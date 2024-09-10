Key Takeaways The highest-rated players in EAFC 25 have been revealed ahead of the game's full release.

Player ratings stir debate every year, with Lionel Messi at his lowest in more than a decade-and-a-half.

Prominent Premier League players feature in a list dominated by Real Madrid's superstars.

EA Sports FC 25 is set to be one of the most popular games of the year. Continuing the work from previous versions of the game, there are a plethora of new features ready to be released, whilst the same conventional ideas remain the same; Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Clubs. Three of the best modes to dominate the world.

Every year, the excitement always builds when player ratings are released. This version of the game is no different, with EA Sports pulling out all the stops to cause conversation between those who think a different player should be rated the highest. It's a consistent cycle every time.

As revealed by EA Sports' official ratings, we have outlined the nine highest-rated players in the game in detail. It's worth noting that Gianluigi Donnarumma, Thibaut Courtois, Lautaro Martinez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all 89-rated as well, but miss out on the list due to EA's rankings. Lionel Messi has been handed his lowest rating in 16 years at 88, while Cristiano Ronaldo is only 86, comfortably missing out on the top players in the world.

9 Highest Rated Men in EAFC 25 Player Nationality Club Position Rating Kylian Mbappe France Real Madrid ST 91 Rodri Spain Man City CDM Erling Haaland Norway Man City ST Jude Bellingham England Real Madrid CAM 90 Vinicius Junior Brazil Real Madrid LW Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Man City CM Harry Kane England Bayern Munich ST Martin Odegaard Norway Arsenal CM 89 Alisson Brazil Liverpool GK

9 Alisson – 89

Liverpool & Brazil

Liverpool's goalkeeping superstar, Alisson, is the highest-rated goalkeeper in the game this year, alongside Donnarumma, Courtois and ter Stegen. After joining the Reds in 2018, he has won every major trophy possible, whilst his ability to act as composed as possible in between the sticks has impressed everyone.

Without him, Liverpool's story would have veered off-road, and - even though he is now 31 - there is still plenty of time left at the elite level for the Brazilian. The World Cup in less than two years is a clear goal for him, and he is already at the forefront on Merseyside at the start of the Arne Slot era.

Alisson's EAFC 25 Stats Overall Rating 89 Diving 86 Handling 85 Kicking 95 Positioning 90 Reflexes 89 Speed 56

8 Martin Odegaard – 89

Arsenal & Norway

Increasing one from his EAFC 24 rating, Martin Odegaard is set for another season of beautiful passes, pristine dribbling and spectacular shooting in the Premier League. As his rating suggests, there are very few midfielders better than him in the world – and it's a remarkable turnaround in his career considering he was once called a 'failed wonderkid' at Real Madrid.

Boasting 89 dribbling and passing, Odegaard will be at the heart of all attacks in EAFC 25 – just like he is in real life. Gliding through the final third, even the best goalkeepers in the world continue to fear him.

Odegaard's EAFC 25 Stats Overall Rating 89 Pace 70 Shooting 82 Passing 89 Dribbling 89 Defending 67 Physicality 66

7 Harry Kane – 90

Bayern Munich & England

Harry Kane remains criminally underrated. He might still be trophyless at the age of 31, but pots of silver do not define talent – they add to it, not take it away. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker had a stunning campaign during his first year at Bayern Munich which saw him become the Bundesliga Golden Boot winner with 36 goals.

By either dropping deep or finding space in the box, Kane was always at the heart of everything for the German giants. The same could not be said for his performances at Euro 2024 with the Three Lions, but - despite his struggles - he still won the Golden Boot. Inevitable.

Kane's EAFC 25 Stats Overall Rating 90 Pace 65 Shooting 93 Passing 84 Dribbling 83 Defending 49 Physicality 82

6 Kevin De Bruyne – 90

Manchester City & Belgium

From one star who seemingly can't get his hands on any trophies to someone who has won everything possible at club level. Kevin De Bruyne continues to break boundaries and records with Manchester City, despite age starting to catch up to him.

The 33-year-old does not have long left at the top level - with a move to Saudi Arabia potentially on the cards - but his precise passing and exquisite shooting mean he can still excel in EAFC 25. Capable of dictating matches with his eyes closed, everything can - and probably will - go through him. It's why he's one of the best Belgian players of all time.

De Bruyne's EAFC 25 Stats Overall Rating 90 Pace 67 Shooting 87 Passing 84 Dribbling 87 Defending 65 Physicality 78

5 Vinicius Junior – 90

Real Madrid & Brazil

Vinicius Junior was Real Madrid's hero during the 2023/24 season. Winning the Champions League at Wembley - with the Brazilian scoring the second goal - was another remarkable chapter in a stunning career. He continues to go from strength to strength, which sees him secure a plus-one upgrade for EAFC 25.

With 95 pace and 84 shooting, the winger is set to be one of the most threatening players in the final third. "Give him an inch, and he'll take a mile," the famous saying goes. Vinicius may well take more than a mile if you let him get up to top speed.

Vinicius Junior's EAFC 25 Stats Overall Rating 90 Pace 95 Shooting 84 Passing 81 Dribbling 91 Defending 29 Physicality 69

4 Jude Bellingham – 90

Real Madrid & England

The face of EAFC 25. Jude Bellingham is the main star of this year's game, with his cocky personality and 'winner takes all' mentality making him the sport's next superstar. It's often rare for an English player to be so out-going, but Bellingham has taken everything in his stride.

He is one of the best Englishmen ever to play abroad, and his performances last campaign helped Real Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League. “As this year's cover star, it's incredible to be one of the highest-rated players in such a legendary game,” said the Birmingham City prodigy. "I'm excited to see where this season will go and hopefully, I can level up again for next year's ratings."

Bellingham's EAFC 25 Stats Overall Rating 90 Pace 80 Shooting 87 Passing 83 Dribbling 88 Defending 78 Physicality 83

3 Erling Haaland – 91

Manchester City & Norway

The robot. Defying logic every week, Erling Haaland continues to score goals like it's a kickabout in the park. He seemingly doesn't understand the logic of struggling, with the former Borussia Dortmund striker shining at the top of the pitch for Manchester City. Last campaign, he was once again named the Premier League Golden Boot winner as they went on to win the title, whilst he has excelled at the start of this season, scoring back-to-back hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham United

With a predator's instinct, Haaland can rarely be stopped – and that will be the case in EAFC 25. His 92 shooting and 88 pace make him feared by even the best defenders in the world.

Haaland's EAFC 25 Stats Overall Rating 91 Pace 88 Shooting 92 Passing 70 Dribbling 81 Defending 45 Physicality 88

2 Rodri – 91

Manchester City & Spain

Partnering Haaland at Man City, Rodri has become the glue to Pep Guardiola's stunning possession-based system. When the Spaniard is unavailable, everything seems to go wrong for the Citizens, only improving his reputation in the world's game.

The past two years have truly shown Rodri's talent, with the defensive midfielder helping Man City win the treble before leading his country to glory at the Euros in 2024. On that occasion, he was named Player of the Tournament, but the midfielder is rarely used in EAFC. Lacking pace – it's 66 this year – he's not seen as a viable option for most gamers in Ultimate Team.

Rodri's EAFC 25 Stats Overall Rating 91 Pace 66 Shooting 80 Passing 86 Dribbling 84 Defending 87 Physicality 85

1 Kylian Mbappe – 91

Real Madrid & France