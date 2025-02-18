Summary There have been countless world-class players since Ultimate Team started in 2008.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have consistently been popular.

Icons Pele and R9 Ronaldo have also dominated in the final third.

EA Sports Ultimate Team has been alive and well since 2008. Since then, it has gone through a name change – FIFA to EA Sports FC – and witnessed some of the best players of all time break onto the scene and then eventually retire. It's had a fundamental impact on the football world.

Over the years, there have been some phenomenal cards to grace the game, often in the form of 'special cards' during Team of the Year (TOTY) or Team of the Season (TOTS). Therefore, we have decided to outline the nine best special cards in EA Sports history.

We have limited every player to just one card – otherwise, we would have included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo countless times – whilst it's also important to consider that, in recent years, there have been more special cards. Therefore, although there have been higher-rated cards, they have not felt as dominant. Opinions on cards are also naturally subjective, so several world-class cards have missed out.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better they should perform on paper.

Whether they felt overpowered. Key Stats - Pace is always a key stat for every outfield player.

Greatest EA Sports Cards of All Time Rank Player Club Version Version of FIFA Rating 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona Team of the Year FIFA 16 99 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Team of the Year FIFA 18 99 3. Ronaldo Nazario N/A Icon Moment FIFA 19 97 4. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Team of the Year FIFA 21 97 5. Pele N/A Icon Moment FIFA 22 99 6. Luka Modric Real Madrid Team of the Year FIFA 19 99 7. Alexia Putellas Barcelona Futties EA Sports FC 24 99 8. Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Futties FIFA 23 99 9. Eden Hazard Chelsea Team of the Season FIFA 19 98

9 Eden Hazard

Version: Team of the Season – FIFA 19

Up first, Eden Hazard's career took a turn for the worse when he left Chelsea in the summer of 2019 and joined European giants Real Madrid. He never came close to replicating the form he showcased in west London, and that's epitomised by his simply incredible TOTS in FIFA 19.

The Belgian was the highest-rated Premier League TOTS card as he carried Chelsea on his back to the Europa League title. With '99 Pace', '97 Shooting' and '99 Dribbling', Hazard was in a league of his own, with only the likes of Ronaldo, Messi and Kylian Mbappe matching his talents that year.

Stats Overall Rating 98 Passing 97 Position LW Dribbling 99 Pace 99 Defending 50 Shooting 97 Physicality 84

8 Neymar

Version: Futties – FIFA 23

Every year, EA Sports finishes off the year with Futties, a promo that celebrates the best Ultimate Team players that year. They are always overpowered and incredibly overpowered — but the reason Neymar, and the upcoming Alexia Putellas, are lower down on this list is because they arrive late on in the game's cycle, so they are naturally not as overpowered.

It still takes nothing away from Neymar's base stats. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar was given a 99-rated card which could play centrally or on the left flank. With five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, it felt like the Brazilian could do anything you asked, even if he wasn't the strongest.

Stats Overall Rating 99 Passing 95 Positions CAM/LM/LW Dribbling 99 Pace 99 Defending 50 Shooting 96 Physicality 78

7 Alexia Putellas

Version: Futties – EA Sports FC 24

Just like Neymar, Putellas was given a world-class Futties card at the end of EAFC 24 to celebrate her incredible talent in the game's cycle. The legendary Spaniard, who has fought back from a frightening anterior cruciate ligament injury in real life, was a dream for most.

The 99-rated card had five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, whilst her ability to play in the middle of the park, upfront or out wide proved valuable. While she wasn't in the prestigious '90+ base stats' camp, Putellas was close to it, and she had a way of dominating the midfield battle despite lacking strength.

Stats Overall Rating 99 Passing 99 Positions CM/CF/LW Dribbling 98 Pace 93 Defending 85 Shooting 99 Physicality 88

6 Luka Modric

Version: Team of the Year – FIFA 19

Luka Modric was considered the best TOTY midfielder in FIFA 19 for good reason. The former Tottenham Hotspur player had a year to remember in 2018. Real Madrid won the Champions League for a third year in a row and Modric followed that up by reaching the World Cup final with Croatia.

He played a key role in both, so he even won the Ballon d'Or at the end of the year. To celebrate the achievement, he was given a 99-rated card in FIFA 19's TOTY — and, in the process, he became the first-ever player to have every main stat above 90. Forget the 'Gullit Gang', Modric made a new exclusive group instead.

Stats Overall Rating 99 Passing 99 Position CM Dribbling 99 Pace 90 Defending 94 Shooting 94 Physicality 90

5 Pele

Version: Icon Moment – FIFA 22

Pele has been overpowered in every single FIFA or EAFC. That's what happens when one of the greatest players of all time is included, and we have opted for his 99-rated FIFA 22 Icon Moment card. While upgraded Icon cards are now common, that wasn't the case in FIFA 22, only making Pele seem more overpowered.

The attacking midfielder felt like a cheat code, even if that was expected for his mind-boggling price. With '96 Pace', '97 Dribbling' and '97 Shooting', one of the greatest goalscorers of all time could not only finish chances off but also create them. That's what separated him from other world-class forwards.

Stats Overall Rating 99 Passing 96 Position CAM Dribbling 97 Pace 96 Defending 62 Shooting 97 Physicality 79

4 Kylian Mbappe

Version: Team of the Year – FIFA 21

Kylian Mbappe first featured in EA Sports' TOTY in FIFA 19. He has been included in every single one up to EAFC 25, symbolising not only his talent but also his consistency. Throughout all those years, he shone for Paris Saint-Germain and now Real Madrid, possessing raw pace that gave defenders nightmares.

The Frenchman's FIFA 21 card has been selected for this list. With '99 pace', he was the quickest player in the game — and, even if players with '97 or 98 pace' tried to match him, in truth, they never came close. Mbappe seemed to be in a league of his own as one of the best strikers in the world was given a legendary upgrade.

Stats Overall Rating 97 Passing 89 Position ST Dribbling 98 Pace 99 Defending 50 Shooting 96 Physicality 87

3 Ronaldo Nazario

Version: Icon Moment – FIFA 19

We mentioned Pele's world-class Icon Moment card earlier, but the Brazilian is pipped by a fellow native — Ronaldo Nazario. Ever since he was introduced to the EA Sports world in FIFA 18, the striker has consistently been one of the most expensive players in each game, with his FIFA 19 Icon Moment proving that.

It was one rating higher than his Prime Icon – at 97 – and the former Real Madrid star felt like an overpowered and world-class option. The issue was, understandably, his price. Aside from getting lucky with a selection in FUT Draft, hardly anyone could afford him, something that places him high up on this list.

Stats Overall Rating 97 Passing 82 Position ST Dribbling 98 Pace 98 Defending 46 Shooting 96 Physicality 82

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Version: Team of the Year – FIFA 18