Summary Team of the Year has seen several youngsters rise to fame by being included.

Jude Bellingham has featured twice before turning 21.

Kylian Mbappe, Alphonso Davies and Lionel Messi also impressed before their 'primes'.

Team of the Year (TOTY) in EA Sports FC is one of the most eagerly anticipated times of the campaign for gamers around the world. It's been running since FIFA 09 with the promo celebrating the best players in the world over the course of the past 365 days. Those who receive TOTY cards are given astronomical boosts, allowing them to shine for the rest of the game's cycle.

Normally, footballers who are named in EA Sports' TOTY, now via a public vote, are in the 'prime of their careers'. This is normally when they are in their mid to late 20s, but some players develop quicker than others, therefore, they can be one of the best stars in their position when they are just 20 years old. This is becoming particularly more common at the top of the game as technology and science continue to develop.

Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine youngest players to be given an EA Sports TOTY card to prove that not everyone follows expected conventions. Some are contenders for the Ballon d'Or, whilst some names might be added to the list very soon. Barcelona's teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal is all but certainly going to receive a TOTY before he turns 20. It's a matter of when, not if.

Youngest Players in TOTY History Rank Player Club FIFA/EAFC Age 1. Jude Bellingham Dortmund FIFA 23 19 2. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain FIFA 19 20 3. Matthijs de Ligt Juventus FIFA 20 20 4. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich FIFA 21 20 5. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid EA Sports FC 24 20 6. Lionel Messi Barcelona FIFA 09 21 7. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool FIFA 20 21 8. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain FIFA 20 21 9. Paul Pogba Juventus FIFA 16 22

9 Paul Pogba – 22

FIFA 16

Paul Pogba has had a chaotic career. From leaving Man United as a youngster, then returning and then leaving again. That's before you even consider the fact that he was also banned from football due to taking an illegal substance. However, at his best, Pogba was simply world-class, especially during his first stint at Juventus.

With pressure off his shoulders, the Frenchman dominated any battle in the middle of the park in Italy. He received a 93-rated TOTY card for his performances, which truly showed that Man Utd, and specifically Sir Alex Ferguson, made a major mistake in letting him go. His return seemed like a smart move at the time, but it never really kicked into life.

8 Kylian Mbappe – 21

FIFA 20

Kylian Mbappe features twice on this list, and he has remarkably featured in every TOTY between FIFA 19 and EA Sports FC 24. At 21 years old, he backed up his first TOTY with another one, and it was hardly surprising as the Paris Saint-Germain star continued to cause havoc in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

He scored 30 and picked up 17 assists in just 37 matches during the 2019/20 campaign, and this form was replicated in FIFA 20. At 98-rated, he led the line alongside Lionel Messi on his right and Sadio Mane on his left. One of the game's quickest players was given an upgrade that made him feel unstoppable; thankfully, very few could afford him due to his astronomical price.

7 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 21

FIFA 20

Trent-Alexander Arnold had a meteoric rise from Liverpool's academy to the first team. In truth, he lived the dream for the first five years of his professional playing career, something every 'Liverpool boy' hopes for. FIFA 20 was released less than a year after Liverpool won the Champions League, and Alexander-Arnold was crucial consistently.

Everyone remembers his famous assist against Barcelona in the semi-finals – "corner taken quickly," it goes – but that was just the tip of the iceberg. In Europe and the Premier League, the Englishman, despite his defensive struggles, seemed to bring life to the team from right-back. His attacking output meant he secured a 95-rated TOTY card at the remarkable age of 21.

6 Lionel Messi – 21

FIFA 09

Now at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is considered one of the greatest players of all time. A lot will place him first, and the fact that he features on this list whilst also being one of the oldest players to secure a TOTY card highlights how Messi had the one trait most superstars miss — unexplainable consistency.

The Argentine scored 38 and picked up 19 assists in just 51 matches throughout the 2008/09 season, helping Barcelona win the Champions League in Rome against Man Utd. With his quick dribbling and incredible composure in the final third, the 21-year-old was given a 96-rated TOTY card. No one truly thought that was only the beginning, though.

5 Jude Bellingham – 20

EA Sports FC 24