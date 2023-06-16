Icons have played a huge part in the recent history of Ultimate Team. They will surely stick around for the rebrand to EA Sports FC, and there will likely be fresh legends of the game that are added.

Icon cards represent legendary players of the past in the EA Sports gaming series. From Ballon d'Or winners like Ronaldo to Invincible Premier League winners like Robert Pires, there are an extensive list of icons in FIFA 23.

That list will surely grow as EA Sports look to ensure the new title brings huge improvements and a wider range of cards for players to use in the game.

Many footballing legends are yet to be featured in any version of Ultimate Team. But perhaps that could change before the release of EA Sports FC, as fresh licensing agreements could be acquired.

Here are five players that could potentially be included in EA Sports FC Ultimate Team.

1 Michel Platini

FIFARosters and GettyImages

The French legend is certainly worthy of an Icon card in EA Sports FC. His fellow French stars such as Zinedine Zidane and Laurent Blanc have long featured in the game. But up to now, Michel Platini has not been given a glamorous card in Ultimate Team.

He was one of the greatest midfield playmakers that the game has ever seen, and would certainly provide a strong meta option in EA's flagship online mode.

His potential card in the game would likely be similar to a typical Zidane card - an excellent technical player, is capable of defensively.

If another French Icon is to be added to the iconic series, then it will surely be Michel Platini. He is one of the most high-profile players of all time to not receive an Ultimate Team card to date.

2 Alfredo Di Stefano

Real Madrid and FIFARosters

The former Real Madrid man is another that is undoubtedly worthy of an exceptional card in the game. He is one of the greatest attackers that has ever graced the beautiful game.

In terms of Argentine legends, his ability was perhaps only overshadowed by Diego Maradona in the past, as well as Lionel Messi in the present.

Regarding Los Blancos' greats, only Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably, betters his impact on the club. Alfredo Di Stefano's edition to Ultimate Team has been a long time coming - a true great of the game must be added sooner rather than later.

3 Paco Gento

FootballDatabase and FIFARosters

Another former Madrid player features in our list. He is certainly deserving of an Icon card in the new EA Sports FC title. He played for the Spanish side in three different decades winning 12 La Liga titles and six European Cups. Gento was one of the stars of his generation, and he remains to this day Spain's most successful player ever.

Paco Gento's potential addition to Ultimate Team could finally bring a meta-Spanish Icon to the game. Emilio Butragueno coincidentally, another Madrid legend, is as close as Spanish Icons come to suit the game's meta. However, his 3-star skills are a huge drawback to his overall ability. Gento could become the leading Spanish card if he is included in EA Sports FC.

The Madrid legend will surely be added to the game shortly. The game is significantly lacking in meta Spanish Legendary items - Gento could be the greatest Spanish Icon that has ever been featured in Ultimate Team.

4 Sergio Aguero

FIFACM and FIFARosters

Sergio Aguero has not long retired, but it is never too early to award a player with an Icon card. The Argentinian was certainly one of the leading centre-forwards of his generation. He won many league titles with Manchester City and was well known for his tendency to step up in big games.

Some people may argue he deserves a Hero card instead of an Icon item due to his lack of success in continental football.

But we think he certainly deserves an Icon item in Ultimate Team. He has made his mark on enough Premier League titles to be seen as a genuine legend of the game.

The fact he is well known by modern football fans means he would likely be a hugely popular edition too.

5 Arjen Robben

Futhead and FIFARosters

Arjen Robben is another player that retired not too far in the past. He was one of the first modern inside forwards which influenced a level of tactical evolution in the game. Robben was renowned for cutting in on his left foot from the right-hand side.

The Dutchman won every major honour possible with Bayern Munich, and an Icon card in EA Sports FC would certainly be justified.

Robben was one of the leading players in FUT as recently as FIFA 16, and we believe EA could make that a reality again by featuring the legendary dynamic winger in their new title.

Perhaps Robben could become an Icon winger with blistering pace like Jairzinho, who is as meta as they come in Ultimate Team.