While EA Sports FC 25 is most famous for its console and PC versions, there is also EA Sports FC Mobile, which is adored by some in the gaming community. Ultimate Team is, just like the console, the most popular mode and EA Sports state that you can "build your Ultimate Team from the world's top players, clubs, and leagues."

They continue: "Challenge your friends head-to-head. Play exciting live events based on real-world football to perfect your lineup. Experience the most true-to-life mobile football experience featuring the sport’s biggest stars and teams." There is also a way to enjoy the game further by getting free unlockable rewards via codes.

After all, you need money and packs to be able to compete in EAFC Mobile — and this is what codes can help you obtain. You can never complain about something that is free, either. Due to this, we have decided to look at the latest EAFC Mobile codes to help you out on your journey to glory.

Latest EA Sports FC Mobile Codes

March 2025

An FC Mobile code is a single-use code that can be redeemed through a web browser at redeem.fcm.ea.com for in-game content like gems, coins, or packs. In certain instances, you can also secure some players as well, so if there are any mobile codes around, you should take advantage as quickly as possible.

To help you in the game, we have outlined every mobile code we have found recently — and they stretch from simple packs to high-rated players. You could even secure some of the world's finest players if you are lucky, but nothing is ever guaranteed in a game like EAFC Mobile.

VAMOSLALIGA – Redeem a Standard Pack.

REGALOLALIGA – Redeem a Standard Pack.

EVOLUTIONS – Redeem a Standard Pack.

PRESENTEDALIVE – Redeem a Standard Pack.

OUSADIAEALEGRIA – Redeem a Standard Pack.

RAMADANKAREEM – Redeem a 103 OVR Player.

SAMBA – Redeem an Item Pack.

BRASILSILSIL – Redeem an Item Pack.

REDHEARTS – Redeem an Item Pack.

TOTY25 – Redeem an Item Pack.

FRAGMENTOS – Redeem for Free rewards.

ULTIMATEXI – Redeem for Free rewards.

REDENVELOPE – Redeem a Standard Pack.

THWINFCPRO – Redeem a Limited Pack.

OS11MELHORES – Redeem a Limited Pack.

THEFANSTEAM – Redeem a Limited Pack.

THUNDERGIFT – Redeem for Free rewards.

NEWYEARNEWPACK – Redeem for Free rewards.

HOLIDAYCHEER – Redeem a special reward.

GRANDEFINAL – Redeem a 99-105 Ballon D'or Pack.

SPS1 – Redeem a Ballon D'or Standard Pack.

CLUBCLASH2024 – Redeem a Standard Pack.

CEMPASUCHILYVELAS – Redeem a special reward.

HALLOWEEN24 – Redeem a special reward.

DIADASBRUXAS – Redeem a special reward.

TRICKORTREAT – Redeem a special reward.

LIVELIBERTADORES – Redeem a special reward.

100KSEGUIDORESIG – Redeem a special reward.

FCMBGS – Redeem a special reward.

CLUBHOUSEVIP – Redeem a 89-99 OVR LaLiga Player Item.

AFICIONADO – Redeem a special reward.

We can not guarantee that the codes listed above work all the time.

How to Redeem Codes in EA Sports FC Mobile

Redeeming codes in EAFC Mobile is very easy and will not take you long at all. At most, it should not take more than a couple of minutes. That's worth it when you can strike lucky from one simple pack. To redeem codes in EAFC Mobile, just follow these simple steps outlined below.