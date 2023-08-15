Highlights EA Sports is set to release EA Sports FC Mobile, a new mobile football game that aims to redefine the genre and provide an immersive and unique gameplay experience.

The game will feature improved graphics, a more intricate gameplay engine, an expanded database of teams and players, and potentially new game modes that blend reality with the virtual world.

The new impact controls in FC Mobile will allow key players to have a greater impact on the game, with features like power shots, knock on dribbles, and hard tackles, making them game-changing assets.

EA Sports, a name that resonates profoundly in the world of sports video gaming, is poised to redefine the future of mobile football games with its latest offering, EA Sports FC Mobile.

The game's introduction, coinciding with the launch of FC 24, is not just about new features or enhanced graphics—it's about a brand-new chapter in EA's storied legacy in football gaming. While many are intrigued by the shift, it's essential to understand the depth of this strategic move.

For decades, the FIFA branding has been a hallmark of football gaming. From consoles to computers, and then to mobiles, FIFA's name was synonymous with unparalleled footballing experiences. Its move away from this branding, therefore, isn't something that was taken lightly. Such a decision could be rooted in a myriad of reasons. Licensing challenges, strategic business choices, or perhaps an ambition to rejuvenate the game's appeal to the newer generation of gamers, all come to mind.

FIFA Mobile, in particular, has been nothing short of a revolution in mobile gaming. Over its tenure, it successfully brought the grandeur of football stadiums, the thrill of last-minute goals, and the strategy of managing world-class teams, right to the fingertips of millions. Its ability to emulate a near-console experience on mobile devices made it an instant hit. Quick matches on public transport, intense tournaments during breaks at work or school, or even leisurely games at home—the accessibility and user experience it offered was, undoubtedly, unmatched.

Given such a towering legacy, one could argue that EA Sports FC Mobile has a herculean task ahead. But early signs are promising. While detailed features are yet to be disclosed, the gaming community is rife with expectations. Improved graphics that push the boundaries of modern smartphone displays, a more intricate gameplay engine that ensures each match feels unique, an expanded database of teams and players to give gamers more choices, and possibly new game modes that blend reality with the virtual world, are all on the wishlist.

Moreover, as technology continues to evolve, there's anticipation around how EA Sports FC Mobile might integrate with augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR). Imagine playing a penalty shootout in AR, where your living room transforms into the finals of a world cup. Or, using VR to train and strategise with your team, making decisions that could influence your next big match.

While it's undoubtedly an end of an era with the move away from FIFA Mobile, it's also the dawn of what could be an even more immersive and thrilling era with EA Sports FC Mobile and FC 24. The gaming landscape is ever-evolving, and with EA's track record, the football gaming community has every reason to be excited.

Strap yourselves in, here is everything that you need to know about FC Mobile 24.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24: Release Date, Cover Stars, Heroes, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

The game's successor, FC Mobile 24, is set to arrive on the 26th September 2023 on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Existing players of the series will simply be able to update the app that is already downloaded to their devices.

Cover Star

The Brazil and Real Madrid winger is set to be the face of the game, as he will headline the cover of FC Mobile 24.

The video game instalment of EA's football game featured over 30 players from football's past and present. However, a much more simplistic approach was preferred for the mobile version of the game, with just a single current Ballon d'Or contender in Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr has spoken about how excited he is to be the star of the upcoming mobile game.

The 23-year-old said: "I’m excited to be featured as the cover star for EA SPORTS FC MOBILE and look forward to sharing this excitement with fans worldwide".

He also mentioned how grateful he is to be able to help drive more fans to the game and the sport as a whole.

He added: "Football is more than just a sport, and to play a part in inviting more people into this celebration is a dream."

New Gameplay Features

EA Sports FC Mobile 24 will offer the greatest level of immersion ever by the gaming series. It will include many new features that will improve the quality of gameplay and make players feel authentic to their real-life likenesses.

True Player Personality - True Player Personality brings the world's most recognisable footballing stars to life. Authentic running patterns, penalty kick stances, and celebrations for specific players all add to the authenticity of EA SPORTS FC MOBILE.

True Player Personality brings the world's most recognisable footballing stars to life. Authentic running patterns, penalty kick stances, and celebrations for specific players all add to the authenticity of EA SPORTS FC MOBILE. Dynamic Game Speed - For the first time on mobile, the gameplay tempo will change throughout the 90 minutes to allow for more uniqueness. Players can express their personalities and standout attributes more accurately.

For the first time on mobile, the gameplay tempo will change throughout the 90 minutes to allow for more uniqueness. Players can express their personalities and standout attributes more accurately. Elite Shooting System - The improved shooting system allows impact players to leave their imprint on the scoreboard. There will be a huge reward for making intelligent shooting decisions both inside and outside the box, on a cross or off the volley.

The improved shooting system allows impact players to leave their imprint on the scoreboard. There will be a huge reward for making intelligent shooting decisions both inside and outside the box, on a cross or off the volley. You can take control of football's leading attackers, who are now truly deadly weapons that can deliver victory single-handedly.

Impact Controls

The new impact controls allow the key players to be more decisive and game-impacting with their actions. Whether you have a defensive rock or a long-range specialist, they will be absolute game-changing assets in FC Mobile.

Power Shot - You can use a powerful shot to leave keepers clutching at thin air. Load up your shot while you're in space to fully utilise the Power Shot feature. The Power Shot mechanism features a huge amount of risk but a net-busting reward.

You can use a powerful shot to leave keepers clutching at thin air. Load up your shot while you're in space to fully utilise the Power Shot feature. The Power Shot mechanism features a huge amount of risk but a net-busting reward. Knock On Dribble - By kicking the ball into open space, you can help your rapid dribbles to reach peak speed more quickly. Take advantage of your opponent's high line of defence by fluidly moving your attackers forward with a lightning level of speed. The greatest of speedsters will feel faster than ever in FC Mobile 24.

By kicking the ball into open space, you can help your rapid dribbles to reach peak speed more quickly. Take advantage of your opponent's high line of defence by fluidly moving your attackers forward with a lightning level of speed. The greatest of speedsters will feel faster than ever in FC Mobile 24. Hard Tackle - You can launch a powerful stand tackle to make your presence known and demonstrate your authority in defence and midfield in FC Mobile. With new Hard Tackles, you may prevent your opponents' counterattacks or execute a last-ditch block.

Aesthetic improvements

There will be many updates to aesthetics in FC Mobile 24. From updated kit customisations to an all-new broadcast experience, graphical updates are also helping to drive the fresh level of immersion that the game will provide.

Locker Room - Create a squad featuring players that reflect your chosen style when it comes to apparel. In Locker Room, a centralised customisation area will allow you to change player kit numbers and the appearance of your key stars. In true Locker Room style, you may even alter the length of their socks, sleeves, and shirt tucking style.

Create a squad featuring players that reflect your chosen style when it comes to apparel. In Locker Room, a centralised customisation area will allow you to change player kit numbers and the appearance of your key stars. In true Locker Room style, you may even alter the length of their socks, sleeves, and shirt tucking style. Immersive Broadcast Experience - FC Mobile will feature a brand new broadcast experience that brings you closer to the action than ever before. With new match introduction views and dynamic gameplay camera angles, FC Mobile offers you a realistic experience from start to finish. From the locker room to trophy celebrations.

UEFA Licensing

The UEFA license will be utilised in the EA Sports mobile experience. You will be able to kick off against opponents from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League - three of club football's most renowned tournaments.

Throughout the football season, there will be the opportunity to take part in playable live events that mirror the actual competitions to gain exclusive UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League-themed players.

From the group stage to the UEFA Champions League Final, the game will run alongside it all.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24 Manager Career Mode: Everything We Know So Far

Confirmed Leagues

There are many leagues confirmed for FC Mobile 24 so far, but even more could potentially be announced. Players from all of these leagues will be available to make up your star eleven in the game.

This section will be updated as and when EA add more leagues to FC Mobile 24.

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

Ligue 1

Ligue 2

Serie A

Serie B

Bundesliga

Bundesliga.2

3. Liga

La Liga EA Sports

La Liga Hypermotion

Liga Profesional (Argentina)

A-League

K-League

Chinese Super League

Austrian Bundesliga

Liga Portugal

Eredivisie

Indian Super League

K-League

Eliteserien

Ekstraklasa

Danish Superliga

Saudi Pro League

Scottish Premiership

Swiss Super League

Turkish Super Lig

Major League Soccer

Women's leagues are unfortunately not set to feature in the maiden edition of FC Mobile, but perhaps they can be added in the FC 25 instalment of the series.

How to become an FC Mobile founder

Existing FIFA Mobile players are invited to become an FC MOBILE Founder before the launch of the updated game through the current app, without the need to re-download.

Players simply have to participate in the Founders event from 24th August until 26th September 2023, in the current version of the game, and they will obtain FC MOBILE Founder status.

You can also unlock a variety of benefits by becoming an FC Mobile founder - including special in-game player items and access to the Founders Premium Star Pass upon launch.