Summary Playmakers are a key cog in the system in EA Sports Ultimate Team.

Modern-day stars Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes have featured in TOTY; they were given world-class cards.

Icons Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Jairzinho have also shone as a ten.

Creating your side in EA Sports Ultimate Team is like a jigsaw. Every piece – or player in this instance – combines to create a unique and stunning masterpiece which can help you win the hardest competitions. That's been the case ever since the mode became a reality in 2008.

One of the most important aspects of your side comes in the middle of the park. Playmakers not only help defend, but they also act as the fulcrum for attacking movements. They have to create chances effortlessly, whilst also finishing off moves as well. Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine best attacking midfielders in FIFA, now EA Sports FC, since it began all those years ago.

We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included Pele and Diego Maradona countless times – whilst it's also important to consider that, in recent years, there have been more special cards. Therefore, although there have been higher-rated cards, they have not felt as dominant.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.

Comparison to other cards in the game - Whether they felt overpowered.

Whether they felt overpowered. Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest EA Sports Playmakers of All Time Rank Player Club Version Version of FIFA Rating 1. Pele N/A Icon Moment FIFA 22 99 2. Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Futties FIFA 23 99 3. Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain Futties FIFA 21 99 4. Diego Maradona N/A Icon Moment FIFA 20 99 5. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Team of the Year FIFA 20 98 6. Jairzinho N/A Futties Icon EA Sports FC 24 99 7. Zinedine Zidane N/A Cover Star Icon FIFA 23 99 8. Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Team of the Season FIFA 19 98 9. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Team of the Year FIFA 21 97

Opinions on cards are also naturally subjective, so several world-class cards have missed out.

9 Bruno Fernandes

Version: FIFA 21 Team of the Year

Manchester United have had nine players included in EA Sports' TOTY, but only one – Bruno Fernandes – has featured since FIFA 19. The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder was included in the FIFA 21 TOTY after an electric campaign with the Red Devils. He was the key cog in the system.

The playmaker was given a 97-rated card that was superb in every area. While he was at home in the final third creating chances, he could also put in a defensive shift as well. He had four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, whilst stats such as '99 Vision', '97 Long Passing' and '98 Short Passing' painted an impressive picture.

Stats Overall Rating 97 Passing 98 Positions CAM Dribbling 97 Pace 90 Defending 82 Shooting 97 Physicality 87

8 Marco Reus

Version: FIFA 19 Team of the Season

Marco Reus was consistently blighted by injuries during his spell at Borussia Dortmund, but – when he was fit and confident – he was one of the best midfielders in the world. That was showcased during the 2018/19 campaign, where his performances secured him a stunning 98-rated Team of the Season card.

Just like Fernandes, he was an artist in the final third. Not only could he glide around effortlessly, he could pick out a teammate with ease. He had '97 Finishing' and '97 Agility', which meant even the world's best defenders started to fear for their future once the German came bursting forward.

Stats Overall Rating 98 Passing 97 Positions CAM Dribbling 97 Pace 96 Defending 65 Shooting 97 Physicality 88

7 Zinedine Zidane

Version: FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon