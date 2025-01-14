Summary
- EA Sports' Team of the Year has been running since FIFA 09.
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been ever-present.
- The likes of Wesley Sneijder, Wayne Rooney and Sadio Mane have also made brief appearances in it.
Team of the Year (TOTY) in EA Sports FC, previously named FIFA, is one of the most exciting periods on the calendar. The world's best players are celebrated and rewarded with legendary cards that are useable for the rest of time. There's always a debate about who deserves one.
It's been running since FIFA 09. In that period, we've seen Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City all dominate world football, some for longer than others. They've only been able to do that due to their world-class stars, all of whom have been in the TOTY conversation during their golden years.
With EAFC 25's TOTY just around the corner, we have decided to show every single TOTY since FIFA 09. Unsurprisingly, two of the greatest players of all time have featured in it nearly every single year, whilst names such as Xavi and Kevin De Bruyne pop up frequently.
EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year: Confirmed Released Date, Nominees and More
TOTY on EA Sports FC 25 is nearly here, celebrating the best players in 2024 with incredible cards. Mohamed Salah is tipped to secure one.
FIFA 09 TOTY
FIFA 09 started with a bang. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both started their dominance with inclusions, whilst Liverpool striker Fernando Torres joined them in the final third. A midfield trio of Xavi, Kaka and Steven Gerrard left everyone reeling in joy, appreciating three of the greatest midfielders ever in the process.
|
FIFA 09 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Iker Casillas
|
Real Madrid
|
Defenders
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
John Terry
|
Chelsea
|
Rio Ferdinand
|
Manchester United
|
Carlos Puyol
|
Barcelona
|
Midfielders
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
Kaka
|
Real Madrid
|
Steven Gerrard
|
Liverpool
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Fernando Torres
|
Liverpool
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 10 TOTY
Gerrard was included in the TOTY for back-to-back years for FIFA 10, whilst Xavi followed him with that record. Andres Iniesta made up the middle of the park, whilst the front trio remained the same. Defensively, Manchester United's dominance in real life was replicated in the game. Both Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra were included.
|
FIFA 10 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Iker Casillas
|
Real Madrid
|
Defenders
|
Dani Alves
|
Barcelona
|
John Terry
|
Chelsea
|
Nemanja Vidic
|
Manchester United
|
Patrice Evra
|
Manchester United
|
Midfielders
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
Steven Gerrard
|
Liverpool
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Fernando Torres
|
Liverpool
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 11 TOTY
As Barcelona found their groove, they dominated the FIFA 11 TOTY. They had five names in it, with Real Madrid and Inter Milan following close behind with three each. David Villa was rewarded for his elegance in the final third, whilst Wesley Sneijder – perhaps one of the most underrated players ever – was included in the team for the first and only time in his career.
|
FIFA 11 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Iker Casillas
|
Real Madrid
|
Defenders
|
Maicon
|
Inter Milan
|
Lucio
|
Inter Milan
|
Gerard Pique
|
Barcelona
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Midfielders
|
Wesley Sneijder
|
Inter Milan
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
David Villa
|
Barcelona
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 12 TOTY
Wayne Rooney secured his place alongside Messi and Ronaldo for the first, and only, time in his illustrious career in FIFA 12. It came off the back of an incredible career with Man United. He was joined by one of his teammates, Vidic. Similar names remained throughout, though, with Xavi, Iniesta and Dani Alves all included.
|
FIFA 12 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Iker Casillas
|
Real Madrid
|
Defenders
|
Dani Alves
|
Barcelona
|
Nemanja Vidic
|
Manchester United
|
Gerard Pique
|
Barcelona
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Midfielders
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
Xabi Alonso
|
Real Madrid
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Wayne Rooney
|
Manchester United
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 13 TOTY
FIFA 13 is remembered for the inclusion of the one and only Radamel Falcao. His inclusion in the TOTY came after an incredible, almost unbelievable, spell with Atletico Madrid. What no one realised is that it would be the pinnacle of his career before tough spells at both Chelsea and Man Utd. He was the only non-Barcelona and Real Madrid player, as La Liga flexed their strength.
|
FIFA 13 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Iker Casillas
|
Real Madrid
|
Defenders
|
Dani Alves
|
Barcelona
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Gerard Pique
|
Barcelona
|
Marcelo
|
Real Madrid
|
Midfielders
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
Xabi Alonso
|
Real Madrid
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Radamel Falcao
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
9 Highest-Rated FIFA Midfielders of All Time (Ranked)
Including Real Madrid legends, Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane, the highest-rated midfielders in FIFA history have been revealed.
FIFA 14 TOTY
However, Bayern Munich soon showed that they wanted to compete with La Liga's dominance. After winning the 2013 Champions League, they had three names in the TOTY, including one of the best French players of all time, Franck Ribery. He was unlucky not to win the Ballon d'Or that year as well. Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined him as an unlikely name in the TOTY.
|
FIFA 14 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich
|
Defenders
|
Dani Alves
|
Barcelona
|
Thiago Silva
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Philipp Lahm
|
Bayern Munich
|
Midfielders
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
Franck Ribery
|
Bayern Munich
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 15 TOTY
Bayern Munich continued to have names in the 2015 TOTY. Manuel Neuer, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, was joined by Philipp Lahm and Arjen Robben, both of whom continued to dazzle in Germany. Angel Di Maria's spell at Man Utd was woeful, but after his triumph at Real Madrid, he was included in the TOTY at Old Trafford.
|
FIFA 15 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich
|
Defenders
|
Philipp Lahm
|
Bayern Munich
|
Thiago Silva
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
David Luiz
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Midfielders
|
Angel Di Maria
|
Manchester United
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
Toni Kroos
|
Real Madrid
|
Attackers
|
Arjen Robben
|
Bayern Munich
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 16 TOTY
In 2015, Barcelona were in dreamland. They won the Champions League with one of the finest attacking trios of all time in the form of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. Only the incredible Cristiano Ronaldo stopped all three from being included in the FIFA 16 TOTY. Paul Pogba also secured his place in the TOTY, thus earning him a move back to Man Utd eventually.
|
FIFA 16 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich
|
Defenders
|
Dani Alves
|
Barcelona
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Thiago Silva
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Marcelo
|
Real Madrid
|
Midfielders
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
Paul Pogba
|
Juventus
|
Luka Modric
|
Real Madrid
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Neymar
|
Barcelona
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 17 TOTY
A year after missing out on the TOTY, Suarez secured his place in FIFA 17 instead of Neymar. He partnered the legendary duo of Ronaldo and Messi in the final third, whilst there was – once again – a strong La Liga contingency. Neuer was the only player not from the division, with the German continually battling against anyone who came across him.
|
FIFA 17 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich
|
Defenders
|
Dani Alves
|
Barcelona
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Gerard Pique
|
Barcelona
|
Marcelo
|
Real Madrid
|
Midfielders
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
Luka Modric
|
Real Madrid
|
Toni Kroos
|
Real Madrid
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Luis Suarez
|
Barcelona
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 18 TOTY
Tottenham Hotspur have never been a team of superstars. They've been underdogs, often falling short of glory time and time again. However, one of the club's greatest players of all time, Harry Kane, defied logic in 2017, scoring the most goals of anyone in Europe. It secured his place in the TOTY alongside Premier League stars David De Gea and N'Golo Kante.
|
FIFA 18 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
David De Gea
|
Manchester United
|
Defenders
|
Dani Alves
|
Barcelona
|
Leonardo Bonucci
|
AC Milan
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Marcelo
|
Real Madrid
|
Midfielders
|
Luka Modric
|
Real Madrid
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
N'Golo Kante
|
Chelsea
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Harry Kane
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
FIFA 19 TOTY
2018 saw Kylian Mbappe etch his name into history. By scoring in the World Cup final, he became just the second-ever teenager to add his name to the scoresheet in football's biggest match, and – unsurprisingly – he was voted into the FIFA 19 TOTY in the process. He was Ligue 1's only representative, whilst Ronaldo was included once again, but this time at Juventus.
|
FIFA 19 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
David De Gea
|
Manchester United
|
Defenders
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Real Madrid
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
Raphael Varane
|
Real Madrid
|
Marcelo
|
Real Madrid
|
Midfielders
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
Luka Modric
|
Real Madrid
|
N'Golo Kante
|
Chelsea
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Juventus
FIFA 20 TOTY
Released just before the COVID-19 Pandemic shut the world down, FIFA 20's TOTY was dominated defensively by one club – Liverpool. After winning the Champions League and dominating the Premier League at the time, they had four of the five defensive picks. This was a Premier League-heavy TOTY as well, with De Bruyne, Kante and Sadio Mane also included. Meanwhile, Ronaldo missed out for the first time ever.
|
FIFA 20 TOTY
|
Position
|
Name
|
Club
|
Goalkeeper
|
Alisson
|
Liverpool
|
Defenders
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Liverpool
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
Matthijs de Ligt
|
Juventus
|
Andy Robertson
|
Liverpool
|
Midfielders
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
Frenkie De Jong
|
Barcelona
|
N'Golo Kante
|
Chelsea
|
Attackers
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Sadio Mane
|
Liverpool
9 Highest-Rated FIFA Defenders of All Time (Ranked)
The highest-rated defenders in FIFA history have been revealed, including England legends Rio Ferdinand and Sol Campbell.