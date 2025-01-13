Summary TOTY in EA Sports FC is one of the most exciting times of the year.

In previous years, Lionel Messi has been included the most times.

Defenders Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos have also been consistent names in it.

Team of the Year (TOTY) in EA Sports FC, previously named FIFA, is one of the most exciting periods on the calendar. The world's best players are celebrated and rewarded with simply world-class cards that make them stand tall amongst the rest, and it's always fully deserved.

It's been running since FIFA 09, and – every year since – there is always a strong conversation about who is chosen. It's now done by a public vote, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah all set to feature in the upcoming release.

However, that world-class trio have a long way to go before they are included on a list like this, as we have ranked the nine players with the most TOTY appearances since FIFA 09. Unsurprisingly, two of the greatest players of all time sit at the top as they maintained a consistency throughout the 2010s which most could only dream about.

Players With Most TOTY Appearances Rank Player Club(s) Played For Nationality Times Featured 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami Argentina 15 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid, Juventus Portugal 13 3. Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Spain 11 4. Andres Iniesta Barcelona Spain 8 5. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 8 6. Dani Alves Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain Brazil 7 7. Xavi Barcelona Spain 6 8. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain France 6 9. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands 5

9 Virgil van Dijk – 5

Club played for when in TOTY: Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk needs no introduction. After joining Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018, he has transformed the Reds into one of the best teams in the world. Since then, he has helped them win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later.

A rock at the back, Van Dijk has been considered one of the finest defenders around the globe ever since, which has seen him featured in the EA Sports TOTY five times. There's no denying his greatness, but it could have been so much more. He came perilously close to winning the Ballon d'Or in 2019, only to be denied by Lionel Messi's individual elegance. Marcelo, Iker Casillas, Luka Modric and Manuel Neuer have all also made five appearances, but it is expected that Van Dijk will move up to six when he features in the EAFC 25 TOTY.

8 Kylian Mbappe – 6

Club played for when in TOTY: Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe, now the poster boy of Real Madrid, has had an incredible career despite still being just 26 years old. After moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco as a teenager, he continued to shine, winning the league nearly every campaign and dominating defenders.

He first featured in the EA Sports TOTY in FIFA 19, with his inclusion coming off the back of his world-class performances at the 2018 World Cup. The Frenchman scored in the final that day, writing his name into history, and – since then – he has backed it up with his name in the TOTY every year. Whether he can continue that record at Real Madrid, especially due to struggling in the Spanish capital early on, remains to be seen.

7 Xavi – 6

Club played for when in TOTY: Barcelona

When you look back at the opening years of the 2010s, you remember those legendary Barcelona sides. Xavi was a mainstay in those teams, alongside his performances with his nation, Spain. His understanding of the game, when to pass the ball, when to keep it and his positioning were all exquisite. The midfield maestro won 25 of his 32 trophies with Barcelona, including four Champions League titles and eight La Liga crowns.

He's shaped the way a midfielder is now seen, and the proud Catalan was nearly always celebrated in the EA Sports TOTY. The Spaniard featured in it six times, epitomising how he is rightly regarded as a Barcelona and Spain legend. One of the greatest central midfielders since the 1990s will never be forgotten.

6 Dani Alves – 7

Clubs played for when in TOTY: Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain

While Xavi was shining in the middle of the park, Dani Alves was playing his part on the right flank. Although historically considered one of the most unimportant positions on the pitch, Alves showed that a right-back can change matches, often through his consistency combined with moments of magic.

The Brazilian is one of the most highly decorated players of all time, from silverware in his native country to league and cup titles in Spain, France and Italy. He also won two Copa America crowns for Brazil in 2007 and 2019, respectively. It's no surprise that he featured in the EA Sports TOTY a remarkable seven times.

5 Kevin De Bruyne – 8

Club played for when in TOTY: Manchester City

EA Sports FC 25 will be the first game since FIFA 17 that Kevin De Bruyne will not be included in the TOTY. That shows everything you need to know about the Belgian's talent and – most importantly – his consistency. The Belgium star has been an absolute magician in his time at Manchester City in the Premier League, and any season where he isn't leading or close to leading the assists charts is a massive shock.

The playmaker has consistently been the best player on the best team in England under Pep Guardiola, and it's only been injury in 2023 and 2024 that has stopped him from continuing his dominance. When he retires, he will undeniably be considered one of the greatest Premier League players ever.

4 Andres Iniesta – 8

Club played for when in TOTY: Barcelona

Andres Iniesta formed a formidable partnership with Xavi. They complemented each other perfectly and were arguably the best midfield duo in the world for several years. Remarkably, despite being 40, Iniesta only opted to retire in October 2024, showcasing his longevity.

The former Barcelona star won a remarkable 40 trophies during an exceptional career, 32 of which were in the Catalan capital. The diminutive playmaker was a fixture of the side that won three consecutive major international tournaments between 2008 and 2012, scoring the decisive goal in the 2010 World Cup final to overcome the Netherlands. When you consider all of this, it's hardly shocking that he was in the TOTY eight times.

3 Sergio Ramos – 11

Club played for when in TOTY: Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos was included in EA Sport's TOTY 11 times during his legendary career, all of which came whilst he was at Real Madrid. It was only 2010 and 2020 that stopped the Spaniard from remarkably being included in it for 13 consecutive years, symbolising how he stood tall as the world's best centre-back.

Considered the greatest Champions League centre-back of all time, Ramos guided the Galacticos to the trophy four times during his spell in the Spanish capital, which came during an era where he also became known as one of the highest-scoring defenders of all time.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo – 13

Clubs played for when in TOTY: Real Madrid and Juventus