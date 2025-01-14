Summary

  • EA Sports' Team of the Year has been running since FIFA 09.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been ever-present.
  • The likes of Wesley Sneijder, Wayne Rooney and Sadio Mane have also made brief appearances in it.

Team of the Year (TOTY) in EA Sports FC, previously named FIFA, is one of the most exciting periods on the calendar. The world's best players are celebrated and rewarded with legendary cards that are useable for the rest of time. There's always a debate about who deserves one.

It's been running since FIFA 09. In that period, we've seen Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City all dominate world football, some for longer than others. They've only been able to do that due to their world-class stars, all of whom have been in the TOTY conversation during their golden years.

With EAFC 25's TOTY just around the corner, we have decided to show every single TOTY since FIFA 09. Unsurprisingly, two of the greatest players of all time have featured in it nearly every single year, whilst names such as Xavi and Kevin De Bruyne pop up frequently.

an image of Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Rodri (Man City) with the EAFC 25 Team of the Year logo in a dark blue TOTY-style background.
FIFA 09 TOTY

Fernando Torres - Liverpool

FIFA 09 started with a bang. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both started their dominance with inclusions, whilst Liverpool striker Fernando Torres joined them in the final third. A midfield trio of Xavi, Kaka and Steven Gerrard left everyone reeling in joy, appreciating three of the greatest midfielders ever in the process.

FIFA 09 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Iker Casillas

Real Madrid

Defenders

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

John Terry

Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United

Carlos Puyol

Barcelona

Midfielders

Xavi

Barcelona

Kaka

Real Madrid

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Fernando Torres

Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 10 TOTY

Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Everton.

Gerrard was included in the TOTY for back-to-back years for FIFA 10, whilst Xavi followed him with that record. Andres Iniesta made up the middle of the park, whilst the front trio remained the same. Defensively, Manchester United's dominance in real life was replicated in the game. Both Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra were included.

FIFA 10 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Iker Casillas

Real Madrid

Defenders

Dani Alves

Barcelona

John Terry

Chelsea

Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United

Patrice Evra

Manchester United

Midfielders

Xavi

Barcelona

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Fernando Torres

Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 11 TOTY

Wesley Sneijder

As Barcelona found their groove, they dominated the FIFA 11 TOTY. They had five names in it, with Real Madrid and Inter Milan following close behind with three each. David Villa was rewarded for his elegance in the final third, whilst Wesley Sneijder – perhaps one of the most underrated players ever – was included in the team for the first and only time in his career.

FIFA 11 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Iker Casillas

Real Madrid

Defenders

Maicon

Inter Milan

Lucio

Inter Milan

Gerard Pique

Barcelona

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Midfielders

Wesley Sneijder

Inter Milan

Xavi

Barcelona

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

David Villa

Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 12 TOTY

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring for Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney secured his place alongside Messi and Ronaldo for the first, and only, time in his illustrious career in FIFA 12. It came off the back of an incredible career with Man United. He was joined by one of his teammates, Vidic. Similar names remained throughout, though, with Xavi, Iniesta and Dani Alves all included.

FIFA 12 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Iker Casillas

Real Madrid

Defenders

Dani Alves

Barcelona

Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United

Gerard Pique

Barcelona

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Midfielders

Xavi

Barcelona

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 13 TOTY

Radamel Falcao

FIFA 13 is remembered for the inclusion of the one and only Radamel Falcao. His inclusion in the TOTY came after an incredible, almost unbelievable, spell with Atletico Madrid. What no one realised is that it would be the pinnacle of his career before tough spells at both Chelsea and Man Utd. He was the only non-Barcelona and Real Madrid player, as La Liga flexed their strength.

FIFA 13 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Iker Casillas

Real Madrid

Defenders

Dani Alves

Barcelona

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Gerard Pique

Barcelona

Marcelo

Real Madrid

Midfielders

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Xavi

Barcelona

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Radamel Falcao

Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid
FIFA 14 TOTY

Franck Ribery

However, Bayern Munich soon showed that they wanted to compete with La Liga's dominance. After winning the 2013 Champions League, they had three names in the TOTY, including one of the best French players of all time, Franck Ribery​​​​​. He was unlucky not to win the Ballon d'Or that year as well. Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined him as an unlikely name in the TOTY.

FIFA 14 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

Defenders

Dani Alves

Barcelona

Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Philipp Lahm

Bayern Munich

Midfielders

Xavi

Barcelona

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 15 TOTY

Arjen Robben Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich continued to have names in the 2015 TOTY. Manuel Neuer, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, was joined by Philipp Lahm and Arjen Robben, both of whom continued to dazzle in Germany. Angel Di Maria's spell at Man Utd was woeful, but after his triumph at Real Madrid, he was included in the TOTY at Old Trafford.

FIFA 15 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

Defenders

Philipp Lahm

Bayern Munich

Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain

David Luiz

Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Midfielders

Angel Di Maria

Manchester United

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

Attackers

Arjen Robben

Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 16 TOTY

Neymar of Barcelona scores in the remontada vs Paris Saint-Germain

In 2015, Barcelona were in dreamland. They won the Champions League with one of the finest attacking trios of all time in the form of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. Only the incredible Cristiano Ronaldo stopped all three from being included in the FIFA 16 TOTY. Paul Pogba also secured his place in the TOTY, thus earning him a move back to Man Utd eventually.

FIFA 16 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

Defenders

Dani Alves

Barcelona

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain

Marcelo

Real Madrid

Midfielders

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Paul Pogba

Juventus

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Neymar

Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 17 TOTY

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal for Barcelona

A year after missing out on the TOTY, Suarez secured his place in FIFA 17 instead of Neymar. He partnered the legendary duo of Ronaldo and Messi in the final third, whilst there was – once again – a strong La Liga contingency. Neuer was the only player not from the division, with the German continually battling against anyone who came across him.

FIFA 17 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

Defenders

Dani Alves

Barcelona

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Gerard Pique

Barcelona

Marcelo

Real Madrid

Midfielders

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Luis Suarez

Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 18 TOTY

Harry Kane applauding Tottenham fans in 2017/18

Tottenham Hotspur have never been a team of superstars. They've been underdogs, often falling short of glory time and time again. However, one of the club's greatest players of all time, Harry Kane, defied logic in 2017, scoring the most goals of anyone in Europe. It secured his place in the TOTY alongside Premier League stars David De Gea and N'Golo Kante.

FIFA 18 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

David De Gea

Manchester United

Defenders

Dani Alves

Barcelona

Leonardo Bonucci

AC Milan

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Marcelo

Real Madrid

Midfielders

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

FIFA 19 TOTY

Kylian Mbappe with the World Cup

2018 saw Kylian Mbappe etch his name into history. By scoring in the World Cup final, he became just the second-ever teenager to add his name to the scoresheet in football's biggest match, and – unsurprisingly – he was voted into the FIFA 19 TOTY in the process. He was Ligue 1's only representative, whilst Ronaldo was included once again, but this time at Juventus.

FIFA 19 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

David De Gea

Manchester United

Defenders

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid

Marcelo

Real Madrid

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus

FIFA 20 TOTY

Sadio Mane

Released just before the COVID-19 Pandemic shut the world down, FIFA 20's TOTY was dominated defensively by one club – Liverpool. After winning the Champions League and dominating the Premier League at the time, they had four of the five defensive picks. This was a Premier League-heavy TOTY as well, with De Bruyne, Kante and Sadio Mane also included. Meanwhile, Ronaldo missed out for the first time ever.

FIFA 20 TOTY

Position

Name

Club

Goalkeeper

Alisson

Liverpool

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus

Andy Robertson

Liverpool

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea

Attackers

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

Sadio Mane

Liverpool
FIFA 21 TOTY