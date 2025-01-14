Summary EA Sports' Team of the Year has been running since FIFA 09.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been ever-present.

The likes of Wesley Sneijder, Wayne Rooney and Sadio Mane have also made brief appearances in it.

Team of the Year (TOTY) in EA Sports FC, previously named FIFA, is one of the most exciting periods on the calendar. The world's best players are celebrated and rewarded with legendary cards that are useable for the rest of time. There's always a debate about who deserves one.

It's been running since FIFA 09. In that period, we've seen Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City all dominate world football, some for longer than others. They've only been able to do that due to their world-class stars, all of whom have been in the TOTY conversation during their golden years.

With EAFC 25's TOTY just around the corner, we have decided to show every single TOTY since FIFA 09. Unsurprisingly, two of the greatest players of all time have featured in it nearly every single year, whilst names such as Xavi and Kevin De Bruyne pop up frequently.

FIFA 09 TOTY

FIFA 09 started with a bang. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both started their dominance with inclusions, whilst Liverpool striker Fernando Torres joined them in the final third. A midfield trio of Xavi, Kaka and Steven Gerrard left everyone reeling in joy, appreciating three of the greatest midfielders ever in the process.

FIFA 09 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Iker Casillas Real Madrid Defenders Sergio Ramos Real Madrid John Terry Chelsea Rio Ferdinand Manchester United Carlos Puyol Barcelona Midfielders Xavi Barcelona Kaka Real Madrid Steven Gerrard Liverpool Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Fernando Torres Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 10 TOTY

Gerrard was included in the TOTY for back-to-back years for FIFA 10, whilst Xavi followed him with that record. Andres Iniesta made up the middle of the park, whilst the front trio remained the same. Defensively, Manchester United's dominance in real life was replicated in the game. Both Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra were included.

FIFA 10 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Iker Casillas Real Madrid Defenders Dani Alves Barcelona John Terry Chelsea Nemanja Vidic Manchester United Patrice Evra Manchester United Midfielders Xavi Barcelona Andres Iniesta Barcelona Steven Gerrard Liverpool Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Fernando Torres Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 11 TOTY

As Barcelona found their groove, they dominated the FIFA 11 TOTY. They had five names in it, with Real Madrid and Inter Milan following close behind with three each. David Villa was rewarded for his elegance in the final third, whilst Wesley Sneijder – perhaps one of the most underrated players ever – was included in the team for the first and only time in his career.

FIFA 11 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Iker Casillas Real Madrid Defenders Maicon Inter Milan Lucio Inter Milan Gerard Pique Barcelona Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Midfielders Wesley Sneijder Inter Milan Xavi Barcelona Andres Iniesta Barcelona Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona David Villa Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 12 TOTY

Wayne Rooney secured his place alongside Messi and Ronaldo for the first, and only, time in his illustrious career in FIFA 12. It came off the back of an incredible career with Man United. He was joined by one of his teammates, Vidic. Similar names remained throughout, though, with Xavi, Iniesta and Dani Alves all included.

FIFA 12 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Iker Casillas Real Madrid Defenders Dani Alves Barcelona Nemanja Vidic Manchester United Gerard Pique Barcelona Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Midfielders Xavi Barcelona Andres Iniesta Barcelona Xabi Alonso Real Madrid Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Wayne Rooney Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 13 TOTY

FIFA 13 is remembered for the inclusion of the one and only Radamel Falcao. His inclusion in the TOTY came after an incredible, almost unbelievable, spell with Atletico Madrid. What no one realised is that it would be the pinnacle of his career before tough spells at both Chelsea and Man Utd. He was the only non-Barcelona and Real Madrid player, as La Liga flexed their strength.

FIFA 13 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Iker Casillas Real Madrid Defenders Dani Alves Barcelona Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Gerard Pique Barcelona Marcelo Real Madrid Midfielders Andres Iniesta Barcelona Xavi Barcelona Xabi Alonso Real Madrid Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Radamel Falcao Atletico Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 14 TOTY

However, Bayern Munich soon showed that they wanted to compete with La Liga's dominance. After winning the 2013 Champions League, they had three names in the TOTY, including one of the best French players of all time, Franck Ribery​​​​​. He was unlucky not to win the Ballon d'Or that year as well. Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined him as an unlikely name in the TOTY.

FIFA 14 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Defenders Dani Alves Barcelona Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich Midfielders Xavi Barcelona Andres Iniesta Barcelona Franck Ribery Bayern Munich Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Zlatan Ibrahimovic Paris Saint-Germain Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 15 TOTY

Bayern Munich continued to have names in the 2015 TOTY. Manuel Neuer, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, was joined by Philipp Lahm and Arjen Robben, both of whom continued to dazzle in Germany. Angel Di Maria's spell at Man Utd was woeful, but after his triumph at Real Madrid, he was included in the TOTY at Old Trafford.

FIFA 15 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Defenders Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain David Luiz Paris Saint-Germain Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Midfielders Angel Di Maria Manchester United Andres Iniesta Barcelona Toni Kroos Real Madrid Attackers Arjen Robben Bayern Munich Lionel Messi Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 16 TOTY

In 2015, Barcelona were in dreamland. They won the Champions League with one of the finest attacking trios of all time in the form of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. Only the incredible Cristiano Ronaldo stopped all three from being included in the FIFA 16 TOTY. Paul Pogba also secured his place in the TOTY, thus earning him a move back to Man Utd eventually.

FIFA 16 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Defenders Dani Alves Barcelona Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain Marcelo Real Madrid Midfielders Andres Iniesta Barcelona Paul Pogba Juventus Luka Modric Real Madrid Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Neymar Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 17 TOTY

A year after missing out on the TOTY, Suarez secured his place in FIFA 17 instead of Neymar. He partnered the legendary duo of Ronaldo and Messi in the final third, whilst there was – once again – a strong La Liga contingency. Neuer was the only player not from the division, with the German continually battling against anyone who came across him.

FIFA 17 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Defenders Dani Alves Barcelona Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Gerard Pique Barcelona Marcelo Real Madrid Midfielders Andres Iniesta Barcelona Luka Modric Real Madrid Toni Kroos Real Madrid Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Luis Suarez Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 18 TOTY

Tottenham Hotspur have never been a team of superstars. They've been underdogs, often falling short of glory time and time again. However, one of the club's greatest players of all time, Harry Kane, defied logic in 2017, scoring the most goals of anyone in Europe. It secured his place in the TOTY alongside Premier League stars David De Gea and N'Golo Kante.

FIFA 18 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper David De Gea Manchester United Defenders Dani Alves Barcelona Leonardo Bonucci AC Milan Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Marcelo Real Madrid Midfielders Luka Modric Real Madrid Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City N'Golo Kante Chelsea Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

FIFA 19 TOTY

2018 saw Kylian Mbappe etch his name into history. By scoring in the World Cup final, he became just the second-ever teenager to add his name to the scoresheet in football's biggest match, and – unsurprisingly – he was voted into the FIFA 19 TOTY in the process. He was Ligue 1's only representative, whilst Ronaldo was included once again, but this time at Juventus.

FIFA 19 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper David De Gea Manchester United Defenders Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Raphael Varane Real Madrid Marcelo Real Madrid Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Luka Modric Real Madrid N'Golo Kante Chelsea Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus

FIFA 20 TOTY

Released just before the COVID-19 Pandemic shut the world down, FIFA 20's TOTY was dominated defensively by one club – Liverpool. After winning the Champions League and dominating the Premier League at the time, they had four of the five defensive picks. This was a Premier League-heavy TOTY as well, with De Bruyne, Kante and Sadio Mane also included. Meanwhile, Ronaldo missed out for the first time ever.

FIFA 20 TOTY Position Name Club Goalkeeper Alisson Liverpool Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Matthijs de Ligt Juventus Andy Robertson Liverpool Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Frenkie De Jong Barcelona N'Golo Kante Chelsea Attackers Lionel Messi Barcelona Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Sadio Mane Liverpool

