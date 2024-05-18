Highlights EA Sports released the worldwide debut trailer for College Football 25 after a decade-long hiatus.

The game will feature 134 FBS schools, explosive gameplay, and iconic college football atmospheres.

Despite EA's recent track record, the highly anticipated game could live up to fans' expectations.

2013 was a long, long time ago. In that year, Breaking Bad was in the midst of its final season, Barack Obama was President of the United States, and, of course, EA Sports' NCAA 14 was released.

Though most didn't know it at the time, that would be the last college football video game for the next decade. Ever since NCAA 14 came out on July 9, 2013, the FBS has been in a gaming dry spell.

Now, that wait is finally over. On Friday, May 17, Electronic Arts officially released the worldwide debut trailer of College Football 25:

The description of the game, per EA: "In EA SPORTS College Football 25 for PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S, experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football as you chase college greatness."

The long-awaited game will be released worldwide on July 19, 2024.

EA Sports Is Facing Pressure

The Madden franchise has been struggling in recent years

EA Sports

Earlier this week, EA officially revealed the game's cover athletes: Texas' Quinn Ewers, Colorado's Travis Hunter, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards.

EA continued to drum up hype for the game during the official reveal, touting the new "CampusIQ" gameplay engine:

"In EA SPORTS™ College Football 25, you’ll experience explosive gameplay with CampusIQ™ across 134 schools. For the first time ever, athletes like Quinn Ewers, Donovan Edwards, and Travis Hunter are in the game thanks to a groundbreaking NIL deal in collegiate sports. Saturday will never be the same as you immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football and etch your own college legacy."

There's no two ways about it: College Football 25 is the most anticipated sports game in years, and perhaps ever. The old games left a profound legacy on sports fans and gamers alike, and there are lofty expectations that the new version will have to live up to.

Unfortunately, that's where the hype train begins to slow down. Electronic Arts has been the recipient of Forbes' ominous "Worst Company in America" award numerous times, as developer crunch, anti-consumer practices (like the microtransaction riddled "Ultimate Team" mode), and poor quality products have become synonymous with their logo.

Their flagship franchise, the Madden series, has become something of a laughingstock in the gaming sphere in recent years. Recent iterations of the game often receive poor reviews from outlets, with most citing the game's copy-and-paste feel from year to year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Metacritic, the Madden franchise hasn't had a critic score of "good quality" (70 or higher out of 100) since Madden 20 (76). Madden 24 (65), Madden 23 (69), Madden 22 (68), and Madden 23 (63) all scored in the 60s, with fan reviews often being lower than 2.0 out of 10.

That isn't reason enough to stop being excited about College Football 25, but it may be worth guarding yourself ahead of the game's official release.

Though it'll be exciting to step back into the world of college football in July, EA has a lot of doubters to prove wrong in its first foray into the NCAA in over a decade.

