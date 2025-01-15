Summary TOTY has produced world-class cards in every EA Sports football game.

Lionel Messi has been an ever-present name in the squad, and his FIFA 16 card was in a league of its own.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have also had god-like TOTY cards.

Every year in the football gaming world, Team of the Year (TOTY) takes priority. It's one of the most exciting promos the company releases, with that highlighted in EA Sports FC 25. It's been running since FIFA 09, and it has been a topic of conversation ever since.

11 players are selected for the TOTY after their real-life performances helped shape the footballing landscape. Some have featured in TOTY consistently, including Lionel Messi, whilst others have not been as common. Either way, they have always been given world-class and overpowered cards.

Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine greatest TOTY cards in EA Sports history. For the sake of this list, we have only included one version of each player, otherwise, we would be forced to choose Messi five times and Cristiano Ronaldo a further four. Unsurprisingly, countless legendary players miss out as well, including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.

The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper. Comparison to other cards in the game - Whether they felt overpowered.

Whether they felt overpowered. Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest TOTY Cards of All Time Rank Player Position Version of FIFA Rating 1. Lionel Messi RW FIFA 16 99 2. Cristiano Ronaldo LW FIFA 18 99 3. Kylian Mbappe ST FIFA 21 97 4. Luka Modric CM FIFA 19 99 5. N'Golo Kante CDM FIFA 19 96 6. Jude Bellingham CM EAFC 24 96 7. Neymar LW FIFA 16 97 8. Virgil van Dijk CB FIFA 21 96 9. Wayne Rooney ST FIFA 12 95

9 Wayne Rooney – 95

FIFA 12, Manchester United

Take a trip down Memory Lane. Football is thriving; it's free-flowing, fast-paced and frantic. VAR isn't ruining the sport and one particular Englishman is building his legendary, cult-like, status. That man was Wayne Rooney, with the now-manager considered the best striker in the world in 2012.

It meant he received a 95-rated striker card, which – to put it simply – was ridiculously overpowered. The fact that he had '99 shooting' meant you could score from practically anywhere within 30 yards. This FIFA was also the year when finesse shots were massively overpowered. That only made Rooney even better.

Stats Overall Rating 95 Passing 85 Position ST Dribbling 91 Pace 90 Defending 71 Shooting 99 Heading 89

8 Virgil van Dijk – 96

FIFA 21, Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk has been one of the best modern centre-backs in the world for some time now. He joined Liverpool in 2018, and – within two and a half years – he had helped The Reds win both the Champions League and the Premier League. Talk about instant impact.

He's been a consistent name in TOTYs, but his FIFA 21 card takes the place on this list. With amazing pace and heading, as well as phenomenal defending, it sometimes felt impossible to get past this defender in Ultimate Team — and he was also a huge threat from corners.

Stats Overall Rating 96 Passing 88 Position CB Dribbling 82 Pace 85 Defending 97 Shooting 70 Physicality 94

7 Neymar – 97

FIFA 16, Barcelona

Neymar often went under the radar at Barcelona. That's because Messi was the hero, the legend they looked up to, and Neymar – despite his consistent and effortless impact – was always seen as 'second-best'. It's why he eventually left for Paris Saint-Germain, but he still shone at the Catalan giants.

In FIFA 16, one of the world's finest attacking trios of all time was on fire. Neymar, playing at left wing, was giving defenders nightmares, and his TOTY card did the same. With '98 pace', '95 shooting' and '99 dribbling', the Brazilian was able to treat matches like a kickabout on the Copacabana Beach. World-class.

Stats Overall Rating 97 Passing 90 Position LW Dribbling 99 Pace 98 Defending 40 Shooting 95 Physicality 73

6 Jude Bellingham – 96

EA Sports FC 24, Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham moved to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023. He was already considered one of the greatest British players to play abroad after his spell in Germany, but that reputation only grew in the Spanish capital. He became a key, reliable and 'clutch' player for Carlo Ancelotti's Galacticos.

He was, to the surprise of no one, named in the EAFC 25 TOTY, a year after first featuring in it at Dortmund. The central midfielder's card was simply world-class, with just one stat, uniquely his shooting, below 90. In any situation, Bellingham thrived. You could the middle of the park with him effortlessly.

Stats Overall Rating 96 Passing 90 Position CM Dribbling 96 Pace 90 Defending 90 Shooting 88 Physicality 91

5 N'Golo Kante – 96

FIFA 19, Chelsea

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

However, if you thought Bellingham was a legendary TOTY midfielder, go back a further five years and you will find two even better. Up first, N'Golo Kante arrived in England with low expectations. As an unknown name, no one expected him to thrive, but he won the league title in his first campaign at Leicester.

A move to Chelsea followed, and for the next five years, the Frenchman became known as one of the best central midfielders to exist. He was as reliable as they came, with his FIFA 19 card, just like Bellingham, having just one main stat below 90. The Frenchman didn't stop running — ever.

Stats Overall Rating 96 Passing 94 Position CDM Dribbling 94 Pace 90 Defending 96 Shooting 89 Physicality 94

4 Luka Modric – 99

FIFA 19, Real Madrid

The Chelsea star couldn't quite pip Luka Modric to the accolade of 'Best TOTY Midfielder in FIFA 19'. The former Tottenham Hotspur player had a year to remember in 2018. Real Madrid won the Champions League for a third year in a row and Modric followed that up by reaching the World Cup final with Croatia.

He played a key role in both, so he even won the Ballon d'Or at the end of the year. To celebrate the achievement, he was given a 99-rated card in FIFA 19's TOTY — and, in the process, he became the first-ever player to have every main stat above 90. Forget the 'Gullit Gang', Modric made a new exclusive group instead.

Stats Overall Rating 99 Passing 99 Position CM Dribbling 99 Pace 90 Defending 94 Shooting 94 Physicality 90

3 Kylian Mbappe – 97

FIFA 21, Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe first featured in EA Sports' TOTY in FIFA 19. He has been included in every single one up to EAFC 24, symbolising not only his talent but also his consistency. Throughout all those years, he shone for Paris Saint-Germain, possessing raw pace that gave defenders nightmares.

The Frenchman's FIFA 21 card has been selected for this list. With '99 pace', he was the quickest player in the game — and, even if players with '97 or 98 pace' tried to match him, in truth, they never came close. Mbappe seemed to be in a league of his own as one of the best strikers in the world was given a legendary upgrade.

Stats Overall Rating 97 Passing 89 Position ST Dribbling 98 Pace 99 Defending 50 Shooting 96 Physicality 87

2 Cristiano Ronaldo – 99

FIFA 18, Real Madrid