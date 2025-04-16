Summary Paris Saint-Germain have dominated every Ligue 1 TOTS since their takeover.

Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verrati and Marquinhos have been ever-present names.

They are expected to dominate the EAFC 25 TOTS after already securing the title.

Ever since Paris Saint-Germain were bankrolled by a Qatari Sports Investments in June 2011, Ligue 1 has become known as a "farmers' league". Barring a major shock, the Paris-based side seem to win the trophy every campaign, often alongside success in the domestic cup competitions as well.

That's been the case during the 2024/25 season; Luis Enrique's side have already secured the title, and they are on course to do so unbeaten for the first time in the competition's history. Their dominance is always replicated in the Team of the Season (TOTS), both in real life and in EA Sports FC 25.

In the gaming universe, TOTS is expected to begin on Friday, April 25th, this year, after a non-stop cycle of content. Due to this, we have decided to reveal every single Ligue 1 TOTS squad from FIFA 17 onwards, with some of the greatest players of all time featuring consistently.

We have only included players who were in the main squad release. Those available via Objectives, Squad Building Challenges or as TOTS Moments have not been included.

FIFA 17 TOTS