Highlights EA Sports Mobile 24 is now available, with the game's new features and licenses adding to the already popular game.

The opening phase of the game is quite unique. Gamers simply need to update the old game instead of downloading a new one!

Vinícius Júnior is the cover star of EA Sports Mobile 24, which is no surprise considering his spectacular performances for Real Madrid.

EA Sports FC 24 took console and PC by storm in launch week, with the new name marking a new era for EA and its fans. The release of EA Sports FC Mobile 24 has continued the excitement surrounding the name, yet this launch has sparked a new format. The mobile version does not need to be downloaded, instead simply updated from last year's game - a far simpler method than the hassle of downloading a new game.

EA's mobile game - previously named FIFA - has been around for years. FIFA Mobile replaced FIFA Ultimate Team Mobile in 2016 - starting the career of a successful game. Game modes like 'attack versus defence' as well as 'manager mode' and 'head to head' have long been popular among the EA Mobile community.

The FIFA branding has been a hallmark of football gaming. From consoles to computers, and then to mobiles, it has been synonymous with the football gaming industry. The ability to play the mobile version anywhere in the world has made it a classic game on phones. Want to play it on the train? Or play it on the way to work? No problem, the mobile version could do it. This year's new version brings new features, new licenses, and new excitement across the world.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24 Review: Improvements to Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Clubs make it better than ever

New Gameplay Features

EA Mobile 24 expands on existing features, but the all-new level of immersion created by the new 'Impact controls' stands out; it focuses on three areas.

Power Shot : The Power Shot is the fastest shot type in the game, but comes with a risk versus reward mechanic. The animation length of a Power Shot is much longer than a regular shot and puts the player at risk of being tackled during the shot wind-up. Successfully unleashing a Power Shot not only looks great, but is immensely satisfying to score. Prepare to try these shots this year!

: The Power Shot is the fastest shot type in the game, but comes with a risk versus reward mechanic. The animation length of a Power Shot is much longer than a regular shot and puts the player at risk of being tackled during the shot wind-up. Successfully unleashing a Power Shot not only looks great, but is immensely satisfying to score. Prepare to try these shots this year! Hard Tackle: Hard Tackles are a powerful and far-lunging stand tackle, allowing players to crush attackers or make a last-second shot block. Defenders can perform faster and more powerful tackles with Hard Tackles. Not only are last-ditch tackles immensely satisfying, but with this updated mechanic, they look to be effective.

Hard Tackles are a powerful and far-lunging stand tackle, allowing players to crush attackers or make a last-second shot block. Defenders can perform faster and more powerful tackles with Hard Tackles. Not only are last-ditch tackles immensely satisfying, but with this updated mechanic, they look to be effective. Knock On: Unlock full speed while dribbling and break away from defenders or create space to step into a shot. Knock On and the newly added Hard Stop have been added to the game as team skill moves, which allows for customization of the swipe direction control as desired. It will be hard to work out, but effective once mastered.

However, these are not the only new improvements to the gameplay. 'True Player Personality' is at the heart of the gameplay's core, so players have more distinct strengths and weaknesses. This is combined with 'Increased attribute impact' which provides more accuracy to stats depending on the player. For example, players with high dribble and agility attributes while also being short have faster dribble turning speed compared to taller players with similar attributes. Moreover, EA Sports Mobile 24 is the first iteration to have play styles for specific styles. Star players, such as Vinícius Júnior, will have their own unique running style.

Another major feature in EA Sports Mobile 24 is 'Dynamic game speed'; the gameplay tempo will change throughout the 90 minutes to allow for more uniqueness. Players can express their personalities and standout attributes more accurately. This is highlighted by players' pace attributes; there is now a more noticeable difference due to the acceleration rate between players. The dynamic game speed is also affected by dribbling. Jog dribble speed has been reduced, allowing for a more explosive first sprint touch. The dribble turn speed factors in height and agility, meaning smaller players feel more nimble than taller players.

Last but not least, the new 'Elite shooting system' adds to the game's features and creates a more realistic feel and rewards skill. Broken down into three sections, it means you are rewarded for your aim, shot context and attributes. If a player is in a dangerous position with impressive stats, then it will likely result in a goal if you aim it efficiently. This makes the game feel more realistic, knowing each component has to combine perfectly.

Read more: 6 easy tips to defend better in EA FC 24

“By honing in on what makes mobile gameplay special with our refined controls, we’ve created a football experience that’s approachable to all players and skill levels,” said Lawrence Koh, VP of EA Sports Mobile 24. “With True Player Personality bringing authentic player characteristics in-game, we encourage our own community of players to discover their own style of play and celebrate the joy of glory alongside their favourite football stars.”

The immersive matchday experience in EA Sports Mobile 24 is now better than ever, with brand-new audio and visual updates.

The new broadcast experience brings match introduction scenes and a wide camera that replicates the stadium atmosphere. Channelling the impact of Liverpool's 'You'll never walk alone' is just an example of what this new feature brings. Meanwhile, new set-piece camera options, coupled with enhance audio, will make key moments on the pitch feel like real life. It comes alive! The use of dynamic commentary and team-specific chants only adds to this feeling.

The Locker Room is also a new feature in EA Mobile 24. Providing you with more options to customise your team and players, it adds a more personal connection to your team on the go. Options include adjusting your star players' kit numbers and kit appearance - including socks and sleeve length. Elsewhere, you can now add your own symbolic personal touch in Ultimate Team with your choice of a club crest, user logo, ball, and emotes. It may seem simple, but it takes EA Sports Mobile 24 up another level!

The entire user interface has also been reworked to reflect the brand of EA Sports Mobile 24. From background imagery to animations, icons, and fonts, the visual journey will feel fresh and modern as players build excitement before they take to the pitch.

Read more: How the Premier League table should look based on actual performances

UEFA Champions League Licensing And Tournament Mode

A much-needed feature within EA's mobile game is the licensing with UEFA, and more specifically, the Champions League. Their partnership is in EA Sports Mobile 24, providing fans with a new tournament mode.

An authentic experience with the UEFA Champions League Tournament mode allows you to take control of one of the qualified teams - starting from the group stages and advancing all the way to the final if you succeed. The tournament feels just like real life, especially with the electrifying ambiance of the theme song, which is in EA Sports Mobile 24 via the broadcast package. This, combined with updated commentary, adds to the intensity, drama, and excitement of every match.

New match introduction scenes are also exclusively available for tournament matches, as you watch your team walk onto the field and warm up in style. Finally, the pinnacle of European football can be watched in EA Sports Mobile 24; if you succeed in the final, you have the honour of watching your team lifting the trophy, which makes the moment feel just like real life.

Playable Leagues

EA Sports Mobile has 30 leagues available throughout its games, excluding the game's exclusive license with the UEFA Champions League. It gives you a variety of choices when choosing players, with everything varying from the world's most competitive league - the Premier League - to the Indian Super League.

Premier League Championship League One League Two Ligue 1 Ligue 2 Serie A Serie B Bundesliga Bundesliga.2 3. Liga La Liga EA Sports La Liga Hypermotion Liga Profesional (Argentina) A-League K-League Chinese Super League Austrian Bundesliga Liga Portugal Eredivisie Indian Super League Eliteserien Ekstraklasa Danish Superliga Saudi Pro League Scottish Premiership Swiss Super League Turkish Süper Lig Major League Soccer K-League

Founders Pack

EA Sports FC Mobile 24 is vastly different to its console counterpart, with users often provided with cards that can then be upgraded. The good news continues though, because users who log in to play EA SPORTS FC Mobile between September 26th and November 30th, 2023, will also have the opportunity to score one coveted ambassador player item from the Founders Pack - including: