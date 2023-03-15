EA Sports FC is EA's new football simulator, and will be released later on this year.

EA have parted ways with FIFA and will be creating their new game under a completely new brand, in EA Sports FC. However, never fear fans of the franchise - EA intend to keep everything you know about the existing game, with beloved modes like Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs and Career Mode set to make a return.

The undeniable most popular mode is Ultimate Team, where players can build the squad of their dreams - with the ability to accumulate some of the world's best football players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

But one thing that EA haven't delved into yet is the prospect of women in Ultimate Team. The meteoric rise of women's football signifies that football games will also be changing their games to incorporate more of it, so could we be seeing women in FUT next year? Some rumours suggest this could be true. Find out everything you need to know below.

Will women be added to Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC?

According to a reliable FIFA leaker in the form of Arcade FUT - rumours suggest that women will be added to Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC!

This would be huge for players, as would likely mean an entirely separate Ultimate Team experience alongside the men's game. We could see some fantastic names like Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead, Alexia Putellas and many more.

It could also open up avenues for other insane ideas such as women's Icons, which could feature Sun Wen, Abbie Wambach and Formiga.

We're sure everyone would welcome the idea with open arms, and it's looking increasingly likely that EA are looking at avenues to incorporate women's football into the game as much as possible, showcased by the introduction of the National Women's Soccer League into FIFA 23.

EA Sports FC could definitely be the game to pioneer the world of women's football into all football games in the future and were really intrigued to see how EA will utilise this new opportunity in their games going forward.

Would you like to see women added to EA Sports FC Ultimate Team?