Centurions Angel Correa.

Here we have brought you a tried and tested selection of tactics for the 4-3-2-1 in FC 24, as well as effective player instructions, and ideal meta players to use in the formation. Now you can put the system to the test, and see if it can elevate your team to the next level in Ultimate Team.