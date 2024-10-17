Boxing and MMA have had an impressive year, with both respective sports getting bigger and better as each year passes. From the likes of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, to Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, these names have gripped the masses and led combat sports to be on the rise once again.

With combat sports fans having the ability to watch what they love all the time, it is only fair that they have the chance to play what they love too, with reports of two EA Sports games coming out soon exciting fans around the world.

Combat Sport Video Games

WWE & UFC have regular games released, but boxing has lacked in recent years

Good combat sports games are few and far between, with the developer of the game being a key indicator into what sort of enjoyment you're going to get out of it. For WWE fans, 2K hasn't sufficed, and has led to a lot of disgruntled fans not being happy with the game they are presented with.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There have been five Fight Night games, with the last one being released in 2011.

On the UFC side of things, they get to enjoy the works of EA Sports, who, despite their reputation of stagnating games, the FIFA series being an example, have overlooked the completion of five UFC games, all to mixed, but mainly positive reviews. Having taken over from THQ in 2012, who had a great reputation for making solid UFC games, EA had their work cut-out, but their most recent release "UFC 5", which was released in October 2023, was a big success, and proved they can produce good combat sports games.

With the next installment of the UFC franchise 'UFC 6' set for release in 2025, EA have looked beyond this date for their next game, and it sees them reviving fan-favourite "Fight Night", in news that has had boxing fans and gaming fans delighted.

Fight Night Making a Return

The last one was released 13 years ago, back in 2011

Close

Before dabbling in the UFC scene, EA Sports had produced boxing games between 2004-2011, with this cut off point being when they started their UFC venture, it is clear to see they got side-tracked. Releasing five games in that seven-year period, each release had great reviews, and left fans disappointed when they decided to go dormant on the boxing game scene.

Fight Night boxing games Title Release year Fight Night 2004 2004 Fight Night Round 2 2005 Fight Night Round 3 2006 Fight Night Round 4 2009 Fight Night Champion 2011

The last release of their five was called "Fight Night Champion" and it is lauded as one of, if not the greatest combat sports games of all time, which is why fans have been so eager for the next installment.

With fans having been waiting for over a decade, gaming journalist, Mike Straw, broke the news that everyone had been waiting for. Initially letting everyone know that UFC 6 was in production, he tweeted: "Fight Night's return is back on the table at EA Sports ... UFC 6 is targeting a 2025 release right now. Fight Night, should it not be paused again, after that."

It is key to note, there is no confirmation on the production of a new 'Fight Night' game, just speculation that it is set to be revived, but this isn't the first time in the decade since the last drop that rumours have circulated about a new version being released. Although it isn't confirmation, it speaks volumes to just how badly a 'Fight Night' game is wanted, and it would be a huge miss if EA didn't capitlise on the demand sooner or later.