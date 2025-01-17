Summary Several players have been in EA Sports' TOTY well into their 30s.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have done it consistently.

However, neither of them could overcome Croatia's 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, who was still performing at the highest level in 2023.

Every year in January there is a fierce debate within the EA Sports FC, previously FIFA, community — Team of the Year (TOTY). The promo celebrates the 11 best footballers in the world from the past 365 days, with the general public given an opportunity to vote for their heroes. Those who are selected are given world-class cards in the game, standing as the target for most to acquire for the rest of the game's cycle.

Typically, players who are in it are 'in their prime'; this usually connotes to being in their mid to late 20s, but football doesn't stop as soon as a player turns 30. They continue to push on, dealing with new challenges along the way, but some have shown that they can age like a fine wine and win some of the hardest competitions in the world near the end of their careers.

Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine oldest players to be given an EA Sports TOTY card to prove they can continue to perform well into their 30s. It's worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo, who features twice on this list already, has had two '12th man' TOTY cards—in FIFA 22 and EAFC 24—but as he was not in the official XI, we have not included them.

Oldest Players in TOTY History Rank Player Club FIFA/EAFC Age 1. Luka Modric Real Madrid FIFA 23 37 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus FIFA 21 36 3. Lionel Messi Inter Miami EAFC 24 36 4. Karim Benzema Real Madrid FIFA 23 35 5. Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain FIFA 23 35 6. Dani Alves Paris Saint-Germain FIFA 18 34 7. Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus FIFA 19 34 8. Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich FIFA 21 34 9. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich FIFA 22 33

Related EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year: Confirmed Released Date, Nominees and More TOTY on EA Sports FC 25 is nearly here, celebrating the best players in 2024 with incredible cards. Mohamed Salah is tipped to secure one.

9 Robert Lewandowski – 33

FIFA 22

To begin, Robert Lewandowski, now of Barcelona, was seen as one of the world's best strikers when he was previously at Bayern Munich. They won the title every campaign and always came close to winning the Champions League, eventually getting over the line in 2020 by beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final.

However, through the highs and the lows, Lewandowski remained at his consistent best. A year after being in the TOTY for the first time – in FIFA 21 – the Polish leader backed it up with another appearance. He joined PSG players Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the final third, and the striker showed that age is no reason to stop playing just yet.

8 Manuel Neuer – 34

FIFA 21

From one Bayern Munich legend to another. 2020 was a year that Bayern Munich couldn't believe. They completed a treble, winning the league, cup and Champions League, whilst also performing with a confidence and charisma that made them incredible to watch.

While the likes of Lewandowski took the limelight in the final third, Manuel Neuer deserved credit as well, being rewarded with a TOTY card in FIFA 21 for the fifth time in his career. This was his first in four years, though, and it showed that the German, who essentially revolutionised how goalkeeping is now seen in the 21st century, had not given up. There will never be a more confident goalkeeper with the ball at his feet.

7 Cristiano Ronaldo – 34

FIFA 19

Cristiano Ronaldo is still plying his trade in the professional game for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. However, he is already considered one of the greatest players of all time. Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Ors in his illustrious career, which is a record only bettered by one small Argentine forward.

Back in FIFA 19, Ronaldo was loving life at his new club, Juventus. He had grown tired of life at Real Madrid, despite winning everything, and wanted a new challenge. Juventus offered that, and he made an instant impact in the city of Turin. Within six months, he picked up yet another TOTY card at the age of 34, becoming the first Juventus forward ever to be named in the squad. There's no doubt he breaks records wherever he goes.

Related Every EA Sports Team of the Year TOTY has been running since FIFA 09, and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have almost always been included.

6 Dani Alves – 34

FIFA 18

A year earlier, Dani Alves was named in FIFA 18's TOTY at the age of 34. Right-back is often a forgotten position in football. Even Jamie Carragher once said that "no one wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville", highlighting how it simply does not have a high reputation within the game. However, Alves still shone at three major European clubs.

His last, and thus oldest, TOTY card came whilst he was at PSG. Whilst loving life in the French capital, he was given a 93-rated card at the age of 34, partnering fellow Brazilian Marcelo at full-back. He was the only PSG representative in the squad, proving how one of the most highly decorated players of all time was still shining late on in his career.

5 Lionel Messi – 35

FIFA 23

Lionel Messi is the greatest Barcelona player of all time. When he was forced to leave in 2021 due to financial constraints, the world was shocked, but PSG offered him a lifeline back into major European football. While he failed to replicate anything like the numbers he showed at Barcelona, the Argentine still impressed.

In FIFA 23, at the age of 35, Messi was named in the TOTY alongside Mbappe and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema in the final third. The "little boy from Rosario" was given a phenomenal card that had no true weaknesses; he still had '93 pace' and was capable of gliding around the final third as if it was a kickabout on the beach. In truth, he was a cheat code, just like he was for most of his career.

Related 9 Players With Most Appearances in EA Sports Team of the Year History (Ranked) Nine of the greatest players of all time, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have been featured in the EA Sports TOTY the most.

4 Karim Benzema – 35

FIFA 23

Karim Benzema was rarely in the limelight at Real Madrid when Ronaldo, and to an extent Gareth Bale, were performing week in and week out. As soon as the duo departed, Benzema stepped up to the task emphatically, guiding the club to yet more glory in the Champions League.

He won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, and a year later in FIFA 23, he was named in EA Sports' TOTY for the first, and only, time in his career. The Frenchman partnered Mbappe and Messi in the final third, and he was one of the most natural strikers in the game. From any distance or angle, Benzema could find the back of the net.

3 Lionel Messi – 36

EAFC 24