EA Sports FC's release will come later in the year as the successor of the FIFA series. Ultimate Team (FUT) is set for a major revamp to its card designs - the biggest stars will have a clean aesthetic to go alongside their impressive stats.

Each year, fans of FUT eagerly await the announcement of the top-rated players in the game. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have claimed the bragging rights for many years. But in recent editions, Kylian Mbappe has started to close the gap among other rising football stars.

Ratings, of course, do not mean everything in the game mode. Lower-rated players can seemingly outperform their attributes and vice versa for high-rated players. However, the highest ratings awarded within the game can give a strong indication as to which players may dominate on release.

Here, based purely on opinion, we will look at the ratings that some of the best players in the game could receive.

Lionel Messi

FIFARosters

Messi is often the highest-rated player in Ultimate Team. He is arguably the biggest footballing star in the world, and EA often tends to recognise that with excellent cards in the game.

Messi led his nation to FIFA World Cup glory at the end of 2022. EA will surely give him a slight upgrade to acknowledge his excellent international contributions in Qatar. The Argentine has now joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer as his career is now reaching its latter stages.

The first EA Sports FC game could be the final time we see Messi lead the player ratings in Ultimate Team. We believe he will receive a 92 rating, which is a slight upgrade to his 91-rated card in FIFA 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFARosters

Ronaldo is another genuine great of the game. However, he has endured a difficult campaign over the past year. Ronaldo started the season poorly at Manchester United before moving to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia midway through the season.

Ronaldo is playing in a fast-growing league, but it is certainly not competitive enough to match a talent like his. We believe Ronaldo will receive a small downgrade after deciding to play outside of Europe.

An 89 rating would be more than fair for the Portuguese man who has surely not got long left in his career.

Kylian Mbappe

FIFARosters

Mbappe is arguably the greatest up-and-coming player on the globe at present. In Ultimate Team, his blistering pace and excellent dribbling ability make him just as deadly as his real-life self.

The Frenchman has produced another impressive campaign for Paris Saint-Germain, and at the World Cup, he was hugely impressive too. Despite losing in the final, Mbappe delivered a phenomenal individual display.

The two goals he scored in the biggest game of all suggested he is ready to conquer the footballing world. We believe EA will recognise that with an upgrade to a 92 rating to equal the great Messi.

Erling Haaland

FIFARosters

Erling Haaland had a record-breaking season for Manchester City this year. He broke the Premier League's goalscoring record as well as helping Pep Guardiola's team to secure a historic treble victory.

His brilliance will surely be acknowledged with a boosted rating in the new EA Sports FC release. A huge upgrade could be on the cards following Haaland's unprecedented levels of goalscoring over the past campaign. We have predicted a 91 rating for the Norwegian - a significant +3 increase from his FIFA 23 base card.

Mohamed Salah

FIFARosters

The 2022/23 season was incredibly disappointing for Liverpool as they missed out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League. However, Mohamed Salah was one of the few shining lights for the Reds. He scored and assisted in abundance across all competitions and was one of the Premier League's leading performers overall. We predict that the Egyptian will receive a slight upgrade to a 91 rating on EA Sports FC.

There are sure to be many other high-rated stars in the upcoming release, but here we have looked at the potential ratings of some of the biggest stars on the planet.

The Ultimate Team promos in EA Sports FC will, of course, shake things up. But the players mentioned here will be highly in-demand in the early parts of the game following release.