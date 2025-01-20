Summary TOTY has been running since FIFA 09 with Real Madrid and Barcelona often dominating selection.

However, Premier League clubs have also had success; Liverpool have had 17 players in TOTY history.

A further six clubs have secured nominations, including Tottenham's Harry Kane and Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

The Premier League is often seen as the best division in the world. When you consider the quality, entertainment and drama, it's easy to see why, with all 20 teams consistently battling on a weekly basis to secure the country's ultimate football prize. You would expect, therefore, that it translates to individual honours for the league's best players.

Some of the time it does. Rodri was named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, and others have come perilously close in the era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Every year, EA Sports also produces a Team of the Year (TOTY) which celebrates the 11 best players from the past 365 days.

While the Premier League holds immense stature, its clubs have not been as successful as La Liga's two biggest giants — Real Madrid and Barcelona. Therefore, we have decided to rank every Premier League club that has had a player in EA Sports TOTY history, with seven securing the feat.

Most Features in EA Sports TOTY History Rank Club Number of Appearances 1. Liverpool 17 2. Manchester City 13 3. Manchester United 9 4. Chelsea 8 5. Tottenham 1 6. Arsenal 1 7. Aston Villa 1

7 Aston Villa – 1

Aston Villa had a prolonged spell in the Championship in the 2010s. Once Champions League winners, it was a dramatic downfall for the club, but – after securing new owners and added investment – they returned to the promised land in 2019. Since then, they have gone from strength to strength and nothing has epitomised that more than Emiliano Martinez.

Signed from Arsenal in 2020, he has become one of the world's best goalkeepers. He helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup a year later, whilst – for his club – Martinez's consistency helped the Villans return to the Champions League. His place in the EAFC 25 TOTY was more than deserved.

Player EA Sports Emiliano Martinez EAFC 25

6 Arsenal – 1

For a club like Arsenal – who are considered one of the biggest teams in the world – it's perhaps a surprise that they only have one name in EA Sports TOTY history. That only came in the latest release as well, EAFC 25. William Saliba, one of the world's finest centre-backs, partnered Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Saliba has not won a major trophy at the Gunners, but his performances at the back have helped establish themselves as consistent Premier League title challengers. With his pace, power and strength, he's feared by everyone, and you shouldn't forget about his threat from set-pieces as well. On EAFC 25, he is also immensely overpowered, helping swing the public vote in his favour.

Player EA Sports William Saliba EAFC 25

5 Tottenham – 1

Just like North London rivals Arsenal, Tottenham have also had one name in EA Sports TOTY history. Take your mind back to 2018. Manchester City were starting their dominance under Pep Guardiola. Messi and Ronaldo were still battling with one another to secure the greatest prizes, and Harry Kane was shining.

Kane, remarkably, scored the most goals in Europe in 2017, becoming the first-ever Tottenham player to achieve such a feat. They were the 'Harry Kane team' according to most, with the legendary Englishman a natural in the final third. In truth, he should probably have more nominations in TOTY history, but due to his lack of pace in the game, he often struggles to pick up a large share of the public vote.

Player FIFA Harry Kane FIFA 18

4 Chelsea – 8

There's a significant gap between the first three teams on this list and the top four. Some clubs can perform at the highest level inconsistently, as Tottenham and Arsenal have shown, but very few can do it regularly. Chelsea have been one of those sides, not only winning the Champions League twice in the 21st century but also writing their name into Premier League history.

John Terry secured two nominations in the first two TOTYs, but they had to wait another eight years until they had another name in the record books. When they did, though, it was worth the wait, with N'Golo Kante featuring in four of the next five teams as the world-class Frenchman dominated the middle of the park. Jorginho joined him in 2022 after a stellar year for club and country, whilst most recently, Cole Palmer became one of the youngest players in TOTY history.

Player FIFA/EAFC(s) John Terry FIFA 09, 10 N'Golo Kane FIFA 18, 19, 20, 22 Jorginho FIFA 22 Cole Palmer EAFC 25