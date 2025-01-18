Summary EA Sports always tries to predict the next generation of players, but they're not always correct.

Premier League stars Ryan Sessegnon and Malang Sarr have struggled recently.

However, neither came close to the struggles of Alexander Merkel and Sotiris Ninis.

EA Sports FC always tries to predict the next generation of superstars, all of whom dream of becoming some of the best players in the world. Just like Football Manager, it's their attempt at trying to be a fortune-teller; they're not always correct, though, as we have outlined in this article.

The globe's greatest wonderkids always have pressure. Fans want them to rise through the academy to the first team, going on a journey that separates the best from the worst. If EA Sports predicts a player to become world-class as well, which they have been doing for decades, it only adds to the pressure and that potentially led to these players failing to live up to expectations.

Therefore, via research from the experts at Betting Lounge, we have decided to outline the biggest failed FIFA wonderkids. They took the top ten players under 20 years old with the highest potential from every FIFA/EAFC game since FIFA 10 before looking at their highest rating. The ones outlined here disappointed massively, although some still have time to change their career path.

Biggest Failed Wonderkids in EA Sports History Rank Player FIFA Potential Highest Overall Rating Difference 1. Alexander Merkel FIFA 13 88 75 -13 2. Sotiris Ninis FIFA 11 90 77 -13 3. Guilherme FIFA 10 90 78 -12 4. Malang Sarr FIFA 18 88 76 -12 5. Ryan Sessegnon FIFA 19 88 76 -12 6. Patrick Cutrone FIFA 19 89 77 -12 7. Francisco Trincao FIFA 21 91 79 -12 8. Gabriel Veron FIFA 23 87 75 -12 9. Adam Hlozek FIFA 23 87 77 -10

Related Every EA Sports Team of the Year TOTY has been running since FIFA 09, and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have almost always been included.

9 Adam Hlozek

Potential: 87, Highest Rating: 77

Adam Hlozek is still only 22 and has plenty of time to improve, but – as things stand – he is considered to be one of the biggest failed wonderkids in FIFA history. When FIFA 23 was released, the then-20-year-old was given a potential of 87. He had just moved to Bayer Leverkusen from Sparta Prague and everyone was hopeful.

However, since then, the Czech Republic international has struggled to click. He scored just seven goals in 52 Bundesliga appearances for the club before moving to Hoffenheim in the summer of 2024. It is hoped they can restart his career, but everything so far suggests that might be a challenge.

8 Gabriel Veron

Potential: 87, Highest Rating: 75

In the same edition, FIFA 23, Gabriel Veron was also tipped for greatness at 87. He had just joined Porto from Palmeiras, where he played a key role in them winning the Copa do Brasil in 2020. He scored the only goal in their round-of-16 tie, whilst as they won the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian played a key role once again.

It was clear why Porto opted to sign the attacker, acquiring his signature for just less than £10m. However, he never kicked into gear, making just 17 league appearances, with zero goals, before being loaned out to Cruzeiro at the start of 2024. The 22-year-old does have time to write a new chapter, but that seems unlikely.

7 Francisco Trincao

Potential: 91, Highest Rating: 79

Francisco Trincao had the honour of playing alongside one of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi, at the start of his career. He joined in 2020 after impressing at Braga, and EA Sports tipped him to become a 91-rated star in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

However, after just one full season at the Catalan giants, he was shipped away, partially due to the club's financial struggles. Wolverhampton Wanderers acquired his signature on loan, although that move failed, before Sporting Lisbon picked him. Back in Portugal, he has impressed and scored 25 league goals, which gives him hope that he can soon return to one of the best teams in the world.

6 Patrick Cutrone

Potential: 89, Highest Rating: 77

Patrick Cutrone was meant to be AC Milan's next big thing. He scored against arch-rivals Inter Milan as a youngster, and he offered a reliable output in the final third, especially considering his age. By the time FIFA 19 was released, everyone was hopeful, leading to his potential of 89.

However, in the summer of 2019, he permanently moved to Wolves. That failed to succeed, highlighted by just two Premier League goals in 14 matches, whilst following moves to Valencia and Fiorentina weren't impressive. A permanent move to Como in 2022 has offered hope, yet everything so far suggests he will get nowhere near his predicted talent.

Related 9 Players With Most Appearances in EA Sports Team of the Year History (Ranked) Nine of the greatest players of all time, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have been featured in the EA Sports TOTY the most.

5 Ryan Sessegnon

Potential: 88, Highest Rating: 76

When Ryan Sessegnon joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019, everyone thought it was a clever move by both the club and the player. The left wing-back was coming off the back of an impressive campaign with Fulham, even if they suffered relegation to the Championship. It's why he had a potential of 88 in FIFA 19, after all.

However, the Englishman never truly kicked into gear. He had a few successful moments at the start of life in N17, mainly scoring against Bayern Munich, which saw him become the youngest Spurs player to score in a Champions League game, but most of it was spent on the sidelines due to injury. He returned to Fulham in 2024 after being released and it looks like he is another case of 'wasted potential'.

4 Malang Sarr

Potential: 88, Highest Rating: 76

Close

Big clubs are always looking to sign young players with potential. They're a 'risk-free investment' as, if they fail, they don't lose any money and, if they perform, they quadruple it. That's why Chelsea signed Malang Sarr after he impressed as a youngster at Nice, highlighted by his potential of 88 in FIFA 18.

Unfortunately, just like countless other youngsters in west London recently, Sarr was a victim of the club's ever-changing policies. His name was added to the graveyard of 'wasted potential' before he joined Lens in 2024. It is hoped the French club can get his career back on track.

3 Guilherme

Potential: 90, Highest Rating: 78

When FIFA 10 was released, the game was dominated by some of the best players in the world, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. However, beneath the surface, wonderkids were getting ready to break onto the scene, including Brazilian Guilherme.

He joined Dynamo Kyiv in 2009 before moving on loan to CSKA Moscow for the 2009/10 campaign. A potential of 90, quite clearly, suggested the playmaker had the talent to become one of the best passers around, but he never kicked into gear. He eventually returned to Brazil, playing for the likes of Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians. The midfielder never even came close to representing his nation.